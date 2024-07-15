AlexSava/iStock via Getty Images

We called Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) the ultimate swan dive last November. The title of that piece was indicative of the long-term performance for this REIT, which started with our initial review of it in early 2021. Last November, however, we thought the stock was ripe for a bounce and went with a hold rating. Contrary to its ticker, Safehold had been anything but safe for its investors.

It was at one of its lowest points of the year when we wrote about it in early November. The stock was 30% below its 200-day moving average, and was trading at a 13X earnings multiple, versus 50X from a few short years ago. It appeared that even the management threw in the towel by issuing stock at rock bottom prices. The beginnings of a silver lined bounce was visible in the form of a rating upgrade from Moody's. We were left scratching our head about this one because the REIT had a less than 2X interest coverage and a whopping 10X debt to EBITDA. Nevertheless, this beleaguered stock had a few things going for it, making us brace for a rebound. And we got one.

In keeping with its unsafe theme, the stock continues its vomit inducing gyrations, but it breached $20 several times and currently, too, is well over that. We cannot say that we did not see that coming.

If we had to guess here, we would think SAFE makes it over $20 at some point soon. We think a bounce materializes here and then we might see another leg lower later in 2024. For the bullish investors, we would suggest considering the bonds once again as they offer a nice 7% yield to maturity. If you believe in that A3 Credit rating, then the bonds are well priced.

Source: Safehold: The Ultimate Swan Dive

We wrote a follow-up piece on the bonds more recently, however, the topic du jour is the common stock. We have had a couple of financial results out since our review of Q3-2023. We will focus on the most recent report today and provide our current outlook on the stock.

Q1-2024

After a harrowing set of comparatives for all of 2023, SAFE was able to deliver some decent numbers for Q1-2024. Revenues expanded at a brisk clip and went up to $93.2 million in the quarter. The big driver was the acquisitions, and the smaller add-on was the inflation adjustment on older leases. Interest expenses rose by 19%, about in line with revenue growth. This was the big problem in the 2023. The rise in interest expense basically dwarfed the revenue growth. With a higher base of interest expense and rolling off of earlier interest rate hike impacts, things become a bit better. GAAAP earnings were up by a lot, but they are not really comparable year over year. The key difference making GAAP earnings higher was the lack of "other expense" in this quarter.

One point to note in the above numbers is that if you exclude the impact of the "other expense", there is very little growth for SAFE. The next picture gets to those numbers. Adjusted earnings were up about 4.6% and the 10% increase in share count neutralized most of the net income increase.

For those that are following this story for the first time, you might have noticed the emphasis on GAAP numbers and not traditional REIT metrics like funds from operations. The reason is, of course, that GAAP looks way, way better for SAFE. The 100-year leases create a straight lined revenue base, which looks pretty sweet under GAAP. Traditional funds from operations (FFO) and operating cash flow metrics would strip this out and look nausea inducing. To find this problem, you don't even have to look for the FFO (which we cannot find anywhere on SAFE's reports), you can just use the statement of cash flows. This work-up is the key point of the SAFE thesis. You can see below that there are five items we have highlighted leading up to the sixth, which is the cash flows from operating activities.

We go over these one by one.

1) Stock-based compensation.

$4.76 million may not seem like a lot for a company the size of SAFE, but it is a lot considering that they have zero real cash flow. That is despite adding back this expense.

2 & 3) Deferred operating lease income & non-cash interest income from sales-type leases

This is the amount that is booked on GAAP revenues, but not collected in cash. Since the average lease is close to 90 years, this number will reduce very slowly over time. So for many decades, SAFE's cash flow will be less than its revenue.

4) Non-cash interest expense

This works in the opposite direction. SAFE has some debt that it will pay the interest on, at maturity.

5) Changes in working capital

This is one part we always remove out to get our "true cash flow measure". Since this number is very volatile but ultimately self-correcting, we adjust for it on a quarterly basis.

So what do we get?

True cash flow for SAFE was about $7.6 million (adding back $10.66 million to negative $3.06 million) this quarter.

Outlook

Our metric of SAFE's true cash flow number does not even cover the dividends. $7.6 million falls well short of the $12 million plus paid in cash dividends. We always found this weird. Firstly, because no one else generally spoke about it on Seeking Alpha. Secondly, because it was not covering what was already a ridiculously low dividend yield. But what was interesting recently was that Fitch finally woke up to this and actually put this as a negative thing.

As an Umbrella Partnership REIT, SAFE is required to distribute at least 90% of its annual net taxable income to shareholders, although its taxable income has been relatively low historically given required tax adjustments. On a cash earnings basis, SAFE's coverage of dividend distributions declined given the impact of the merger and the rapid increase in short-term interest rates. Coverage is expected to normalize in 2024 and historical coverage of dividends has been near 100%. Failure to fully cover dividends with cash earnings on a sustained basis could result in negative rating action.

Source: Fitch (emphasis ours)

That is just hilarious. Fitch has seen every quarter of dividends not being covered via cash flow from the beginning. We have been screaming from the rooftops about this for 2 years. In the interim, Fitch held a BBB+ rating and added a positive outlook because SAFE merged with its parent iStar. Now, we have this line being added to the credit review to enhance posterior coverage.

On the positive side, we are now very close to at least 1-2 interest rate cuts. This will help the heavily levered SAFE in the quarters ahead. This will give it some breathing room and improve its cash flows in 2025.

Verdict

SAFE looks cheap if you use GAAP earnings. We have no desire to use those, and we believe the firm should be valued on its operating cash flow metrics or FFO metrics like every other REIT. That's our take and one that kept out of this, fortunately. If you are expecting some modest interest rate cuts, you still have to stay away from SAFE. There are far higher risks with this one than most other REITs. One day, the market could wake up and take this to the cleaners. The trigger could be a few ground lease defaults on office buildings. In case anyone forgot, SAFE has a lot of office space.

And there are multiple transactions taking place across the country where office buildings are selling today for less than just the land value 5 years back. Here is exhibit A going for a 90% discount.

Land values were typically 30%-40% of the total price 6 years back. If you entered into SAFE for the caret that you will own the building at the end of 100 years, we think you are in luck. You will end up owning (and likely not wanting) a lot of these within the next 3-5 years.

The bull case requires a full return to ZIRP and a rapid stabilization of the office market. SAFE's dividend yield (inverse of the price) is still tied to longer dated yields.

So objectively, if you believe in ZIRP, this is one way that you can play it. Even there, we don't see the $90 days coming back. Burst bubbles (and yes, at 200X cash flow, SAFE was a bubble in 2021) of this magnitude take decades to unwind. Our best case for SAFE is $30 in 2025 if we are wrong about everything.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.