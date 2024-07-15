wakr10

This is my first Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) article. Emergent is an interesting company; it differs from the usual small biotechs that I cover. It is very much a commercial state company. Its website lists its mission is to:

...develop, manufacture, and deliver protections against public health threats through a pipeline of innovative vaccines and therapeutics worldwide. For 25 years, we’ve been at work defending people from things we hope will never happen—so that we’re prepared, just in case they ever do. We do what we do because we see the opportunity to create a better, more secure world. One where preparedness empowers protection from the threats we face. And peace of mind prevails.

In other words, there is a strong feel good aura attached to this company. In this article, I will look into it to see if there is any investment merit to back it up. In doing so, I will refer to the following sources issued in connection with its Q1, 2024 earnings on 05/01/2024

press release (the "RELEASE"); earnings conference call (the "CALL"); and 10-Q (the "10-Q"); slides (the "SLIDES").

After years of strong performance, Emergent encountered a growing rough patch

Emergent's long-term stock chart reveals a company that enjoyed growing success for long years leading into the pandemic. Then during the pandemic, it reached dizzy heights.

Its shares reached a high point of $137.61 on 08/06/2020. This peak came during the height of the pandemic, just a week after its then CEO Kramer was able to proudly announce during its Q2, 2020 earnings call:

Emergent has prepared for threats like the one posed by COVID-19. Our experience addressing previous public health crisis, our expertise in vaccine and drug development and our ability to manufacture on a large-scale has positioned us to contribute to the COVID-19 pandemic response like no other organization. ... ...Over the past six months, we've shown how our mix of expertise, capabilities and readiness have positioned us to respond in a way that few others can. We continue to focus on strong customer centricity, including our ability to meet the needs of the US government and other government customers as well as delivered solutions for fellow innovators and other commercial customers and most importantly for our patients.

As the pandemic has unwound, Emergent has gone into a long, steep slide. They were helped along this downward spiral by serious manufacturing mishaps and scandal; in time, its shares hit a nadir of $1.42 on 02/06/2024.

Under new CEO Papa, Emergent is recovering its Mojo

As I write on 07/14/2024 it is regaining its sea legs. A key ingredient in its comeback has been its 02/21/2024 appointment of industry veteran Joseph Papa as President and CEO. Papa was selected to replace interim CEO Haywood Miller, who took over from longtime CEO Robert Kramer upon his retirement in 2023.

During Emergent's Q4, 2023 earnings call, Papa's first a scant 2 weeks into his tenure, he announced an outline of his turnaround plan for the company. It is set out at Q4, 2023 earnings presentation slide 6 below:

seekingalpha.com

Moving ahead 1 quarter to Q1, 2024, Emergent's slide 6 of the SLIDES gives a Transformation Plan Update as set out below:

seekingalpha.com

This is an impressive report for CEO Papa; he clearly has hit the ground running with important achievements for Emergent in:

restructuring its operations and its finances; its key products and future growth drivers.

Investors are taking notice. Instead of trading <$5 as its shares have from 09/06/2023 to 05/10/2024, they recently closed >$10.00.

Emergent is working to put a halt to recent years' revenue declines

Emergent's latest (the "10-K") reports that it operates its business in the following three segments:

commercial products primarily focusing on sales of NARCAN (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray sold commercially over-the-counter at retail pharmacies and digital commerce websites as well as through physician-directed or standing order prescriptions at retail pharmacies, health departments, local law enforcement agencies, community-based organizations, substance abuse centers and other federal agencies; medical countermeasures [MCM] Products such as Anthrax - MCM, Smallpox - MCM and Other Products focusing on procurement of MCM products and procured product candidates by domestic and international government customers, with an emphasis on the US Government ("USG"), which is its largest customer; and services consisting of its Bioservices portfolio.

The 10-K (p. 122) reports revenues for years 2023, 2022 and 2021 disaggregated by segment as shown below:

seekingalpha.com

Total revenues decline for each of the year shown, from >$1.7 billion in 2021 to ~$1.1 billion in 2022 and ~$1.05 billion in 2023. SLIDE 13 below shows its updated guidance for 2024:

seekingalpha.com

Its midpoint calls for total 2024 revenues at $1.05 billion, on par with 2023. This would reflect a welcome halt to its declining revenues; it would be particularly encouraging in showing that the company's restructuring was not cannibalizing its revenue generation capacity.

In terms of liquidity, during the CALL, CFO Lindahl reported that it had:

... We ended the first quarter with $78 million in cash and liquidity, including availability under our revolving credit facility. The change in cash and liquidity versus the prior quarter was due to sales timing and collection of AR. Operating cash flow was negative $63 million, which improved significantly versus the prior year.

Despite reviving prospects and revenues, Emergent is very much in a show me position.

Seeking Alpha's ratings summary panel for Emergent as of 07/14/2024 is impressive on its face, as set below.

seekingalpha.com

It is dangerous to read too much into a cursory glance at this panel. Take for example Wall Street's "Buy". If one checks it out by going to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Analysts' tab, one finds that things are anything but rosy. First it is based on only two analysts; second, their Average Price Target is $8.00 for a -24.88% downside. Ouch! Who wants to buy into a quick 25% loss?

As for quant system's 'Strong Buy', I would tend to give such a metric-based rating more weight. Although things get a little bit tricky with quant system ratings of smaller biotechs with their rapid fire price changes.

For example, peruse the quant systems ratings tab for Emergent. It was listing Emergent as a "Strong Buy" on multiple occasions in 2020 when it was trading near its triple digits top and as a "Strong Sell" in late 2022 and early 2023 when it was trading at its <$2.00-$3.00 lows.

Emergent has traded over the last 30 days from a low of $5.75 on 6/14/2014 to a high of $10.95 on 07/12/2024. This shows it moving up 90% in a single month.

Conclusion

I am new to the Emergent story. In these uncertain times for the company as it scales its turnaround, I would be reluctant to commit new money to it. Accordingly, I rate it as a "Hold".

I like its business mix; I like its new CEO and his efforts to turn this ship around. I will be watching to see if it drops a chunk of its recent overcooked 90% updraft. If it does, it would be a more interesting prospect.