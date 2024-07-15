NovaGold: Interesting Prospects And A Dip On The Way

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.54K Followers

Summary

  • Shares rose 45% since the last recommendation due to safe-haven gold demand against the risk of economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions. As well, the Fed rate cut hopes that helped gold.
  • Donlin Gold Project in Alaska has growth potential and is financially robust as long-term gold prices are expected to be higher, with the project continuing to reduce the risk.
  • The share price is not expensive because growth prospects will sooner or later get a boost with the Fed's pivot, but there is the possibility of a share price dip.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. is recommended "Hold" rating.

Gold bars

Andy

A “Hold” rating for NovaGold Resources Inc.

This analysis recommends another rating of “Hold” following the same rating assigned with the previous analysis dated April 22, 2024, to NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) shares. NovaGold Resources Inc. - hereinafter

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.54K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NG
--
NG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News