Usually, when I write a company a ‘hold’, it is my statement that I believe that shares of that business should see upside or downside that is more or less in line with the broader market. But every so often, this call proves incorrect. After all, nobody is perfect. A good example of one company where this did not work out is in the case of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN), a logistics business that focuses on a variety of transportation activities, particularly refrigerated and dry truck-based transportation.

Back in October of 2023, I downgraded the company to a ‘hold’ from the ‘buy’ I had it rated previously. This is because of a weakening of its financial position following a robust 2022 fiscal year. Fast forward to today, and that weakness has continued. As a result, shares are down 9.5% since that article was written. That's a big departure from the 30.9% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. Looking at the most recent figures provided by management, it does look as though worsening of the firm's financial situation could continue in the near term. This might prompt some to think I would downgrade the stock. However, there are also some positive indicators that suggests that the worst is over or close to it. Because of this, I've decided to keep the company rated a ‘hold’ for now.

This does not mean that my attitude on the matter can't or won't change. The fact of the matter is that, on July 17th, management is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. At present, analysts are forecasting declining revenue and profits. If the picture comes in far worse than anticipated, there could be some downside for shareholders. But at the same time, with the aforementioned indicators, there's also a chance of the stock achieving a partial recovery.

A rough ride

Fundamentally speaking, things have not been particularly pleasant for Marten Transport or its investors. Consider financial performance from 2022 to 2023 as an example. Revenue for the company fell from $1.26 billion to $1.14 billion. Even though the firm has a market capitalization of only $1.42 billion as of this writing, it is a rather complex organization with four different operating segments to it. All of these experienced downside year over year. But some were more impactful on the firm's bottom line than others.

Nominally speaking, the segment that was most impacted from 2022 to 2023 was the Brokerage segment. This is the part of the company that, instead of using its own network, utilizes third party carriers to transport freight for customers. From 2022 to 2023, revenue dropped from $204.6 million to $165.6 million. A reduction in revenue per load and total number of loads impact of the company. Next to mine, we have the Intermodal segment, which specializes in using the firm's refrigerated containers on railroad flat cars for at least some portion of the trips in question. A 21% drop in the number of loads from 31,862 to 25,160, caused this decline. Net of fuel surcharges, the drop is even more significant, totaling 24.5%.

Another big hit came from the firm's largest segment, which is the Truckload segment. For those not familiar, this is the part of the business that focuses on short-term contracts with customers for short haul, medium haul, and long haul full load transportation services. Revenue here dropped from $500.5 million to $465.5 million. Even though the average number of tractors grew from 1,611 to 1,733, the company suffered from a reduction in the average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week from $4,898 to $4,377. And lastly, the Dedicated segment, which focuses on longer-term contracts with customers for very specific needs, reported a decline in revenue from $429.1 million to $408.3 million. Even though average revenue per tractor per week barely budged, total miles pulled back from 136,310 to 133,163.

Management has not provided much in the way of detail as to what has caused these declines. We need to look elsewhere for that data. Unfortunately, the really illustrative graphs of the source that I'm using cannot be republished here. But I would encourage you to look at the data at this link. In short, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there were significant supply chain issues. This caused average truck utilization rates to spike. Between 2021 and parts of 2022, utilization rates for Class 8 trucks hovered incredibly close to 100%. But as supply chain issues eased, and as a surge in hiring and new vehicles came to market, these ended up plummeting. At one point, they ended up down around 88%. When you have an industry that takes time to adapt to significant changes in demand, particularly when it comes to a needed reduction in capacity, you see not only a decline in activity. You also see a significant drop in rates.

The end result here is a decline in profits as well. Net income fell from $110.4 million to $70.4 million. Other profitability metrics followed a very similar trajectory. Operating cash flow, for instance, fell from $218.5 million to $164.4 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an even larger decline from $229.3 million to $168.4 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA fell from $247.6 million to $200.4 million.

Unfortunately, this was only the start of the weakness that the company experienced. In the first quarter of 2024, revenue came in at $249.7 million. That's a reduction of 16.2% compared to the $298 million reported for the first quarter of 2023. Once again, all four of the companies operating segments took a hit. The Truckload segment, for instance, reported a decline in revenue from $120.6 million to $111.6 million. Even as the average number of tractors grew from 1,741 to 1,830, and as total miles increased, average revenue net of fuel surcharges per tractor per week fell from $4,571 to $3,996. Declines also we're experienced in terms of average revenue per tractor per week for the Dedicated segment, while a reduction in loads and a reduction in activity in general caused both the Intermodal and Brokerage segments to weaken year over year.

