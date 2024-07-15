gorodenkoff

A Leading AI Company in China

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock had been under pressure, down almost 25% YTD, before experiencing a 10% bounce back last week. Despite a nearly historical low valuation, all Chinese tech stocks have remained on the sidelines in the low growth post-pandemic regime, largely due to systemic risks triggered by slower-than-expected consumption recovery, persistent price drops in the housing market, and geopolitical tensions (export restrictions on AI chips). Meanwhile, a strong dollar has also been pressuring the Asian stock market.

Investors have been dumping BIDU's stock for two major reasons. First, the macro risks associated with a delayed economic recovery. Second, BIDU's current core business, the online marketing segment (which comprises 71.4% of Baidu Core revenue), has been sluggish, growing at a low single-digit rate in the last quarter, while AI-related revenue has not been able to drive overall growth at this time.

As a future AI play, I believe that BIDU's transition to a GenAI company from its traditional online search and newsfeed business will create a tremendous growth opportunity. While the company currently lacks near-term growth catalysts, I believe the company can become the leading AI player in China due to its multi-year investments in GenAI and Robotaxis. Over the long run, AI can also be applied to other areas, such as the military, in the face of rising geopolitical tensions, which could be a thematic tailwind for growth. However, its AI monetization will take many years to materialize. Therefore, I have initiated the stock as a hold despite its extremely cheap valuation. I believe the stock can be volatile in the near term as it will largely be trading on headline news.

It's A Long-Term Investment

Assuming BIDU is not a Chinese company, do you think the stock will go much higher from the current level? I believe the answer probably is not. The reason is simple. The company's growth has been disappointing, including the non-online marketing segment, which only grew 6% YoY, driven by AI Cloud business. Moreover, the current AI revenue exposure is very small relative to its current revenue mix. As I mentioned in my Meta (META)'s analysis, META's stock price plummeted nearly 73% due to advertising revenue YoY decline in multiple quarters, dropping from $331 to $91 in less than 11 months in FY2022. Google (GOOGL)'s stock also tanked more than 40% due to growth headwind in online advertising.

The company model

BIDU will not maintain a strong rally without a significant growth rebound. As shown in the chart, The company's total revenue and online marketing growth only increased by 1% and 3% YoY, respectively. The company is currently prioritizing AI innovations. However, in the 1Q FY2024 earnings call, management indicated a lower capex in FY2024 compared to last year due to the limited availability of high-performance chips in China. As a result, the company may take longer to drive its AI growth than most investors had previously expected.

Recent Rally Driven by Headline News on Robotaxis

According to a Seeking Alpha report, Beijing is expected to approve robotaxis in ride-hailing and car rental fleets, which pushed BIDU's stock up by 10% last week. We have seen early success for Apollo Go in Wuhan. According to the last quarter earnings call, since launching its largest commercial operation in CY2022, the fully driverless fleet in the city has increased by 300%. Both the operational area and service hours have been expanding as well. Meanwhile, its fully driverless ride-hailing service has surged by 800% compared to last year.

Recent news reports indicate that many local taxi drivers are protesting against robotaxis in Wuhan, fearing job losses. Additionally, a video showed a robotaxi rider mentioning that a 6 km distance only costs $0.9. Recently, other major cities like Beijing and Shanghai have also approved Apollo Go. This early traction indicates a tremendous TAM and a strong growth outlook for BIDU over the long run.

Geopolitical Tension Could Be a Tailwind for Baidu

BIDU has heavily invested in GenAI. It's possible that their technology can be potentially applied for military usage. As many people are talking about potential wars due to geopolitical tension, I believe that BIDU's AI growth roadmap can be a tailwind for this scenario. We know that most of military related stocks can perform well when there is an ongoing war. According to CSET's China’s Military AI Roadblocks, CCP believes that AI will play an important part of future wars. During China's top meetings this year, President Xi ordered the military to develop what he called "new quality combat capabilities." Some analysts say this emphasizes a focus on using AI technology. Therefore, if geopolitical risk materializes (I think it's not likely), GenAI related stocks will be the last one to be affected, which I believe BIDU can perform relatively well compared to other Chinese tech stocks.

Delayed Economic Recovery in China May Justify the Current Valuation

As we all know, Chinese tech stocks have been trading at very cheap valuations. BIDU is currently trading at 1x P/B TTM, which is incredibly attractive. According to legendary old-school value guru Ben Graham, a stock trading below 1x P/B is a strong buy. I believe the recent rally can be explained by this, as the stock previously dropped below 1x P/B TTM.

Additionally, BIDU's EV/Sales TTM and P/E TTM are 45% below their 5-year average and are near historical lows, largely reflecting systemic and country-specific concern.

On July 14th, China released its 2Q GDP growth, which was 4.7% YoY, below the Bloomberg consensus of 5.1% YoY. Particularly, retail sales, a potential growth driver for BIDU's online-related business, only grew 2% YoY, falling short of the 3.4% YoY consensus. The CCP previously targeted 5% YoY GDP growth in CY2024. So far, GDP growth in 1H CY2024 has just touched the 5% threshold, challenging expectations for a stronger growth rebound in 2H CY2024. Therefore, despite the current attractive valuation, I do not see any major catalyst that can persistently push the stock higher. However, I believe any positive headline news can push the stock higher, like other Chinese tech stocks.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent rally was driven more by its extremely cheap valuation rather than fundamental improvements. Despite systemic risks such as slow consumption recovery, housing market declines, and geopolitical tensions affecting Chinese tech stocks, investors remain cautious due to BIDU's low growth trajectory, with its core business growing only in the low single digits last quarter. However, the company's long-term growth potential hinges on the ROI in GenAI. The recent price action was driven by news of regulatory approval for robotaxis in Beijing, underscoring the company's future growth in AI. Despite attractive valuations, I remain neutral on BIDU. Nevertheless, I will closely monitor the next earnings call to gauge its potential inflection point before being bullish on the stock.

