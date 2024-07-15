PM Images

As a shareholder of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) the only silver lining is that ABR is expected to report earnings on 8/2. Investors won’t have to wait long, as management will likely address this issue on the earnings call. Everything at this point is speculation, but Bloomberg is one of the most reputable financial news outlets, so I doubt an article titled “Arbor Realty Probed by DOJ Over Lending Practices, Loan Book” would pass the editorial process unless the sources were strong. I became a shareholder in ABR due to their rising book value, the growing dividend, and strengthening financials. ABR is no stranger to short interest, but it’s now grown to 37.16%, and after Viceroy Research sent a letter to Ernst & Young on July 11th about impairments in ABR’s loan book, then on July 12th Viceroy published a follow-up to their original research into ABR that was published on November 16th, 2023. The recent letter to Ernst & Young and research report bring Viceroy’s publications regarding ABR to 18. Bloomberg is the first news outlet I have seen that has indicated Federal Prosecutors are looking into ABR. I have no knowledge of what is happening behind the scenes, but this does create an interesting scenario for a company I am invested in. This could either work in ABR’s favor or destroy value for shareholders. I am not selling my shares, but I am paying close attention to how this plays out.

Last August, I wrote an article about ABR (can be read here) and discussed why I became bullish despite the growing short interest. After shares fell by 17% on Friday, July 12th, ABR declined by 21.88% since I wrote that article. After the dividend is taken into consideration, the total return is -11.9%. I had discussed the Piper Sandler downgrade, how short interest was building in ABR, and why ABR looked interesting to me based on the financial data. I am following up with a new article because I have been researching what has been occurring since the Bloomberg article suggested that there was a federal probe into ABR’s lending practices and loan book. I am going to discuss the risks, why I am not selling, and how the potential outcomes may impact ABR.

A whole new set of risks just emerged for Arbor Realty

I want to be explicitly clear. I have zero knowledge of what is occurring behind the scenes. Normally, I don’t pay close attention to short reports, but when the potential of a Federal Probe emerges, it grabs my attention. As a shareholder of ABR, the risk potential just got elevated, in my opinion, and I want to share how I am looking at the situation.

Despite what anyone my think about Viceroy Research, their team has conducted a fair amount of research on ABR, and they believe that fraud is occurring which is leading to an incorrect share price. Only time will tell if Viceroy Research will be correct, but I do suggest that investors read through their case studies and open letters (can be read here).

In an article that was published on Bloomberg, it indicated that ABR is facing an investigation into their lending practices and loan book accuracy by the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The fact that Federal entities may be looking into ABR isn’t bullish for the company or its shareholders. The news about the investigation caused a massive drawdown in shares of ABR, and everyone will have to wait and see if anything materializes. If an investigation is taking place and ABR is found guilty of any wrongdoing, then ABR could face legal and financial consequences. We could see lawsuits filed, fines levied against ABR, its reputation shattered, and short interest skyrocket as shareholders exit.

Viceroy Research is a controversial outlet, but even if you disagree with their claims, nobody can accurately say that Viceroy doesn’t put in the work. I spent a significant amount of time reading through their case studies, CLO updates, and open letters to ABR’s auditing firm, and this is my summary of what is occurring. In a May 9th, 2024, report, Viceroy accused ABR of fraud with claims that ABR avoided recognizing losses by financing purchases of properties they foreclosed on through entities that weren’t tied to their balance sheet. The off-book entity they cited was run by an ex-VP of ABR, and Viceroy feels that ABR is overstating the value of its loan book. Viceroy also claims that this has become a vehicle for ABR to conceal losses. Throughout the case study, Viceroy pieced together information from ABR’s 10-K and other published material to create a narrative that wrongdoing was occurring. Viceroy in their other reports have insinuated that ABR was overstating the value of their assets, and they were being utilized to back oversized loans. They have also discussed their belief that ABR’s loan book may not be as strong as the company is projecting, and it could be distressed with the probability of elevated default risk throughout its book.

Short interest was building up in ABR throughout 2023 and continued to expand as Viceroy Research continued to publish their research material about ABR. The latest numbers are not out yet, and it will be interesting to see if short interest in ABR continues to expand after news broke about the potential of Federal probes. There is a 37.16% short position in ABR, and the shorts seem as if they are in control. This is a growing risk factor because ABR may become an even larger target because of the potential opportunity. If that occurs, we could see more pressure on ABR’s shares heading into earnings.

The Bloomberg article couldn’t have come at a worse time for shareholders of ABR. In my opinion, I don’t think Bloomberg would have published the article if their sources weren’t credible and the information checked out. That’s just my opinion, and we will need to wait and see if the article ends up being correct. This brings an entirely new element of risk to the investment thesis for ABR because it’s one thing for short reports to come out and short interest increase, but it's something completely different when Federal Agencies don’t believe it’s a waste of time to dig deeper.