The declines in revenue brought with them further declines in profits and cash flows. Net income for the company fell from $22.5 million to $9.6 million. Operating cash flow dropped from $49.2 million to $45.7 million. Meanwhile, adjusted operating cash flow fell from $49.7 million to $35.6 million. And lastly, EBITDA for the company dropped from $55.1 million to $41.4 million.

In truth, we don't really know what to expect when it comes to the rest of this fiscal year. Simply annualizing the results experienced so far would imply net profits of $30.4 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $120.6 million, and EBITDA of $150.6 million. Using these results, as well as historical results for 2023, you can see how shares of the business are priced in the chart above. In truth, we should not give much credibility to the 2024 estimates given how uncertain results might be moving forward. Instead, I would say that it's best to rely on the 2023 figures. Unfortunately, these do make the company a bit expensive compared to similar firms. In the table below, I compared Marten Transport to five other companies in this space. On a price to earnings basis, two of the five companies were cheaper than it. However, when it came to the other two profitability metrics, our candidate was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Marten Transport 20.2 8.4 6.7 Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH) 9.0 5.9 5.6 Heartland Express (HTLD) 66.3 7.4 5.9 Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) 16.2 6.9 6.4 Werner Enterprises (WERN) 27.5 5.8 6.5 P.A.M. Transportation Services (PTSI) 30.9 4.6 5.7 Click to enlarge

One thing that I have noticed about the company is that there does appear to be some major loss in efficiencies. In the two charts below, you can see certain core costs as a percentage of revenue. I removed fuel surcharges and fuel expenses from these equations. What you see is that, from 2021 through 2023, core costs for the business worsened and that trend continued into the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year. Now if we exclude from that mix salaries, wages, and benefits, as well as supplies and maintenance costs, we actually see that they have been on a general decline that began in 2022.

This means that the company is dealing with wage inflation and service and maintenance costs they have risen disproportionately. On the wage side of things, this is in spite of the fact that the company reduced its headcount from 4,575 to 4,213 from 2022 to 2023. I actually find this interesting given the weakness that the industry has been experiencing during this time. You would think that putting downward pressure on wages relative to sales would be a fairly easy task. I'm even more disturbed by the rise in supplies and maintenance costs. Those continue to rise and it is unclear why. Management does not provide any detail on the average age of its fleet. But it is possible that a rising average age is to blame for this. But that is purely speculative on my part. If the company is to be healthy again, it has to find some way to curtail these expenses more.

Even though I am taking a rather neutral stance on the business, I do remain dedicated to the idea of flexibility. When new data comes in, I adjust my opinion accordingly. It just so happens that, on July 17th, management is expected to announce financial results covering the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. Leading up to that time, investors should be paying attention to certain metrics. At the top of the line, we will have revenue. Analysts currently believe that sales will be around $249.1 million. That would mark a significant decline from the $285.7 million reported one year earlier.

In the table above, you can see various other metrics for the company, all focused on profitability. With the exception of earnings per share, analysts have not provided any estimates for investors to rely on. But with earnings per share expected to fall from $0.27 to $0.11, taking net income down from $21.9 million to only $9 million, I expect these other profitability metrics to also take a hit year over year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that Marten Transport is in a bit of a pickle. Fundamentals have worsened and show no signs of stopping. In addition to this, while shares are not particularly expensive relative to cash flows, they do look pricey on a relative basis. This is not to say that everything is bad. The company has no debt on hand and enjoys $73.7 million worth of cash and cash equivalents. This gives it some flexibility. In addition to this, Class 8 truck utilization rates are starting to rise. And according to another source, there seems to be a ‘narrowing gap between dry van truckload spot and contract rates, reflecting a slow but steady movement toward supply-demand equilibrium’. These factors are definitely encouraging and, with new earnings data about to come out, it would be interesting to see whether there is a positive surprise on tap for investors. Given these factors, I don't think it would be wrong to keep the company rated a ‘hold’ for now.