Rising prices and increased interest rates have created complications for many dividend investors. While finding adequate income investments when rates were low was not a significant challenge, the financial environment has become much more difficult for many individuals.

A more creative form of income investing that has become more common is covered call funds. These financial instruments usually focus on selling monthly call options against core holdings to generate regular payments that are often taxed at ordinary income levels. One exchange-traded fund that uses this strategy is the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY).

This fund has offered investors total returns of 129.15% over the year, while The S&P 500 (SPY) has offered investors total returns of 27.31% during this same time period.

Today, I am initiating coverage of NVDY with a rating of sell. Even though this fund has offered investors impressive income and total returns over the last year, this ETF provides only minimal downside protection if the stock were to sell off, past performance is not likely sustainable. This is also a higher-risk investment because of the elevated volatility level in the core NVIDIA holding, investors seeking steady income and capital preservation should be able to find more appealing and lower-risk alternative investments.

NVDY HAS an expense ratio of 1.01%, $858 million in assets under management, and a trailing yield of 59%. The trailing yield is misleading because monthly payments can vary significantly based on what income the fund gets from selling monthly calls. The fund also does not guarantee that monthly payments will be made.

Most of the income that NVDY has returned to investors since the fund's inception in early May of last year comes from the synthetic call spreads that the ETF utilizes to make monthly payments. A synthetic call spread is when a fund takes a long position by purchasing a stock and then protecting the holding by also buying a put option, which is the right to sell the stock at a strike price. NVIDIA (NVDA) is up nearly 21% in the last year, but the NVDY has been able to offer investors total returns of nearly 129% during this same time period, so most of the value of this fund has come from these call spreads. NVDY sells monthly call options against the synthetic long position that the fund takes and then uses the money generated from call spreads to invest in fixed-income investments such as treasury funds. The monthly calls that this fund sells against the synthetic call spreads are sold between 5% to 15% out-of-the-money, so investors get some returns based on the movement of NVIDIA as well. This strategy of selling out-of-the-money calls instead of at-the-money calls has also empirically led to lower net asset erosion as well in covered call funds as well.

A chart of NVDY's monthly payouts (yieldmaxetfs.com)

The fund's monthly payments have varied significantly, from $.42 a share in November of 2023, to $2.62 a share in March of this year. The main reason this income has changed dramatically is because of the value of the monthly call options that are being sold at expiration to generate the income used for regular monthly payments.

A chart of the volatility levels in Nvidia (tipranks.com)

NVDA has an implied volatility of 48.9 which puts the stock in the 62% percentile rank. The fund's smallest payout in November of 2023 came when volatility levels in the company and the call options for this stock plummeted.

The main long-term issue with NVDA is that the fund offers investors minimal upside when the stock is rising, and some significant downside risk when the core holdings lose value. NVDA has risen 44% since the fund's inception in May of last year, so the fund has not sold off for any extended period of time since the ETF was listed. If the stock were to fall, investors could see significant losses, since this fund leaves individuals more exposed to sell-offs than to gains in the stock. This fund's monthly payout levels would also fall significantly if the implied volatility premiums fell dramatically, as they did in November of last year.

NVDY performed very well since the fund's inception last year, primarily because of the ideal investing environment for this ETF. Volatility levels in this fund have remained at elevated levels, and the stock has also risen consistently for some time. NVIDIA has risen nearly 3,000 in the last five years, the stock is not likely to continue to go up every year, and the volatility levels in this stock are not likely sustainable either, since as the company matures and the growth levels slow, the chipmaker should become more stable as well.

NVDY's stock will have appeal to higher-risk investors not focused on steady income. Still, for investors seeking steady dividends and capital preservation, there are other more appealing covered call ETFs such as the JPMorgan Equity Premium exchange-traded fund (JEPI), that offer regular payments and a much lower risk profile. This fund has significant risk if NVIDIA were to sell off hard, and this stock has been very volatile even over the last year. While this fund has some advantages for growth investors, most individuals focused on income should be able to find better alternative investments.