Must Own - 11.6% Yield For Recurrent Income: PDO

wakila

Co-authored by Treading Softly

When I was working during the summers between my college semesters, trying to earn enough money to afford the next year of college, I worked many different vocations. None of them were careers, they were all paying jobs to me.

For example, one summer, I worked in a wafer cookie factory, helping oversee the production of various cookie flavors. Another summer, I sorted E-waste and separated printers, cell phones, and other pieces of technology that people were recycling. Another job that I had was working at a factory that produced handles for appliances such as ovens, microwaves, and refrigerators. If it's got a handle, and it's metal, there's a chance that I may have fabricated it.

When I worked in the handle factory, the people who worked on the factory floor were paid weekly, while the staff who worked in the offices were paid monthly. There was always a joke between the two groups that the people who worked on the factory floor were unable to budget effectively enough to be paid monthly because they would be rich on Friday and broke on Monday. When I was a college student, I preferred to receive paychecks more often. I liked to see my balance rise and benefit from interest readily.

When it comes to the stock market, there are many different options regarding dividend frequency. Companies choose to pay dividends annually, semi-annually, quarterly, or monthly. The smaller the gap between subsequent dividends, the greater the effect of compounded returns. A monthly dividend sees a slightly better compounding rate over the long run vs a quarterly, semi-annual, or annual dividend.

Today, I want to look at one fund that pays monthly income and is managed by some of the best experts in this sector.

Let's dive in!

Experts Providing Monthly Income

In the fixed-income space, PIMCO is my go-to expert fund manager. PIMCO has a history of sticking its hand in the bee's nest and pulling out honey. Where others fear to tread, PIMCO finds gold. We saw it during the mortgage crisis: While banks were dumping "toxic" mortgages, PIMCO was snapping them up for pennies on the dollar. When others are scared, you will find PIMCO there with a pile of cash willing to relieve them of their fears and buy debt investments at a discount.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO), yielding 11.6%, is a newer PIMCO fund that IPO'd in January 2021 when interest rates were low and fixed-income was popular. It is an irony of fixed-income investing that the more popular it is, the less it pays. The less popular it is, the more it pays. This is just a fancy way of saying that lower prices cause higher yields.

In today's market, fixed income is a fantastic buying opportunity. Interest rates are high, and that means yields on fixed income are high. Since fixed-income investors can expect that the interest they are paid will account for most of their total return, receiving more interest payments directly results in higher total returns.

In its quarterly commentary, management for PDO identified three core areas of opportunity.

1) Non-agency MBS (mortgage-backed securities): These are bundles of residential mortgages that are not guaranteed like "agency" MBS. Holders of MBS collect principal and interest payments on the underlying mortgages. Mortgage rates have been over 7% for new mortgages, as a result, the prices of older MBS have declined to compete. Management notes that valuations are attractive, while on older MBS, there is significant downside protection from strong equity cushions. Someone who bought their house 10+ years ago has made progress on paying down the principal, which when combined with the increase in housing prices, significantly decreases the risk to lenders. A person isn't likely to allow their house to go into foreclosure if their house is worth a lot more than the mortgage. Non-agency MBS make up 23% of PDO's holdings.

2) Commercial MBS: If you've paid attention to the news for the past two years, you likely have seen a lot of fanning the flames about the dangers of commercial real estate. Commercial real estate has struggled with higher interest rates putting downward pressure on property values while making it harder for borrowers to refinance. Since many commercial mortgages are floating-rate, the cost of holding a property have become prohibitive in some scenarios, and we've seen an increase in borrowers turning over the keys and walking away.

The delinquency rates on CMBS have been rising, and while still well below the 13% high hit in 2012, they have been trending in the wrong directly. Office has taken all the headlines, but hotel and retail delinquencies are also high. Source

Trepp

Management describes their approach to this sector as selective, "focusing on high conviction opportunities at attractive valuations and most importantly, deals with strong underwriting fundamentals." Recognizing that while there might be some distress, opportunities are also being sold off at cheap prices. The market frequently reacts to distress with a mass sell-off across entire sectors. Investors who can identify the difference between high-risk assets, and the quality that is being sold off due to its sector, can make big profits.

CMBS makes up 14% of PDO's portfolio.

3) Corporate Credit: The management of PDO is focused on "special situations". Let's call it what it is - distressed borrowers. PIMCO takes advantage of its size and scale to "obtain control of credit documentation and maintain seniority in the capital structure." In other words, PIMCO moves in and buys a controlling portion of the most senior debt. It then uses that as leverage to negotiate with the company and, in some cases, other lenders to have significant control over the company's fate. PIMCO is content to manage a debt position through bankruptcy.

For example, when Carvana (CVNA) was on the brink of bankruptcy, PIMCO and other lenders struck a deal to restructure its debt. The debt was trading at $55/$100 par in March 2023. It was converted into higher coupon debt, and in March 2024, that debt was trading around par. PIMCO is sitting on a large unrealized capital gain, while its position grows as the interest is being paid in-kind, which means the interest is being added to the principal of the loans. We discussed this particular transaction in more detail here.

When Silicon Valley Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) failed, investors ran in panic. PIMCO scooped up the debt, first showing up in the March holdings report with a value of $57/$100 par. The bankruptcy process is wrapping up, with a bankruptcy plan being voted on July 3rd. The value of PIMCO's holdings was up to $62/$100 par as of March 2024. PIMCO will receive equity in the liquidating trust, which has the potential to be the next large gain.

These are the types of situations we can't take advantage of as retail investors. It requires a very large position to have the clout to influence bankruptcy negotiations. However, we can enjoy the benefit of PIMCO's scale by investing in their funds like PDO. Corporate credit makes up 26% of PDO's portfolio.

With PDO, we gain the benefit of PIMCO's expertise and scale in areas that are difficult for retail investors to invest in directly. PIMCO has a history of identifying opportunities when blood is in the streets and other institutions are dumping assets – buying low, and patiently managing their positions toward a favorable outcome.

Conclusion

PDO provides us with two highly valuable benefits. The first benefit is access to experts in the credit markets, that is the PIMCO family. Time and again, these experts have been able to deftly manage different credit situations to the benefit of themselves and their shareholders. The second highly valuable benefit is that they pay out a strong monthly distribution from the fund. This fund is actively managed, and we've seen quite a bit of turnover in recent months as they've exited old positions to enter deeply discounted positions they see as being more valuable in the future. As such, it's caused some unnecessary concerns over distribution coverage. Do I expect there to be a special distribution this year? No. But I do expect that the regular distribution will be maintained and paid on a monthly basis.

When it comes to retirement, getting paid monthly can make your budgeting so much simpler. At the end of the day, you need to have cash in your account to be able to tackle your expenses. No one wants to pay their power bill by giving up one share of the S&P 500 (SPY). Likewise, I don't try to think of my portfolio as something I need to regularly liquidate to pay for my basic life essentials. Instead, I want my portfolio to pay for my basic life essentials without having to reduce my ownership in any holding. That way, I still have the same number of shares that continue to pay me a strong income month after month.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.