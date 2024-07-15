Baidu: GenAI May Take Years To Drive Overall Revenue Growth

Jul. 15, 2024 6:07 AM ETBaidu, Inc. (BIDU) Stock, BAIDF Stock
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.08K Followers

Summary

  • Last week, Baidu's stock bounced back 10%, driven largely by news of regulatory approval for robotaxis in Beijing, highlighting the company's future growth potential in AI.
  • Investors have stayed on the sidelines regarding extremely cheap valuation due to macro risks, including slow economic recovery and geopolitical tensions.
  • Baidu's non-online marketing segment, which constitutes a small portion of the company's total revenue, grew only 6% YoY last quarter, driven primarily by its AI Cloud business.
  • The shift towards becoming a GenAI company from its traditional business presents a substantial growth opportunity, but the monetization of AI technologies may take multiple years.
  • President Xi's emphasis on developing AI technology for military use suggests that stocks focused on GenAI, such as BIDU, may outperform if geopolitical conflicts materialize.

Futuristic Concept: Handsome Stylish Japanese Businessman in Glasses Reading Notebook and Watching News on Augmented Reality Screen while Sitting in a Autonomous Self-Driving Zero-Emissions Car.

gorodenkoff

A Leading AI Company in China

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock had been under pressure, down almost 25% YTD, before experiencing a 10% bounce back last week. Despite a nearly historical low valuation, all Chinese tech stocks have remained on the sidelines in the low

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.08K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BIDU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIDU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIDU
--
BAIDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News