PepsiCo: A Blue-Chip, Defensive Business With An Attractive Yield

Jul. 15, 2024 9:00 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) StockCELH1 Comment
Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PepsiCo, an American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation, is now a $226 billion (by market cap) food and beverage beast.
  • PepsiCo has built up more than 20 different billion-dollar brands.
  • PepsiCo has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 8.1%.
  • PepsiCo moved its revenue from $66.7 billion in FY 2014 to $91.5 billion in FY 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 3.6%.

Fort Wayne, Indiana - Circa April 2017: Pepsi and PepsiCo Vending Machines Awaiting Repair. Pepsi is one of the largest beverage producers in the world IV

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is an American multinational food, snack, and beverage corporation. Founded in 1898, PepsiCo is now a $226 billion (by market cap) food and beverage beast that employs more than 300,000 people.

The

This article was written by

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.54K Followers

Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. 

I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities. 

Recommended For You

About PEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News