What Does Crystal Ball Hit? A Change Band Or The Ratchet Shifts Or Both?

Introduction
I walked the downtown street, thinking about my theme of the new article, describing what happened in just nine days in H2 (the second part of the year). On the front of some shops there were a few huge pipe-rubber, turning from the ground to sky promptly just like the market changed drastically in the past three days. It's exactly a dragon in an ad for the Chinese economic future. Immediately I thought of a crystal ball, so the title was formed.
As shown in Table 1, three growth rates in three sessions can symbolize: (1) A Change Band [CB] on Jul 5, 8, and 9: A Down/Down (+0.54%, +0.10%, and +0.07%) peaceful bearish maneuver perhaps indicated that it started negatively toward the bear-market surface (-20%) patiently wiping the positives first, and continuing building the negatives. (2) The Ratchet Shifts [RS]: A Down/Up (+1.03%, -0.77%, +0.44%) logged that a big spike (1.03%) on Jul 10 [W], ensuing harsh drawdown (-0.77%) on Jul 11, and a nice increase (+0.44%), and (3) A Up/Down (+0.27%, +0.62%, and +0.51%) regular movements of the bull plateau on Jul 1, 2, and 3.
Imagine these figures are the daily change rates of the S&P 500 Index (or SPY, the ETF of S&P 500), representing the U.S. economy primarily, but the global economy as well. It is so because SPY not only is trading globally, but also affecting the major local securities in the major countries, such as India, China, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Canada, UK (United Kingdom), and EU (European Union).
In the 2 weeks, the performance of SPY was outstanding. It not only ascended 8 days out of 9, but the average of the first 6 days from Jul 1 to Jul 9 [T] was +0.36%, gaining $110.50 (2.13%).
On Jul 10 [W}, S&P 500 clinched over the 5,600 level, and zoomed +1.03% about 3 times of the 6-day average, closing at $5,634. As explained above, on Jul 11 [Th], the timely ratchet downward shift (-0.77%) blocked a further bullish movement. We were so fortunate for not shortening the life cycles of the bull plateau if the pulses below 75%.
Also, Friday (Jul 12) S&P 500 Index rose +0.44% moderately, a possible new trend range between $5,475 (Jul 1) and $5,615 to pave a long-term (one decade or longer) bull plateau. SPY advanced +2.84% monthly, in %CH.2, and +0.87% weekly in %CH.3 in Table 1.
Uptrend, TDI, and SDI have a common thread of the PPO Approach which distinguishes any movement with a plus (“P”) and a minus (“m”) without considering the size differences.
Table 1. Jun (28), Jul (12), 2024: M & T
6/282024
|
DATE
|
S&P 500
|
%CH.1
|
P/m
|
%CH.2
|
%CH.3
|
06/28/24
|
5,460.48
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
07/01/24
|
5,475.09
|
0.27%
|
P
|
0.27%
|
0702/24
|
5,509.01
|
0.62%
|
P
|
0.89%
|
07/03/24
|
5,537.02
|
0.51%
|
P
|
1.40%
|
07/05/24
|
5,567.19
|
0.54%
|
P
|
1.95%
|
07/08/24
|
5,572.85
|
0.10%
|
P
|
2.06%
|
0.10%
|
07/09/24
|
5,576.98
|
0.07%
|
P
|
2.13%
|
0.18%
|
07/10/24
|
5,633.91
|
1.02%
|
P
|
3.18%
|
1.20%
|
07/11/24
|
5,590.51
|
-0.77%
|
m
|
2.38%
|
0.42%
|
07/12/24
|
5,615.35
|
0.44%
|
P
|
2.84%
|
0.87%
NOTE
1. M & T is Momentums & Trends
2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance
3.P/m: Plus/minus
4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day.
5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from Jan 31.
6. Author made Table.
BLM (Bank Lending Margins) and YCS (Yield Curve Stiffness)
On Jun 21, Jun 28, Jul 5, and Jul 12, BLM has improved, -1 (slightly positive), -6 (positive), -3 (slightly positive), and 5 (slightly negative) in Table 2, and YCS also has well maintained, 10 (highly negative), -19 (highly positive), -9 (highly positive), and 5 (slightly negative) in Table 3.
