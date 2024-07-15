What Does Crystal Ball Hit? A Change Band Or The Ratchet Shifts Or Both?

Tanarch

Introduction

I walked the downtown street, thinking about my theme of the new article, describing what happened in just nine days in H2 (the second part of the year). On the front of some shops there were a few huge pipe-rubber, turning from the ground to sky promptly just like the market changed drastically in the past three days. It's exactly a dragon in an ad for the Chinese economic future. Immediately I thought of a crystal ball, so the title was formed.

As shown in Table 1, three growth rates in three sessions can symbolize: (1) A Change Band [CB] on Jul 5, 8, and 9: A Down/Down (+0.54%, +0.10%, and +0.07%) peaceful bearish maneuver perhaps indicated that it started negatively toward the bear-market surface (-20%) patiently wiping the positives first, and continuing building the negatives. (2) The Ratchet Shifts [RS]: A Down/Up (+1.03%, -0.77%, +0.44%) logged that a big spike (1.03%) on Jul 10 [W], ensuing harsh drawdown (-0.77%) on Jul 11, and a nice increase (+0.44%), and (3) A Up/Down (+0.27%, +0.62%, and +0.51%) regular movements of the bull plateau on Jul 1, 2, and 3.

Imagine these figures are the daily change rates of the S&P 500 Index (or SPY, the ETF of S&P 500), representing the U.S. economy primarily, but the global economy as well. It is so because SPY not only is trading globally, but also affecting the major local securities in the major countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, UK (United Kingdom), and EU (European Union).

In the 2 weeks, the performance of SPY was outstanding. It not only ascended 8 days out of 9, but the average of the first 6 days from Jul 1 to Jul 9 [T] was +0.36%, gaining $110.50 (2.13%).

On Jul 10 [W}, S&P 500 clinched over the 5,600 level, and zoomed +1.03% about 3 times of the 6-day average, closing at $5,634. As explained above, on Jul 11 [Th], the timely ratchet downward shift (-0.77%) blocked a further bullish movement. We were so fortunate for not shortening the life cycles of the bull plateau if the pulses below 75%.

Also, Friday (Jul 12) S&P 500 Index rose +0.44% moderately, a possible new trend range between $5,475 (Jul 1) and $5,615 to pave a long-term (one decade or longer) bull plateau. SPY advanced +2.84% monthly, in %CH.2, and +0.87% weekly in %CH.3 in Table 1.

If you want the source of PPO (Paper and Pencil Only) approach, please click this.

Uptrend, TDI, and SDI have a common thread of the PPO Approach which distinguishes any movement with a plus (“P”) and a minus (“m”) without considering the size differences.

Table 1. Jun (28), Jul (12), 2024: M & T 6/282024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 06/28/24 5,460.48 * * * * 07/01/24 5,475.09 0.27% P 0.27% 0702/24 5,509.01 0.62% P 0.89% 07/03/24 5,537.02 0.51% P 1.40% 07/05/24 5,567.19 0.54% P 1.95% 07/08/24 5,572.85 0.10% P 2.06% 0.10% 07/09/24 5,576.98 0.07% P 2.13% 0.18% 07/10/24 5,633.91 1.02% P 3.18% 1.20% 07/11/24 5,590.51 -0.77% m 2.38% 0.42% 07/12/24 5,615.35 0.44% P 2.84% 0.87% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3.P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Jan 31. 6. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

BLM (Bank Lending Margins) and YCS (Yield Curve Stiffness)

On Jun 21, Jun 28, Jul 5, and Jul 12, BLM has improved, -1 (slightly positive), -6 (positive), -3 (slightly positive), and 5 (slightly negative) in Table 2, and YCS also has well maintained, 10 (highly negative), -19 (highly positive), -9 (highly positive), and 5 (slightly negative) in Table 3.

Table 2. S&P 500 AND BLM (4/19 - 7/12, 2024) 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/10/2024 5/17/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,223 2.41% $5,303 1.53% 2Y 500 * 500 0 482 18 487 -5 10Y 463 * 467 -4 450 17 450 0 BLM -37 * -34 -3 -34 0 -37 3 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 6/7/2024 6/14/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,305 0.04% $5,278 5347.00% $5,278 5432.00% $5,347 1.32% 2Y 484 3 496 -12 489 7 490 -1 10Y 443 7 447 -4 451 -4 444 7 BLM -41 4 -49 8 -37 -12 -46 9 6/21/2024 6/28/2024 7/5/2024 7/12/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,465 2.21% $5,460 -0.09% $5,567 1.96% $5,615 0.86% 2Y 484 18 475 9 461 -14 446 -15 10Y 442 17 439 4 428 11 419 -9 BLM -42 -1 -36 -6 -33 -3 -27 5 NOTE 1. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs]. . 2. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 3. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 4. BLM: Bank Lending Margins. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 3. S&P 500 AND YCS (4/19 - 7/12, 2024) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/10/2024 5/17/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,223 2.41% $5,303 1.53% 1M 537 * 536 1 535 1 536 -1 30Y 478 * 466 12 464 2 456 -8 YCS -59 * -70 11 -71 1 79 8 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 6/7/2024 6/14/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,305 0.04% $5,278 -0.51% $5,347 1.31% $5,432 1.59% 1M 536 -1 536 0 535 1 534 -1 30Y 458 1 465 -7 456 9 435 -9 YCS -79 0 -71 -8 -79 8 -99 20 6/21/2024 6/28/2024 7/5/2024 7/12/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,465 0.61% $5,460 -0.09% $5,567 1.96% $5,615 0.86% 1M 534 -1 525 -4 537 6 535 -2 30Y 455 -21 455 15 447 15 440 -7 YCS -89 10 -70 -19 -90 -9 -95 5 NOTE 1. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs]. . 2. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 3. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 4. YCS: Yield Curve Stiffness. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Market Perspective

Last week I introduced a Change Band [CB] to deal with a completely uncharted environment of the market. I witnessed that both CB and the ratchet shifts [RS] (which is a backup measure) worked together.

