Alexandria Real Estate: Undervalued Passive Income Gem With A 4.2% Yield

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.72K Followers

Summary

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities is a well-managed REIT focusing on life science real estate with consistent FFO growth.
  • The trust has a strong portfolio with high-quality tenants, high occupancy rates, and a dividend payout ratio of just over 50%.
  • Supported by R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry, Alexandria Real Estate Equities is expected to continue growing its dividend, making it a solid investment option.

REIT Real Estate Investment Housing Background

filo

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) is a well-managed real estate investment trust with an operational focus on life science real estate.

The trust has enjoyed consistent funds from operations growth in its main business over the years

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.72K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ARE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News