Andy

A “Hold” rating for NovaGold Resources Inc.

This analysis recommends another rating of “Hold” following the same rating assigned with the previous analysis dated April 22, 2024, to NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) shares. NovaGold Resources Inc. - hereinafter simply NovaGold - is a Vancouver, Canada-based company that has a major project to develop into a large gold mine in the Kuskokwim region of southwest Alaska.

NovaGold Rises Strong Since Last “Hold” Rating: As Expected Safe-Haven Demand for Gold and Fed Rate Cut Hopes Among Catalysts

Since the previous "Hold" rating, shares of NovaGold on the NYSE market under the symbol NG have risen 44.84%, outpacing the S&P 500 change (the benchmark for the overall US stock market), which is instead getting a lower 12.07%.

Due to a positive correlation, NG shares benefited from the bullish sentiment in the Gold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR). The positive correlation means that as gold prices rise, this positive trend most likely drives NG shares higher as well. The tailwind for shares came as “gold scored a place on the podium” in a game with other metals in late May. According to analysts, the trigger was an impending interest rate cut by the Fed and geopolitical tensions that caused investors to flock to the demand for gold. The expectation of lower interest rates makes gold appear more attractive in the competition with fixed-income securities such as US bonds, since gold does not pay any income. Also, gold is a safe-haven place for the value of investors’ assets.

The demand for gold increased due to the involvement of more and more investors: central banks bought in large quantities, and even retailers got involved in bullion from Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). NG shares also received a huge boost in early June from gold futures, which rose on fresh hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September amid weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, prompting investors to continue flocking to the safe haven of yellow metal, including via ETFs and central bank purchases, not only from emerging markets but also from Western investors.

A further boost came from gold prices pushing up to the $2,400 mark and from there with room to live beyond, as earlier in July, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) forecasted that gold prices would continue to rise sharply to the $2,500/ounce target by the end of 2024 - supported by the growing wider of the path towards the Fed rate cut in September.

The stock market has also created a stock price dip around mid-June, allowing investors to build their core position ahead of interesting growth prospects of NovaGold, as well as continue to use cyclicality conveniently. Since the same factor can still determine other significant share price drops, it is very useful to know what caused the opportunity to buy the dips. Shares of NG plunged with gold “sliding to a six-week low” on June 17, as the Federal Reserve had flagged just one rate cut for 2024, signaling “higher for longer than previously indicated US rates”.

Market participants could be surprised again by the same dynamic, and investors may want to wait for the dip again.

NovaGold: Donlin Gold Project in Southwest Alaska, the situation

The project is called the Donlin Gold Project, which covers a large area of ​​29,008 hectares, but with an investment risk that is significantly reduced by the fact that NovaGold could exploit up to 493 mining claims on the property. The Donlin gold mine is federally permitted, while state permits are well advanced, and from a risk mitigation perspective, this should help investors feel positive about the factual realization of the gold mine project in this area in the future. We received confirmation of the existence of these permits on April 16, when the nearby village of Crooked Creek received court approval to assist the federal government in a dispute with other local tribal communities. In support of the project to build the Donlin Gold Mine, which will be “the world's largest gold mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta,” there is also an Alaska congressional delegation consisting of U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski and U.S. Representative Mary Peltola, according to the Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition. Mary Peltola announced in early May 2024 the potential support of Calista Native Corporation for the development of the proposed Donlin Mine on Calista-owned land upon receipt of specific Federal permits on water use and others. Perhaps many get the idea that the project only exists on paper and is dormant. However, this is contradicted by the fact that Donlin Gold's activities are being recorded and that discussions and meetings are taking place. This suggests that the project is anything but lying still on paper and gathering dust. In light of the completion of “a comprehensive environmental review and permitting processes”, meetings have also been held with officials from the State of Alaska and the US Army Corps of Engineers, so the interest expressed by the village of Crooked Creek and the Calista organization is not just an isolated fact.

Additional Relevant Factors Mitigating Donlin Gold Mine Project Risk

Helping to greatly reduce investment risk is the enormous value estimated at $4.5 billion in gold ore and other metals, which makes Alaska the sixth richest state in the United States. In addition to this information, the Mining Journal intelligence – World Risk Report 2023 also states that Alaska has been assigned an AA score, which implies third place in the global ranking of the investment risk index. In calculating the score, the Mining Journal intelligence assigned 4 risk quartiles from low risk (upper quartile) to low-medium, medium-high, up to high risk (lower quartile) for each of the following 4 categories of factors: management, social, tax, and infrastructure. The Mining Journal intelligence’s survey found that Alaska ranks in the top quartile in every factor category analyzed. The Sprott ESG Mining Risk Heat Map 2024 also assigned a “minimal level” to the investment risk of installing and operating mining activities in Alaska.

