Imladris01

For quite a while I felt that Netherlands bank ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) wasn't getting its due for the substantial restructuring and repositioning efforts made by management. Higher rates allowed the company to deliver on that underappreciated potential in 2023, and the shares are up more than 30% since my last update, with a real return closer to 50% due to dividends, outperforming the broader European bank space.

Much as I like the company, though, I find it a lot harder to make the argument that ING Groep is substantially undervalued or overlooked today. Management's targets for 2027 don't look conservative to me, particularly with respect to driving fee growth and loan volume growth. I do like the capital return potential here, but I think management is going to have to think a little more creatively about how to drive core earnings growth to drive significant additional rerating.

Second Quarter Results Should Be Fine, With Upside Possible

Given generally healthy/positive trends in the Netherlands and Germany, I think ING Groep will probably be fine when it reports second quarter earnings. Management typically does a good job of managing expectations going into the quarter and pre-provision profit misses are pretty rare.

Given supportive beta trends and relatively healthy loan demand trends, I think net interest income can grow a bit more than expectations (up 2% qoq), but that will most likely have to be helped along by some additional loan share growth. Core fees should be down slightly, and I expect this to be a source of modest outperformance, and possibly even sequential growth.

Costs are where I see the most potential for a surprise in either direction. Management has made it clear that they're going to invest to drive growth over the next few years, and I expect that they will get at it promptly. That could lead to some disappointment relative to expectations, as the Street is expecting an 8% sequential decline.

Even with my concerns about opex spending, I think ING can deliver a small pre-provision beat (expectations are for a roughly 6.5% sequential increase) based on stronger top-line results. I have no real concerns about provisioning or charge-offs, as credit has been surprisingly clean through this cycle.

Growth Is Going To Get Harder To Produce From Here

My biggest concern about ING Groep over the next couple of years is the risk that management has set a bar for growth that it cannot reach and that the company could underperform on pre-provision growth through 2026 compared to other European banks.

Rates aren't going to help anymore at this point. ING Groep isn't structured to benefit from a "higher for longer" scenario, as the company is going to see more headwinds from its replicating portfolio. I don't see a particularly attractive opportunity to grow lending margins given competition from the likes of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (OTCPK:AAVMY), Commerzbank AG (OTCPK:CRZBY), and KBC Group NV (OTCPK:KBCSY), and ING's surprisingly low cumulative beta doesn't give it much room to benefit from lower deposit costs.

Management has basically said as much, as the company's presentations at the June Capital Markets Day note that it expected stable net interest margins and that net interest income growth would be tied to volumes. The challenge here is that it looks like earning asset growth is going to have to come in around 4% to meet management targets.

I do think there's an opportunity to attract more deposits as rates decline (including wholesale deposits), but loan growth of 2x to 3x underlying market GDP is going to be a tough target to reach, particularly as the bank has generally been willing to pull back from lending when the rates weren't good enough (a case of mortgage market share loss in several markets).

I likewise worry that management's growth expectations for fee income could be too high, with guidance calling for 7%-plus annualized growth through 2027. Part of the problem is that ING doesn't really have a lot of proprietary products to offer customers, and with the bank already seeing a significant improvement in the percentage of its clientele who bank with ING as their primary bank (from 25% a decade ago to 40% now), I'm not sure how much ground they can gain in cross-selling.

I do see an opportunity to do better in Germany, where fee-based revenue is only 11% of revenue (compared to more than 25% for the average German bank and over 30% for ING in the Netherlands), but I think this is a challenging target.

To be sure, management understands that it takes money to make money, and guidance for 3% to 4% expense growth (the Street was previously at 2.5%) is predicated on the company investing in the business to drive more earning asset and fee growth. Still, I think more needs to be done on the product development side to drive fee growth, and I don't expect that will be a fast process.

Plenty Of Capital To Fund Returns And Growth

ING ended the last quarter with a CET1 ratio of 14.8% and will likely report something in the low 14%'s for the second quarter. A EUR 2.5B buyback plan is already in place and there is room for further returns of capital; I'm expecting a payout ratio of over 100% for this year and the next, and the bank will still have a little leeway above its 12.5% CET 1 target.

Given the capital situation, I do wonder if M&A could be back under consideration. Management has made it clear that they're not looking for a large deal or a branch-based banking transaction. That's fine, as that's not what I'm thinking about - instead, I wonder if the bank may look for acquisitions that could support those growth targets for fee-based revenue. Leasing, payment technology, and/or wealth management could all be options, though I consider the latter unlikely.

The Outlook

Management is targeting a 14% ROE by 2027, but I don't see them getting there. I think the expectations for earning asset growth and fee revenue are too ambitious, but I'd be happy to be proven wrong.

As is, my expectations haven't changed all that much. I had expected 2023 to be a very strong year followed by a period of slower growth. I'm expecting pretty minimal growth over the next three years and longer-term core growth of around 3%. Payouts to shareholders will grow at a slower rate, but only because the starting point is unsustainably high.

Discounting those core earnings back, I get a fair value for the ADRs of around $19.50. ROTCE-driven P/TBV points to a lower fair value, as the low-teens ROTCE I expect over the next 12 months basically gets me to today's price, while 10x my '24 EPS estimate can support a fair value closer to $22.

The Bottom Line

I don't like "un-recommending" a stock just because of valuation, but that's where I'm at with ING today. I like the work that management has put into the business and I'm glad more of that is showing in the valuation. What I don't like is the collection of headwinds the business is moving into now, and I'm concerned that management will ultimately have to walk back its growth targets. I'd be happy to be proven wrong and see strong earning asset and fee growth, but for now, the valuation on the shares looks pretty reasonable even though I still regard ING as a high-quality bank.