Table 2. S&P 500 AND BLM (4/19 - 7/12, 2024)
|
4/19/2024
|
4/26/2024
|
5/10/2024
|
5/17/2024
|
PRICE
|
******
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
S&P
|
$4,987
|
*
|
$5,100
|
2.27%
|
$5,223
|
2.41%
|
$5,303
|
1.53%
|
2Y
|
500
|
*
|
500
|
0
|
482
|
18
|
487
|
-5
|
10Y
|
463
|
*
|
467
|
-4
|
450
|
17
|
450
|
0
|
BLM
|
-37
|
*
|
-34
|
-3
|
-34
|
0
|
-37
|
3
|
5/24/2024
|
5/31/2024
|
6/7/2024
|
6/14/2024
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
S&P
|
$5,305
|
0.04%
|
$5,278
|
5347.00%
|
$5,278
|
5432.00%
|
$5,347
|
1.32%
|
2Y
|
484
|
3
|
496
|
-12
|
489
|
7
|
490
|
-1
|
10Y
|
443
|
7
|
447
|
-4
|
451
|
-4
|
444
|
7
|
BLM
|
-41
|
4
|
-49
|
8
|
-37
|
-12
|
-46
|
9
|
6/21/2024
|
6/28/2024
|
7/5/2024
|
7/12/2024
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
S&P
|
$5,465
|
2.21%
|
$5,460
|
-0.09%
|
$5,567
|
1.96%
|
$5,615
|
0.86%
|
2Y
|
484
|
18
|
475
|
9
|
461
|
-14
|
446
|
-15
|
10Y
|
442
|
17
|
439
|
4
|
428
|
11
|
419
|
-9
|
BLM
|
-42
|
-1
|
-36
|
-6
|
-33
|
-3
|
-27
|
5
NOTE
1. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs].
. 2. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance.
. 3. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal.
4. BLM: Bank Lending Margins. Author Made Table.
Table 3. S&P 500 AND YCS (4/19 - 7/12, 2024)
|
2024
|
4/19/2024
|
4/26/2024
|
5/10/2024
|
5/17/2024
|
PRICE
|
******
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
S&P
|
$4,987
|
*
|
$5,100
|
2.27%
|
$5,223
|
2.41%
|
$5,303
|
1.53%
|
1M
|
537
|
*
|
536
|
1
|
535
|
1
|
536
|
-1
|
30Y
|
478
|
*
|
466
|
12
|
464
|
2
|
456
|
-8
|
YCS
|
-59
|
*
|
-70
|
11
|
-71
|
1
|
79
|
8
|
5/24/2024
|
5/31/2024
|
6/7/2024
|
6/14/2024
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
S&P
|
$5,305
|
0.04%
|
$5,278
|
-0.51%
|
$5,347
|
1.31%
|
$5,432
|
1.59%
|
1M
|
536
|
-1
|
536
|
0
|
535
|
1
|
534
|
-1
|
30Y
|
458
|
1
|
465
|
-7
|
456
|
9
|
435
|
-9
|
YCS
|
-79
|
0
|
-71
|
-8
|
-79
|
8
|
-99
|
20
|
6/21/2024
|
6/28/2024
|
7/5/2024
|
7/12/2024
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
PRICE
|
CH%
|
S&P
|
$5,465
|
0.61%
|
$5,460
|
-0.09%
|
$5,567
|
1.96%
|
$5,615
|
0.86%
|
1M
|
534
|
-1
|
525
|
-4
|
537
|
6
|
535
|
-2
|
30Y
|
455
|
-21
|
455
|
15
|
447
|
15
|
440
|
-7
|
YCS
|
-89
|
10
|
-70
|
-19
|
-90
|
-9
|
-95
|
5
NOTE
1. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs].
. 2. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance.
. 3. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal.
4. YCS: Yield Curve Stiffness. Author Made Table.
Market Perspective
Last week I introduced a Change Band [CB] to deal with a completely uncharted environment of the market. I witnessed that both CB and the ratchet shifts [RS] (which is a backup measure) worked together.
They successfully stopped a seemingly runaway topping at the beginning, explained above. The last thing I want to see is that the vaulted securities lose their protective power to keep the current bull plateau healthy.
The producer Price Index [PPI] reported somewhat negatively, but the weight of PPI is much lighter than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index [PCE] because simply the former does not carry the prices of the services sector.
Preliminary July Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan on Jul 12 [F] showed consumers are less than blissful with a headline of 66.0, down from 68.2 at the end of June. Briefing.com consensus was 67.5. Current economic expectations fell from last month, but so did one-year inflation expectations.
The current market has been so strong that my primary concern is a smooth realignment on the sector rotations. I am really concerned about ending the bull plateau prematurely.
The only hope at this time is a paradigm switch and the ratchet shifts work efficiently to make the hot market cool. I am cautiously bullish until 2028, and beyond. A Soft landing is expected in this year and the next year.
The Outcome of the Pulses Check
The pulse checks of SDI, TDI, and Uptrend were 67, 76, and 71%, respectively Friday (Jul 12), that were worse than the last week’s, 53%, 75%, and 70% on Jul 5 [F].
In the two weeks (9 days) in July, the equity market has been too hot, so the spillover effect to the pulses check was also too many. The primary indicator, SDI, was barely under 70%, and the secondary, TDI, was a bit above 75%, and the referee indicator, Uptrend, is also a bit over 70%.
Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (The S&P 500 Sector Diffusion Index)
Table 4. The Jun Diffusion Index of The S&P 500 11 Sectors
|
July
|
Jul-24
|
The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors
|
Diffusion
|
DATE
|
XLRE
|
XLU
|
XLC
|
XLY
|
XLF
|
XLE
|
XLI
|
XLP
|
XLK
|
XLB
|
XLV
|
#P
|
SDI
|
07/01/24
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
3
|
27%
|
07/02/24
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
10
|
91%
|
07/03/24
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
7
|
64%
|
07/05/24
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
8
|
73%
|
07/08/24
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
5
|
45%
|
07/09/24
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
5
|
45%
|
07/10/24
|
P
|
P
|
P
|p
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
11
|
100%
|
07/11/24
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
7
|
64%
|
07/12/24
|
P
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
10
|
91%
|
AVERAGE
|
67%
NOTE
Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table.
