monsitj

U.S. Bancorp Technical Analysis

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is a diversified bank headquartered in Minneapolis, MN that I wrote about back in January 2024. Since it has an upcoming earnings release on 17 July before the market opens, I thought I would take another look at USB from a technical perspective. I will be using weekly price action with a 30-week exponential moving average (EMA), momentum, volume, and relative strength in my analysis.

Chart 1 - USB Weekly with Momentum, Volume, and Relative Strength

www.stockcharts.com

In my previous article analyzing USB, I concluded that it was a buy the dip opportunity when USB was trading at $42.01. While USB did trade higher from there and is higher than $42.01 now, traders very well could have been stopped out as I recommended a stop loss at $38.50 or on a close below the 30-week EMA which happened in early June. All in all, a trader taking a position in USB at that time probably closed the trade at a small loss. Not ideal and not terrible either.

Looking at USB now, I see another opportunity. Last week, USB closed above the 30-week EMA with a big bullish candle. USB was up 7.84% for the week. Two bullish developments took place with last week's price action. As previously mentioned, USB closed above its 30-week EMA and the EMA itself is higher than when I wrote about USB back in January. The 30-week EMA continues to trend higher, and I consider that to be bullish.

The second bullish development is that USB broke above the downward sloping trendline identified in green. This same development occurred in March and after that USB exceeded the top of where the downward sloping trendline started which was $44.27. If similar price action takes place this time, you could expect USB to exceed the most recent top of $44.36.

The real gains would take place if USB could break above $46.50 or so. Then I think that USB has a chance to reach its previous high of $56.44. That would represent a 34% gain from current levels. As long as USB is trading above its upward sloping 30-week EMA, I consider that to be bullish price action and worth having a position in the stock.

Momentum is bullish. When analyzing momentum, I use the Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) and it is easy to interpret. When the black PPO line is above the red signal line, then that indicates short term bullish momentum. When the black PPO line is below the red signal line that indicates short term bearish momentum. That is the momentum condition now. PPO also provides a reading of long-term momentum.

When the black PPO line is above zero or the center line of the graph that is considered a long-term bullish momentum indication. That is the condition USB is in today. The black PPO line has a reading of 0.565 which is above zero. I say long term because you can see that the black PPO line most often stays above or below zero for months at a time. Also notice that the black PPO line is curling upwards and is about to cross above the red signal line. I see that as bullish.

Volume is a consideration when I analyze stocks. I prefer to buy stocks that the smart money is also buying. Smart money, or financial institutions such as banks, hedge funds, etc., accumulate their positions over time, and they only do so because they think the stock is undervalued at the current levels. When smart money is active, the volume bars stand out due to the number of shares traded by smart money. Retail traders such as I don't have the money to buy enough shares to be noticed.

A case in point is last week. USB was up 7.84% and last week's volume was noticeably higher than the previous week's volume and last week's volume was just above the 10-week EMA for volume. Keep in mind that I don't see huge volume such as the volume bars that took place in 2023 so that could indicate that smart money is content with their holdings now. I would expect volume to be higher this week as earnings take place on Wednesday, July 17th.

Relative strength is an indicator I use to see if the stock I am interested in buying is outperforming the SP 500 index. The index is hard to beat, and the way to beat it is to buy stocks that are outperforming the major index. The relative strength indicator is a ratio of the price of USB to the price of the SP 500 index on a weekly basis. When the black line is rising, that indicates that USB is outperforming the major index. When the black line is falling, that means that USB is underperforming the major index.

Notice that the black line fell from January, when I wrote my previous article on USB to now. That means that owners of USB, of which I am one, underperformed the major index over that time. The relative strength of USB has risen over the last few weeks. Overall, the relative strength of USB is neutral to bearish. If USB continues to climb after earnings, we could see relative strength improve. Then shareholders of USB could outperform the major index. Only time will tell.

Is USB Stock A Buy Ahead Of Q2 Earnings?

In summary, USB is showing bullish price action going into earnings week. It had a stellar 7.84% gain last week, closing above its 30-week EMA and breaking above the downward sloping trendline of the past three months. Long-term momentum is bullish and short-term momentum shows signs of becoming bullish as well. Volume has been mediocre, and I expect volume to be much higher this week due to the earnings report. Relative strength has been bearish since my article in January and a little better over the last few weeks.

If you take a position in USB, consider a couple of things. My analysis could be wrong for any number of reasons. Earnings could disappoint or forward guidance could be negative. Interest rates could be higher for longer than expected. Economic data could disappoint the market. Consequently, use a stop loss on your trade. A close below the 30-week EMA could be used or a simple close of 10% below your purchase price could be used. In my experience, it is easier to recover from a small loss than it is to recover from a 50% loss. I always use a stop loss when I trade.

The second item to consider is that earnings often add higher volatility to price action. You may want to wait until Wednesday morning to decide to buy shares. If earnings disappoint, USB could fall considerably. If USB doesn't disappoint or offers bullish guidance, shares could rise substantially. If that happens, then the $56 price target is in play over time, and you will have time to buy USB and still have a potential large gain if the $56 level is reached.