Wall Street Breakfast: The Trump Trade

Survey Monday

You asked for it, you got it! Wall Street Breakfast ran a story last week on trading activity on Capitol Hill. Should members of Congress be allowed to buy and sell stocks?



· Yes (it's the free market)

· Under strict conditions (pre-approval, immediate disclosures, etc.)

· Never (how is that ethical?)

· There are no good solutions



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

The Trump Trade

Financial markets are reopening following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a weekend campaign rally in Pennsylvania. A bullet that grazed the former president's ear, and could have had a very different result, is still making headlines, amid calls for unity to bring the country together. The shooting also came before the Republican National Convention - which runs from Monday through Thursday - kicks off in Milwaukee, with many analysts weighing in on what the recent spate of events can mean for investors.



Bigger picture: The odds of Trump winning in November are seen as increasing following the attack, and some betting markets even show the House swinging in the GOP's favor, as well as the Senate. Republican wins would likely result in extended tax cuts and hawkish trade policies like heavy tariffs. It can also mean looser regulation for hot-button topics ranging from climate change to cryptocurrency, especially if a so-called "Red Wave" materializes.



Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose to levels seen in early July, climbing as high as 5% to $63,204, and pushing up other crypto-related stocks. Stock futures were also in the spotlight, with contracts tied to the Dow and Nasdaq 100 ahead by 0.6%, and those linked to the S&P 500 up by 0.5%. Trump Media & Technology (NASDAQ:DJT), which is known for its meme qualities and can follow Trump-related developments, also soared 71.5% to $52.95/share, and will likely be on the move for most of the premarket session.



Go deeper: Condemnations have poured in from across the political spectrum, but some high-profile names in the business community formally backed Trump following the shooting. "I am going to formally endorse @realDonaldTrump," Pershing Square's (OTCPK:PSHZF) Bill Ackman declared, adding that full details will be forthcoming. "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt," Tesla's (TSLA) Elon Musk wrote on X. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." Take the WSB survey. (35 comments)

Gee Wiz

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23B. If completed, the deal would be the tech giant's biggest acquisition ever, and help boost its efforts in cloud computing, an important and growing business where it has lagged behind peers. Any transaction would come at a time when antitrust authorities are scrutinizing the market power of Alphabet, as well as other technology companies. Wiz's investors include Insight Partners, Blackstone (BX), Sequoia, Salesforce Ventures (CRM) and Lightspeed. (40 comments)

Third Plenum

The economy is on the radar as top Chinese policymakers gather for a meeting known as the Third Plenum. The assembly typically focuses on long-term issues facing the country and have resulted in sweeping reforms in the past. Hurt by a property downturn, weak domestic demand, a falling yuan, and trade frictions with the West, China’s gross domestic product expanded by 4.7% in the April to June period, according to official data. That represented a slowdown from the 5.3% growth reported in Q1 and also missed economist expectations.

Bring home the bacon

The world's biggest pork producer has some big plans. WH Group, the Chinese parent of Smithfield Foods, intends to float the company's business in the U.S. and Mexico on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq. WH Group bought Smithfield for $4.7B in 2013, marking one of the biggest takeovers of an American business by a Chinese company at the time. Smithfield was removed from the NYSE as a result, but still owns popular brands like Nathan's Famous and slaughters about 30M hogs a year. (6 comments)