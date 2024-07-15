SAP: Expensive Cloud Growth

Jul. 15, 2024 6:56 AM ETSAP SE (SAP) Stock, SAPGF Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.7K Followers

Summary

  • Strong cloud-related growth is driving SAP's revenue growth.
  • Specifically, the Cloud ERP segment is showing significant customer uptake and momentum, growing three times faster than SAP's consolidated top line.
  • SAP is widely free cash flow profitable, but a high P/E ratio is a concern.

3D rendering visualization of ERP systems for managing digital flows, information, enterprise, and resources.

Vladimir_Timofeev/iStock via Getty Images

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) is seeing double-digit top-line growth in its Cloud business and, in all likelihood, is headed for a strong second-quarter earnings release next week. SAP has scheduled its Q2’24 earnings release for July 22, 2024, and given

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
24.7K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAP
--
SAPGF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News