Record Market Skew Leads To Broadest Stock Breakout Since November

JD Henning profile picture
JD Henning
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CPI MoM inflation data on Thursday delivered the first decline in the rate of inflation since May 2020, fueling tremendous investor optimism.
  • Market skew at historic levels with record divergence between S&P 500 market cap/equal weight since 2008 may become a catalyst for broad market gains.
  • Momentum Gauges signaled the largest stock breakout since November 2023 with a positive market signal on July 8th in the largest daily momentum increase in 2 years.
  • Mega cap skew driven by strong balance sheets, herding behavior of investors, and market anomalies may soon signal a new shift to value opportunities.
  • This article highlights key signals, patterns, and money flows to watch in the coming days as election year dynamics and stimulus drive investor behaviors.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Value & Momentum Breakouts. Learn More »

Stock market boom, financial gains, safe investment concept. Green arrow soaring over financial figures. Digital 3D render.

hernan4429

Introduction

This article updates my outlook for 2024 with the latest Momentum Gauge signals and a revisit of the January Investing Experts Podcast interview with Rena Sherbill at Seeking Alpha. In my last update for April, we shared the bearish Mega



If you are looking for an incredible community to apply proven financial models ranging from Dividends, to Breakout picks, to ETFs, and Long Term Value consistently beating the markets with double digit returns, then join our outstanding members at Value & Momentum Breakouts

  • Subscribe now and learn why members are hooked on the Momentum Gauge® signals!
  • You can find any type of portfolio to fit your style with proven results.
  • Be sure to see why we have so many positive member reviews!
  • Now into our 7th year, we have outperformed the S&P 500 every single year!


See what members are saying now - Click HERE

This article was written by

JD Henning profile picture
JD Henning
18.65K Followers

JD Henning is a Finance PhD, MBA, investment adviser, fraud examiner and certified anti-money laundering specialist with more than 30 years trading and investing stocks and other securities. JD runs Value & Momentum Breakouts where he identifies identify breakout signals and breakdown warnings using technical and fundamental analysis.

Signals from his proprietary Momentum Gauges® not only alert subscribers of market changes, but the strength of markets for short term breakouts or breakdown warnings across 11 different sectors. Top stock and ETF selections use technical and fundamental systems in proven financial studies. Value & Momentum Breakouts is the place to build your own optimal portfolio mix with a community of like-minded investors and traders. Features include a Premium Portfolio, bull/bear ETF strategy, morning updates and an active chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News