Why I am not selling my shares and am excited for ABR’s upcoming earnings report

There are several reasons why I am not turning bearish and exiting my position in ABR. Insiders have continued to purchase shares into weakness, ABR has a top accounting firm as their auditors which gives me confidence in their numbers, and the dividend continues to grow. It’s hard to fool an accounting firm, even harder to get a top-tier firm to sign off on fraudulent numbers, and near impossible to continue paying out income through the dividend if the books are cooked. When I look at insider activities, C-level executives and directors have been purchasing shares on the open market as short interest has increased. Paul Elenio, who is the CFO, has made 3 filings for multiple purchases since November of 2023, while Ivan Kaufman, their CEO, has made 6 filings since the beginning of 2023. Insiders sell for many reasons, but they only buy shares because they see future value in their investment. To me, this speaks volumes of management's confidence, and I am not sure you could convince this many people to go along with fraudulent activity and get them to allocate personal capital to buy shares in the company. At this time, I think that the insider activity is bullish, and if management comes out with more purchases this summer, I think it will speak volumes to their idea of shares being undervalued.

I am bullish on ABR’s financials and the value opportunity they represent. From the 2024 fiscal year to the trailing twelve months (TTM) ABR has grown its book and tangible book value. Over the past decade, ABR has increased its book value by 47.29% while its tangible book value has grown by 41.86%. After the recent retracement in shares, ABR is trading at a slight discount to both its book value and tangible book value. If Viceroy Research is correct, then this point doesn’t matter much, but if they are incorrect and ABR’s practices are validated, then we could see shares appreciate and maybe be valued at a strong premium based on the trajectory of their growing book and tangible book value.

ABR also has intriguing financials as its total revenue, operating income, and net income has continued to increase through its last fiscal year. Over the past decade, ABR has grown its total revenue by 669.81% to $719 million from $93.40 million. Putting allegations that have not been confirmed aside, this is real revenue being generated, and it's growing. ABR has also produced $419.90 million in operating income and $278.40 million in net income in its last fiscal year. On an operating level, ABR has an operating margin of 58.4%, and its profit margin is 51.66%. ABR has grown its operating income by 1,614% over the past decade, while its net income has increased by 299.35%. From a business perspective, ABR is thriving as its numbers have been going up and to the right through the pandemic.

It's hard enough to operate a large-scale REIT, and it's even harder to distribute the amount of income that ABR through its dividend program if there isn’t real revenue and operating income being produced. ABR is currently paying a dividend of $1.72 per share, which is a yield of almost 14%. ABR has provided shareholders with a decade of dividend growth, with the quarterly dividend increasing from $0.13 to $0.43. The dividend income continued to increase throughout the pandemic, which was quite compelling to other REITs, who were forced to either reduce the dividends or halt annual increases.

The dividend is part of the investment case for ABR because its yield is large enough to mitigate downside risk for long-term investors during periods of volatility. There is no indication that ABR’s dividend is at risk, and looking at the past decade, I am bullish on ABR, at the very least, maintaining the current dividend level. In Q1 ABR generated $0.48 in distributable earnings which created a payout ratio of about 90% for the Q1 dividend. ABR is not paying out the dividend from capital as the earnings earmarked for distribution are exceeding the dividend. On the Q1 earnings call, management discussed how that feel ABR is invested in the correct assets to continue generating distributable earnings above the dividend. I think this remains a strong income-generating vehicle, and I will reassess my opinion when we get verification about what’s occurring behind the scenes.

We’re headed into a lower-rate environment, especially after the recent CPI print. The Fed has continued to stick to the narrative that they require more data to feel confident in changing their position on rates. After inflation fell to 3%, which was the lowest level since June of 2023, I think the Fed has all of the data they need to start a rate-cutting cycle. If the Fed does pivot in 2024, it would be bullish for ABR because the cost of capital will decline, and at some point, ABR will be in a position to refinance its loans and reduce its operating costs. ABR has been able to expand during a difficult macroeconomic environment, and it will be interesting to see what they can accomplish when we operate in an economy that isn’t restrictive. On the Q1 conference call, management discussed how they have been able to maintain book value while recording reserves for potential losses in the future. In ABR’s guidance, Q1 and Q2 were expected to be more difficult in the back half of the year as management anticipates the start of a lower rate environment. In Q1, ABR modified 40 loans which were correlated to $1.9 billion, as they utilized fresh capital to purchase low-interest rate caps and fund rate renovation reserves. This is a management team that has done everything in its power to stay ahead of the curve and position ABR to thrive in a lower-rate environment.

Conclusion

Normally, I would remain bullish on ABR because I trust my research over short reports. Sometimes that works to my benefit, and sometimes it doesn’t, but in this situation, I am staying on high alert. The fact that there are potential probes from the DOJ and FBI is concerning to me, and I hope that management speaks about this at length on the upcoming earnings call. If the allegations turn out to be true, then I expect the shorts will be rewarded. For investors that have a high threshold for risk, ABR could become a large opportunity. Investors are getting paid almost 14% through the dividend, and short interest has exceeded 37%. If there are, in fact, federal probes, and if they turn out to be nothing more than allegations from a research firm that is short ABR, the stock could rally and create an epic short squeeze. Viceroy Research conducted a lot of research and is convinced ABR is conducting fraud. I read through their reports, but I wasn’t convinced. That doesn’t mean that I am correct or that Viceroy is correct. I am hanging in there to see how the story unfolds. While I am now neutral rather than bullish due to the potential probes, I may add more to my position just in case the allegations are just smoke and don’t burn the stock down. Earnings are less than 3-weeks away, and I am eagerly awaiting management to address the Bloomberg article and the allegations from Viceroy Research.