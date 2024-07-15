Comcast: Falling Share Price Meets Rising Shareholder Payouts

Jul. 15, 2024 3:56 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock
Summary

  • Comcast stock has underperformed the market this year, down 11% compared to S&P 500's 14% gain.
  • Despite challenges in the cable industry, Comcast's strategic partnerships and diversified portfolio position it for sustained business strength.
  • Even considering potential earnings pressure over the next few quarters, Comcast should still be able to generate about $15 billion of earnings before taxes.
  • From a fundamental perspective, I see CMCSA shares as significantly undervalued, calculating an implied target price for Comcast stock at $62 per share.

Comcast

SweetBabeeJay

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is not seeing much investor love lately, with the stock significantly under-performing the broader U.S. stock market this year. In fact, since the beginning of the year, CMCSA shares are down by approximately 11%, compared to a gain of about 14% for the

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research
Cavenagh Research
8.47K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