They successfully stopped a seemingly runaway topping at the beginning, explained above. The last thing I want to see is that the vaulted securities lose their protective power to keep the current bull plateau healthy.

The producer Price Index [PPI] reported somewhat negatively, but the weight of PPI is much lighter than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index [PCE] because simply the former does not carry the prices of the services sector.

Preliminary July Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan on Jul 12 [F] showed consumers are less than blissful with a headline of 66.0, down from 68.2 at the end of June. Briefing.com consensus was 67.5. Current economic expectations fell from last month, but so did one-year inflation expectations.

The current market has been so strong that my primary concern is a smooth realignment on the sector rotations. I am really concerned about ending the bull plateau prematurely.

The only hope at this time is a paradigm switch and the ratchet shifts work efficiently to make the hot market cool. I am cautiously bullish until 2028, and beyond. A Soft landing is expected in this year and the next year.

The Outcome of the Pulses Check

The pulse checks of SDI, TDI, and Uptrend were 67, 76, and 71%, respectively Friday (Jul 12), that were worse than the last week’s, 53%, 75%, and 70% on Jul 5 [F].

In the two weeks (9 days) in July, the equity market has been too hot, so the spillover effect to the pulses check was also too many. The primary indicator, SDI, was barely under 70%, and the secondary, TDI, was a bit above 75%, and the referee indicator, Uptrend, is also a bit over 70%.

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (The S&P 500 Sector Diffusion Index)

Table 4. The Jun Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors July Jul-24 The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 07/01/24 m m m P P m m m P m m 3 27% 07/02/24 P P P P P P P P P P m 10 91% 07/03/24 m P P P m P P m P P m 7 64% 07/05/24 P P P P m m m P P P P 8 73% 07/08/24 P m m P m m P m P P m 5 45% 07/09/24 m P P P P m m m m m P 5 45% 07/10/24 P P P p P P P P P P P 11 100% 07/11/24 P P m m P P P m m P P 7 64% 07/12/24 P P m P P P P P P P P 10 91% AVERAGE 67% Click to enlarge

NOTE

Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table.

The SDI was 67% Friday (Jul 12), that was acceptable, by a whopping 16% up from 51% on Jun 28 [F], but it should be reduced to around 50% in the future.

SDI is a diffusion index, so more than 50%, about 7 sectors out of 11, are positive. The positive sectors can tally from Table 4, as: 1) XLY (cons discretionary) 8Ps, 2) XLK (Tech) 7Ps, 3) XLB (Materials) 7Ps. 4) XLU (Utility) 7Ps, 5) XLI (Industrial) 6Ps, 6) XLF (Financial) 6Ps, and 7) XLRE (Real Estate) 6Ps.

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

Table 5. Trifecta Data: Jul (1 - 12) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 06/28/24 545.06 391.52 479.87 * * * * 07/01/24 545.18 391.27 481.84 P m P D 07/02/24 548.30 392.90 486.65 P P P Tp 07/03/24 551.14 393.00 490.88 P P P Tp 07/05/24 554.40 393.55 495.94 P P P Tp 07/08/24 555.50 393.65 497.34 P P P Tp 07/09/24 555.81 392.91 497.63 P m P Tp 07/10/24 561.15 397.11 502.77 P P P Tp 07/11/24 557.04 397.58 492.97 m P m Tm 07/12/24 559.43 400.13 494.77 P P P Tp Click to enlarge

NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 6. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 Jun (28), Jul (12) 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Jun 0 0 0 2 2 6 JUL 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms JUN 0 0 3 3 Jul 0 0 1 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

The Second Checker, on Friday (Jul 12), TDI, was 76% that was too high. It has stayed on 75%, which is the maximum acceptable point since Jun 7 [F].

The TDI's 76%: 100*13/(13+4) where 13 = 6 (Jun) + 7 (Jul) and 4 = 3 (Jun) + 1 (Jul) in Table 6.

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

Table 7: M & T Jun (28), Jul (12) 2024 Jun Bull 12 points Jul Bull 4 points 2024 7Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Jun 0 0 1 2 1 0 12 Jul 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 Jun Bear 7 points Jul Bear 0 point 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Jun 0 0 0 1 1 2 7 Jul 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Table 8: The m/P on Friday Apr May, Jun, Jul (12) 2024 Month Date May 3 10 17 24 31 P/m P P P P P Jun 7 14 21 28 * P/m m m m m * Jul 5 12 19 26 * P/m P P * * * The Friday Vote P vs. m was 7 vs. 4 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

The Third Checker, the Uptrend was 71% (= 100 * 20 / (20 + 8)), where 20 (= 12 (Jun) + 8 (Jul) and 8 (= 7 (Jun) + 1 (Jul)) in Table 7.

The pulse in the uptrend, 71%, was acceptable, it was too many, so was needed to come down a bit.

The secondary criterion, the Friday votes were bullish, registering bulls vs. bear was 7 vs. 4.

Conclusion

The crowds have been spoiled: Every investor expects a reverse cycle of the Fed rates. That's why the market jumped on Jul 10 [Th]. Do you think about what the Fed will do in its position?

In other words, who is going to blink this time? The question was raised whenever a forced demand, such as a baby asks his mom to give more milk, the mom must refuse to prevent diarrhea.

The market was hot Wednesday (Jul 10), anticipating more milk in September and/or in December and/or in 2025. Who is going to blink now? It must be the investor, not the Fed.

As a consequence, there will be no rate reversal in the near future in my opinion.