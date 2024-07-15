SAP: Expensive Cloud Growth

Vladimir_Timofeev/iStock via Getty Images

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is seeing double-digit top-line growth in its Cloud business and, in all likelihood, is headed for a strong second-quarter earnings release next week. SAP has scheduled its Q2’24 earnings release for July 22, 2024, and given the company's momentum in the Cloud segment, the software company is likely to put some strong numbers on the table. Cloud ERP especially is a revenue driver for SAP and the outlook for the market as well as for SAP is favorable. While I like the business setup of SAP, shares are trading at a high P/E ratio, resulting in a hold rating!

Strong cloud-related growth

SAP is a leading software firm, headquartered in Germany, that offers business process integration, customer relationship and data management as well as Cloud services to its customers. SAP’s clients tend to be large enterprise customers that have a need to manage large amounts of data and need to derive business intelligence insights from it.

SAP is seeing strong demand for its enterprise software services, especially in its fast-growing Cloud segment. Like other companies in the space, SAP offers cloud-based services to its enterprise clients that use SAP's software chiefly to automate end-to-end business processes.

In the first-quarter, SAP reported €8.0B ($8.8B) in revenues, showing a year over growth rate of 8%. However, the company’s Cloud services are in very strong demand from its enterprise customer base and Cloud-related revenues hit €3.9 ($4.3) in Q1'24, showing a near 3-times higher segment top-line growth rate. Within Cloud, SAP’s cloud-based enterprise resource planning/ERP service is seeing growing customer uptake: SAP’s Cloud ERP generated 31% year-over-year revenue growth in Q1'24 and therefore this segment alone drives the company's entire financial performance.

The ERP Cloud segment, due to growing customer demand for cloud-based software services, has seen a steady acceleration in its top-line growth rate as well. Cloud ERP Suite revenue growth accelerated three straight quarters and reached 31% in Q1'24. A catalyst for growth here could be SAP's plan to embed more AI functionality into its Cloud ERP services.

AI obviously has huge applications for companies that deal with large amounts of data, like SAP and its client base. As examples, SAP's AI assistant Joule could help garner business intelligence, consolidate data and help simplify workflows, which would make the company's enterprise resource planning software more attractive to existing and prospective clients.

Enterprise Resource Planning is a growth market for SAP, obviously, and the outlook for ERP software solutions is positive as well. According to Precedence Research, the market for ERP software is expected to grow about 7% annually over the next decade to a value of $96.9B by FY 2032. This means the market size for ERP software is about to double from $51.37B in the next ten years. As a leading Cloud service company, SAP is well-positioned to participate in this growth in the core ERP market.

SAP is widely profitable

Given its long history of servicing enterprise clients and delivering competitive software packages on a software-as-a-service basis, SAP manages to generate a solid amount of free cash flow on a recurring basis. SAP reported $2.8B in free cash flow in the most recent quarter with the most recent uptick in FCF driven by continual strength in Cloud.

No real safety margin for investors

Although SAP is growing in the rapidly expanding ERP software market, I don't like the valuation very much, and I believe the software company may be priced around fair value already.

SAP is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 31.8X, which compares against much lower P/E ratios in the software/Cloud market. SAP is trading 27% above its longer-term valuation average of 25.0X forward earnings and SAP is the most expensive software company in the industry group (see below), and even more expensive than Microsoft (MSFT) -- which has a P/E ratio of 29.0X. Salesforce (CRM), in my opinion, currently represents the best value for large software/Cloud companies given its low P/E valuation as well as underrated growth potential. SAP is expected to grow its earnings 14% annually going forward, which is about on the same level as Microsoft.

In my opinion, SAP could be fairly valued at a 30.0X P/E ratio, implying a fair value of $194 which is about $10 lower than the current share price. In my opinion, SAP will continue to see solid growth in its Cloud ERP segment, but I am not willing to pay the current price which reflects no real safety margin at this point.

Risks with SAP

One key risk factor for investors relates to a potential slowdown in the Cloud ERP segment, which is lifting up SAP’s entire financial performance. Slowing growth in Cloud ERP customer uptake or a weak reception of the company's AI offer would likely immediately have a negative impact on SAP’s consolidated top line and lead to slower growth and a weaker earnings/free cash flow picture. What would change my mind on SAP is if the company were to either see a major acceleration or deceleration of its top line related to the roll-out of new AI productivity tools.

Final thoughts

SAP is a well-known, established software platform for large companies in the enterprise market that need to be able to access large amounts of financial and accounting information. SAP is growing quickly, but this growth is almost exclusively due to the company’s Cloud ERP suite. The Cloud segment is growing 3-times faster than SAP’s consolidated top line, and SAP is widely free cash flow profitable as well. However, shares are not cheap based off of earnings. In my opinion, the risk profile is only moderately attractive here, mainly due to SAP’s high valuation, which reflects no real safety margin for investors in my opinion. This is why, despite strong top-line momentum and a favorable market outlook in ERP software, I only rate SAP a hold!