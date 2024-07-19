PMTU: Due To Better Note Choices, Rating Drops To Hold

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This is an update on my prior review of the PennyMac 2029 Note issued last year.
  • PMTU is compared with AG Mortgage Investment Trust Notes and Eagle Point Credit Company Notes, which currently is the best choice for investors wanting to lock-in today's yields.
  • While PMTU earned a Buy rating before, I downgraded it to Hold as the comparison Notes provide better values now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Colorful House Objects On Blue Background

MicroStockHub

Introduction

When I first reviewed the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust NT 8.5% 28 (NYSE:PMTU), issued by PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), it received a Buy rating as a good choice to lock in a

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities. Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts to provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds. Occasionally, an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might affect their long-term strategy.

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
8.25K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECCV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PMTU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PMTU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PMTU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News