EWZ: Why It Could Be A Good Time To Invest In Brazil

Jul. 15, 2024 5:33 AM ETiShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)4 Comments
Financial Serenity profile picture
Financial Serenity
45 Followers

Summary

  • To invest in the Brazilian stock market, I chose the EWZ ETF because it is more liquid, even though it has fewer holdings and is more expensive than its peers.
  • The economic prospects for Brazil are positive, and the country's stock market performance significantly lags behind its GDP growth.
  • The lowering of Fed rates can stimulate the growth of commodity prices and emerging market stocks, including Brazil.
  • From a technical analysis perspective, we have reached a good moment to start a DCA plan.
Brazilian flag

kutaytanir

Introduction

Like some of you, I’m the kind of investor who loves to keep specific thematic or geographical ETFs in my portfolio. For emerging markets, for example, I don't have a single exposure to a generic "emerging market ETF"; rather, I invest in individual geographic ETFs. Similarly, I prefer

This article was written by

Financial Serenity profile picture
Financial Serenity
45 Followers
I am passionate about investments and financial analysis with over 10 years of experience in global markets. Specializing in macroeconomics, I base my investments on long-term growth strategies. I have worked for years in research, analysis, and consulting in the financial sector, and for this reason, I closely follow market trends. I have chosen to present myself under the name of my organization, "FinancialSerenity," to avoid any conflicts of interest and to create content that is increasingly aligned with the market every day. My investment approach is based on rigorous research aimed at finding investment opportunities through a contrarian strategy. I strongly believe that, in the long term, certain sectors are destined to grow, and I seek to take positions in the market during times of difficulty at statistically advantageous prices. Diversification will do the rest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News