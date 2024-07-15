Block: Breakout Rally Still Far Away, Reiterating A Speculative Buy

Jul. 15, 2024 3:33 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.34K Followers

Summary

  • Block's double beat FQ1'24 earnings call and raised FY2024 guidance have not been well appreciated, as observed by the stock's underperformance thus far.
  • At the same time, the management has intensified their bitcoin strategy, with it naturally impacting market sentiments with the cryptocurrency remaining volatile.
  • The same moderation has also been observed in SQ and other fintech stock valuations, implying the market's uncertainty on how to value these stocks due to the prolonged macroeconomic normalization.
  • SQ is likely to trade sideways until the market is convinced about the fintech's prospects along with bitcoin's appreciation potential, both of which may be the catalyst to the stock's eventual breakout.
  • We will also highlight a few metrics to look out for in the upcoming FQ2'24 earnings call on August 01, 2024, with these underscoring SQ's near-term prospects.

Uncertain clueless woman doesn"t know correct answer, looking at camera, shrugging shoulders.

Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Block (NYSE:SQ) in March 2024, discussing why we had maintained our Buy rating as the management expanded its monetization efforts and profit margins in FQ4'23, while offering a promising FY2024 guidance.

With

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.34K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News