TSMC: Crushing Sales Targets Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.18K Followers

Summary

  • Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing released its June revenue report.
  • The report showed 33% revenue growth--well ahead of expectations.
  • The report bodes well for the company's upcoming July 18 earnings release.
  • In this article, I explain why I remain bullish on TSMC stock ahead of earnings.

View of the Tainan Science Park in Taiwan, Asia.

View of the Tainan Science Park in Taiwan, Asia.

BING-JHEN HONG

Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) (OTC:TSMWF), also known as TSMC, released its June revenue report. The company reported NT$207 billion in revenue for the month. This

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
11.18K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TSM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSM
--
TSMWF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News