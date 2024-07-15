Emergent BioSolutions: A Much-Needed Mid-Stage Turnaround In Process

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
7.21K Followers

Summary

  • Emergent BioSolutions is a commercial stage company focused on developing vaccines and therapeutics to protect against public health threats worldwide.
  • The company experienced a steep decline in stock value due to manufacturing mishaps and scandal during the pandemic, but is now recovering under new CEO Joseph Papa.
  • Despite recent revenue stabilization and positive prospects, investors should approach Emergent with caution.

U-Turn Sign

wakr10

This is my first Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) article. Emergent is an interesting company; it differs from the usual small biotechs that I cover. It is very much a commercial state company. Its website lists its mission

This article was written by

Out of Ignorance profile picture
Out of Ignorance
7.21K Followers
Writing under the pseudonym "out of ignorance", I very much regard investing as a learning process. Investing failures are tuition paid. Investing successes enter the trove of lessons learned. In my Seeking Alpha articles I share my experience from decades of investing and from ~5 years of focused research on a variety of stocks, in recent years with a primary emphasis on healthcare stocks. I greatly appreciate those who take the time to share their reactions to articles, particularly those who share relevant anecdotes and experiences.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ANY STOCK MENTIONED over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EBS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EBS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News