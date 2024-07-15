Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) is a well-known gun manufacturer in the United States. I first looked at it in February 2022. Reviewing the aftermath of the 2020 elections and its impact on gun sales, I concluded in my personal notes:

Gun sales have been up in recent years in response to political turmoil in the United States. Given the increasingly divisive nature of politics in the Republic, this trend is unlikely to change, and the purchase of firearms by concerned citizens at this level is likely a new norm.

This weekend, an attempt was made on former-President Donald Trump's life, and while it is a delicate topic, this is exactly the kind of thing that fits into my previous thesis, and since I believe a real opportunity is here, I have decided to wade into it.

I believe SWBI will see elevated sales and, with it, a rise in the value of the stock, perhaps even before quarterly results confirm it. For this reason, I think SWBI stock is a Buy.

What Is the Gun Cycle?

Most cyclical stocks have a somewhat predictable pattern to them. Oil gets oversupplied, causing the price to go down, which makes reinvestment in production too expensive, which then leads to undersupply, and so on. Cars get bought, start to have problems in 5 - 10 years, and then people need to buy new ones.

The idea of a gun cycle is a bit more of a new one. The trend of rising gun sales during election years has been noted as far back as the presidency of George W. Bush.

Revenue History (Seeking Alpha)

If we look at Smith & Wesson's annual sales (with fiscal years ending April), we see rises in periods that correspond with a Presidential election.

Author's display of 10K data

Observing the impact to free cash flow, the impact is much clearer, with the cycle showing lulls and windfalls of cash generation. (Note, 2023 corresponds to year ending April 2024). Averaged out, this is about $81 million in free cash flow annually.

The Catalyst

Still, some may note SWBI has been down in price recently after a rally in March. There needs to be a clear signal that increased gun sales are on the horizon, and 2020 provided such a signal, beyond just the fact that a heavily polarized election was occurring.

SWBI 5Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

If you look at the five-year price history of SWBI, you can see the short-lived rally of this March, but you can also see the moment the price took off in 2020. This was in the last week of May, in the direct aftermath of George Floyd's murder on the 25th. Shares were under $9 but over $18 by August. Floyd's death was not just a one-off event but happened in the context of a very restrictive and stressful pandemic.

Additionally, it was an election year in which the sitting President's image had long been marred by the sting of racial politics. Writing for The Washington Post in September 2020, Greg Miller summed it up:

Over 3½ years in office, he has presided over a sweeping U.S. government retreat from the front lines of civil rights, endangering decades of progress against voter suppression, housing discrimination and police misconduct... But the department has not launched a pattern or practice probe into any of the police departments involved in the killings that ignited this summer's protests, including the May 25 death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, who asphyxiated after a White policeman kept him pinned to the ground for nearly eight minutes with a knee to his neck.

That President is the same man that survived an attack this weekend. That's the same man whose image is flooding social media and news broadcasts to a level we almost have not seen before, which is a statement in itself, considering the kind of publicity Trump has had over the last nine years.

I bring up a lot of sensitive details from both 2020 and the events of this year. Whatever one may think of things as an individual, citizen, or voter, my point is that these facts have something to tell us about how a business like Smith & Wesson will be affected. The stock price surging in 2020 was not just a blind guess by the market. Guns are a tool of self-defense, and people are more likely to buy them when they are scared and expecting problems. We know that Republicans have long harbored an appreciation of the Second Amendment and gun ownership, and this demographic is going through a psychological turning point.

Valuation

To assist in what makes sense for an entry and exit on a cyclical like this, I'm going to present a valuation, utilizing a Discounted Cash Flow model. I'll make the following assumptions:

$81M as baseline free cash flow

No compound annual growth

Terminal multiple of 5

As mentioned before, $81M is the average FCF. I am assuming now growth because Smith & Wesson doesn't necessarily appear to have a central trend of growth across its cycles. For similar reasons and to keep the valuation conservative, I have projected a terminal multiple of 5.

Author's calculation

That gets us to an intrinsic value of $653.85M for the company and $14.34 for a share of SWBI. Since it has no debt, I'll also note that shares enjoy about $1.34 in net cash per share too.

Now, this is a pretty conservative appraisal of SWBI, and we have very good reason to think that the events of this weekend will serve as a catalyst in the near future, perhaps even as markets open this week.

The biggest risks I think are the cyclical factor here and some of the psychology of investing. Even if SWBI reports record sales in upcoming quarters, there is no reason to think that this will last for the purposes of a long-term investment, on the scale of a decade. They could soon peter out. Investors who see very large gains in a short span of time by fail to exit their positions, either to avoid short-term capital gains rates or because they believe more rallies are to come.

I know folks who held COVID stocks right through a 5x or a 6x in less than a year, only to end up with 1.5x or 2x because the stock did not wait for long-term capital gains. I think it's fair to say SWBI was a similar COVID stock (albeit with some nuance) and that a similar mistake could occur here.

Smith & Wesson is a well-capitalized company that funds itself with cash from operations, so the fundamentals don't make it too risky to hold over a long period of time. Rather, it's a stock where owners need to pay attention and know when to get in and out at prices that make sense, not prices that ideally suit our entry and exit points.

Conclusion

This is not my usual type of thesis, for a few reasons, the main one being that it requires us to look at an upsetting news event and, as investors, see it for what it plainly is.

In my view, this is a moment that is likely to result in increased gun sales, driven by the fear and uncertainty of the attempt on a candidate's and former President's life. It's a historic moment, and it seems unlikely to me that there would be zero impact in the market. Smith & Wesson, being a financially healthy gun manufacturer with a record of positive cash flows, is well positioned to benefit from a moment like this.

For that reason, I consider it a Buy, but I will emphasize once again the importance of having an exit plan on a security such as this. Knowing a fair value just over $14, it gives a sign of when we might know a premium has been reached.