The SDI was 67% Friday (Jul 12), that was acceptable, by a whopping 16% up from 51% on Jun 28 [F], but it should be reduced to around 50% in the future.
SDI is a diffusion index, so more than 50%, about 7 sectors out of 11, are positive. The positive sectors can tally from Table 4, as: 1) XLY (cons discretionary) 8Ps, 2) XLK (Tech) 7Ps, 3) XLB (Materials) 7Ps. 4) XLU (Utility) 7Ps, 5) XLI (Industrial) 6Ps, 6) XLF (Financial) 6Ps, and 7) XLRE (Real Estate) 6Ps.
Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)
Table 5. Trifecta Data: Jul (1 - 12)
|
DATE
|
SPY
|
DIA
|
QQQ
|
SPY
|
DIA
|
QQQ
|
Tp/Tm
|
06/28/24
|
545.06
|
391.52
|
479.87
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
*
|
07/01/24
|
545.18
|
391.27
|
481.84
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
D
|
07/02/24
|
548.30
|
392.90
|
486.65
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
Tp
|
07/03/24
|
551.14
|
393.00
|
490.88
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
Tp
|
07/05/24
|
554.40
|
393.55
|
495.94
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
Tp
|
07/08/24
|
555.50
|
393.65
|
497.34
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
Tp
|
07/09/24
|
555.81
|
392.91
|
497.63
|
P
|
m
|
P
|
Tp
|
07/10/24
|
561.15
|
397.11
|
502.77
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
Tp
|
07/11/24
|
557.04
|
397.58
|
492.97
|
m
|
P
|
m
|
Tm
|
07/12/24
|
559.43
|
400.13
|
494.77
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
Tp
NOTE
1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear.
2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". .
3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
Table 6. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024
Jun (28), Jul (12) 2024
The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls
|
2024
|
The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps
|
TOTAL
|
Month
|
6 Tp
|
5 Tp
|
4 Tp
|
3 Tp
|
2 Tp
|
1 Tp
|
Tps
|
Jun
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
JUL
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
7
The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears
|
2024
|
The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms
|
TOTAL
|
Month
|
6 Tm
|
5 Tp
|
4 Tm
|
3 Tm
|
2 Tm
|
1 Tm
|
Tms
|
JUN
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Jul
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus)
3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus)
4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P".
5. Author made the Table.
The Second Checker, on Friday (Jul 12), TDI, was 76% that was too high. It has stayed on 75%, which is the maximum acceptable point since Jun 7 [F].
The TDI's 76%: 100*13/(13+4) where 13 = 6 (Jun) + 7 (Jul) and 4 = 3 (Jun) + 1 (Jul) in Table 6.
Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators
Table 7: M & T Jun (28), Jul (12) 2024
Jun Bull 12 points
Jul Bull 4 points
|
2024
|
7Ps
|
5Ps
|
4Ps
|
3Ps
|
2Ps
|
1Ps
|
Jun
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
12
|
Jul
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
8
Jun Bear 7 points
|
Jul Bear 0 point
|
2023
|
6ms
|
5ms
|
4ms
|
3ms
|
2ms
|
1ms
|
Jun
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
7
|
Jul
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Author made Table.
3. M & T is Momentums & Trends
Table 8: The m/P on Friday
Apr May, Jun, Jul (12) 2024
|
Month
|
Date
|
May
|
3
|
10
|
17
|
24
|
31
|
P/m
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
P
|
Jun
|
7
|
14
|
21
|
28
|
*
|
P/m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
m
|
*
|
Jul
|
5
|
12
|
19
|
26
|
*
|
P/m
|
P
|
P
|
*
|
*
|
*
The Friday Vote P vs. m was 7 vs. 4
NOTE
1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance.
2. Author made Table.
The Third Checker, the Uptrend was 71% (= 100 * 20 / (20 + 8)), where 20 (= 12 (Jun) + 8 (Jul) and 8 (= 7 (Jun) + 1 (Jul)) in Table 7.
The pulse in the uptrend, 71%, was acceptable, it was too many, so was needed to come down a bit.
The secondary criterion, the Friday votes were bullish, registering bulls vs. bear was 7 vs. 4.
Conclusion
The crowds have been spoiled: Every investor expects a reverse cycle of the Fed rates. That's why the market jumped on Jul 10 [Th]. Do you think about what the Fed will do in its position?
In other words, who is going to blink this time? The question was raised whenever a forced demand, such as a baby asks his mom to give more milk, the mom must refuse to prevent diarrhea.
The market was hot Wednesday (Jul 10), anticipating more milk in September and/or in December and/or in 2025. Who is going to blink now? It must be the investor, not the Fed.
As a consequence, there will be no rate reversal in the near future in my opinion.