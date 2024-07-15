Gary Yeowell

These aren't great days for the auto supplier sector. Global auto sales have been softening in most major markets and the timelines for new platform launches, particularly new EV platform launches, are far more jumbled than before. That's tough for powertrain suppliers like BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), but for powertrain-ambivalent suppliers like Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) with leverage to higher standards for ADAS features, it's not nearly so bad.

When I last wrote on Gentex (back in early 2022), I thought there were significant near-term headwinds that merited staying on the sidelines, and the shares dipped another 20% or so at their lowest point before climbing their way back on improving volumes, improving mix, and better cost leverage. Since that last article, the shares are up about 11%, more or less matching fellow powertrain-agnostic supplier Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) and outperforming most other suppliers.

I'm more bullish on Gentex now. I do have some concerns that expectations for auto production in 2024 are too high (and Gentex tends to be conservative with their outlooks), but I like what I've been seeing in mix improvement as the company sees improved adoption of higher-value products like its Full Display Mirrors. Investors should be aware that these stocks often trade disproportionately on near-term auto production/sale sentiment, but mid-single-digit revenue growth and a return to low-20s percent free cash flow margins can support a worthwhile return from here.

Upside In Q2 Is Likely Dependent Upon Mix

I don't believe circumstances favor Gentex beating sell-side expectations on the basis of better underlying vehicle production volumes. While S&P was expecting a 3% year-over-year improvement in light vehicle production for Q2'24 at the time of Gentex's last report, sales since then have been pretty lackluster. I haven't seen any reports yet of Q2 global production, but I'd expect it to miss that 3% target when the numbers do come out.

That doesn't automatically translate into a revenue miss for Gentex, but it does make for a more challenging comparison. Gentex under-shipped to North American production in Q1 (and slightly over-shipped for foreign markets), and I am a little concerned that OEMs may be further paring down inventories in the face of weaker demand.

Offsetting this is an ongoing improvement in the mix. This has been a meaningful driver in the last two quarters, with apparent mirror ASPs climbing 7% in Q4'23 and almost 10% in Q1'24 (with a 1% qoq decline in Q1'24). Assuming that OEMs continue to prioritize their higher-margin, feature-rich models, I believe this can continue to help support revenue growth in the second quarter, and I think 7% to 8% revenue growth is achievable.

If that pans out, if Gentex did indeed see a stronger uptake of more feature-rich mirror products, there should be some upside to margins and something in the range of $0.53 to $0.55 in earnings could be attainable.

Even if that works out, I do think there will be a lot of focus on mirror units and any revisions to management's expectations for production growth in 2024, not to mention specific guidance around revenue and gross margin. It's not unreasonable to think, then, that Gentex could post a small beat but still revise guidance lower for the second half of the year on weaker global auto demand.

Mix Remains The Main Driver, But Management Is Expanding Its Addressed Markets

Between recent quarterly results and the company's March Investor Day, it's pretty clear that organic growth in the core mirrors business is the priority today, but it's not an exclusive priority as management looks to apply its core technologies into other addressable markets.

Management postponed needed capacity growth during the pandemic, but has been much more active of late, with capex in FY'22 ($150M), and FY'23 ($188M) more than double the average of the prior three years. While first quarter capex spending annualizes out to a lower amount (around $120M), management has guided to over $225M in spending for 2024, so expect further ramping of capacity additions as the year goes on.

In addition to building the capacity to support further unit volume growth, management continues to look to gain share on the basis of product performance characteristics and drive higher ASPs through stronger adoption of more advanced products. The company's Full Display Mirror (or FDM) basically transforms the rearview mirror into a display unit and carries an ASP about 10x higher than its standard products.

While General Motors Company (GM) was a strong initial adopter, other OEMs have also incorporated the product into recent launches and this remains a multiyear growth driver. Further growth in this product should be helped by Gentex launching new versions that integrate more driver and cabin monitoring functions, particularly with the EU mandating driver monitoring systems on new models.

Looking out a little further, management is looking to apply its core technologies into new products like dimmable surfaces (sun visors, privacy glass, et al) and sensing products for in-cabin air quality monitoring.

Gentex management has also been pursuing growth opportunities adjacent to their core capabilities. The recent launch of HomeLink Smart Home Solutions is pretty much a no-brainer, given that the company had already been selling vehicle-to-home communication systems (to allow remote control of garage doors, gates, home lighting, etc.); this new iteration controls and monitors these functions through a single app.

The company has also recently launched PLACE, a smart home sensing product that leverages the company's fire protection know-how (smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors/alarms) for a wireless smart home sensing product.

Going a step further, the company is an investor in and collaborator with ADASKY, a small company with a proprietary long wave infrared (or LWIR) sensor offering for thermal sensing. More ADAS platforms include thermal sensing to complement visual sensing technologies and improve the detection of animals and pedestrians.

Gentex has also started launching products from its acquisition of eSight earlier this year. This small company uses components like cameras to help improve the vision of people with vision impairments. I'm less confident about this product given the very different marketing and distribution requirements, but it is at least an interesting technology and the price tag ($19M) was not steep.

The Outlook

I do have some modest concerns that management could be splitting its focus too far with some of these recent acquisitions and product launches. Residential smoke/CO detection isn't a stretch, and I can see the logic with ADASKY, but eSight is more of a stretch to me and likewise the company's partnership with Solace Power in wireless power transfer. Then again, there's likely a limit to how far you can go with mirrors, and a broader approach toward ADAS and in-cabin auto (safety, communication, infotainment, et al) does make some sense strategically.

My expectations for FY'24 revenue are below the Street and management's guidance; it's not that I don't find management to be credible, but rather I'm more bearish on auto production volumes. I'm likewise below Street on FY'25, but I'm expecting a five-year growth of around 6% and long-term revenue growth of a bit below 5%.

For margins, I expect almost 150bp of year-over-year improvement in FY'24 on improved mix, price/cost tailwinds, operating leverage, and so on. I think EBITDA margins can get back to 30%-plus over the next four years, but I do think competition and increased R&D spending could make a return to mid-30s percent margins pretty challenging. For cash flow, I expect a fairly rapid recovery to 20%+ FCF margins as capex expansions wind down, with slow improvement toward the mid-20s percent over time driving high single-digit (around 9%) FCF growth.

Discounting those cash flows back gets me to a fair value close to $39. It's harder to get there on conventional margin/return-based EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA, but that's because Gentex's higher-margin, more stable business mix doesn't really fit with the typical auto supplier profile. A 12x multiple doesn't seem out of line, though, and that does also get me to around $39 on my 12-month EBITDA estimate.

The Bottom Line

The only real issue I have in recommending Gentex is the risk that auto production disappoints this year and that share gains and mix improvement can't offset that enough to satisfy the Street. Still, though, I love this company's history of innovation and its ability to consistently generate well above average margins; trading at a discount, I think long-term investors ought to take a look.