Source: NovaGold Resources Inc. Company Presentation

The mining industry is also a very important job-creating sector in Alaska. The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that the mining industry provided 12,500 jobs out of a total of 339,100 non-farm jobs in May 2024 (even higher than 11,400 jobs in June 2024 NovaGold investor presentation). Department of Labor and Workforce Development economists believe the mining industry deserves “a bright spot” in their forecast of “modest job growth across” the state in 2024. This is another sign that a sector that saw a “23% increase in production value in 2021 alone”, now driven by President Joe Biden's administration's efforts to strengthen domestic supply chains, could see itself in stronger momentum and contribute positively to that scenario that wants the construction of the Donlin gold mine.

Future Gold Production at the Donlin Gold Mine: This Is What It Could Look Like

The Donlin gold mine project is large, as it aims to produce approx. 30.51 million ounces of gold over the 27-year operating life (or 1.13 million oz per year) out of proven & probable reserves of 504.811 million tons at a grade of 2.09 g/t (vs. 0.95 g/t global average). It has significant further growth potential with measured and indicated resources of 70.271 million tons at 2.43 g/t and 92.216 million tons at 2.02 g/t.

Source: NovaGold Resources Inc. Company Presentation

Production at Donlin Gold won't even be expensive if we compare the $635/oz total cost as shown in the economic analysis of the NovaGold project, with the whopping $1,522/oz in the fourth quarter of 2023 which was endured by North American miners in terms of AISC. One could argue that the latter has recently been affected by the pressures of cost inflation and tight labor market conditions on-site operating costs, but the fact is that the average AISC for North America was the highest of any region in the world and continued to uptrend since 2017.

The following slide suggests an after-tax internal rate of return (IRR) of 9.2% and an after-tax payback period of 7.3 years, which is unattractive compared to many gold mining projects encountered to date due to our analysis of mining companies, as these have an IRR of over 15% and payback periods of significantly less than 3 years. The company's presentation illustrates a base case scenario where the estimates are related to a gold price assumption of $1,500/oz gold.

Source: NovaGold Resources Inc. Company Presentation

Long-term Gold Price Projections Boost Donlin Gold Mine profile

Now, objectively speaking, this project can give much better results if the price of gold, which is the input of the estimates, is raised. The spot gold price (XAUUSD:CUR) is much higher, currently $2,411.11/oz, which puts Donlin Gold in line with financially sound projects and looks set to stay there judging by the long-term gold price forecast.

With risk and uncertainty increasing disproportionately due to the series of negative events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, energy crises, inflation, restrictive monetary policies as well as conflicts due to Russian illegal aggression in Ukraine and Hamas attacks on Israel, these have been responsible for the 60% increase in the price of gold bullion from pre-pandemic levels of $1,500/oz.

Given increasing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, investors are now wisely considering further building up their physical gold reserves, believing that gold can serve as a popular safe-haven asset in a globally heightened risk and uncertainty environment.

BMI, a subsidiary of Fitch Solutions, expects “gold prices to remain elevated in the coming years compared to pre-COVID levels” when an ounce was below $1,600.

Other gold market analysts argued that geopolitical tensions and uncertain policies for global growth would create positive sentiment for gold prices over the next few years, leading to projecting the price per ounce to remain very well above the Donlin Gold base price of $1,500/ounce.

Considerations on the Profitability Analysis of the Donlin Gold Mine and the Stock Market Implications

The Donlin Gold Project may be worth much more than the after-tax net present value ("NPV") (at a 5% discount) of $3 billion or $8.97/share based on the amount of Shares Outstanding of 334.43 million.

The long-term gold price forecast and Alaska mining profile bode well for NovaGold stock, which has solid upside catalysts to move upwards to Donlin Gold's NPV from the current share price of $4.07. However, we must also remind investors that Donlin Gold LLC, the limited liability company that holds the Donlin Gold Project, is 50% owned by NovaGold Resources and 50% owned by Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) (ABX). Donlin Gold LLC is the operator of the Donlin Gold Project.

Hawkish Fed Responsible for Underlying Bearish Mood

Compared to the promising prospects, the stock has become very cheap with the start of the Fed's interest rate hike policy in March 2022 to curb elevated inflation. This, which reduced Donlin's financing options had an impact on how the market assesses the viability of the project of NovaGold, but it must also be said that this is likely to be the case for several companies in the economy and is therefore not exclusive to Nova Gold. The pessimistic long-term sentiment that has characterized NG shares since March 2022 is more likely due to a general slowdown in growth strategies, with a greater impact on non-producing explorers and developers as long as borrowing costs remain high.

As a result, NovaGold shares have deviated from the trend in gold and the industry represented by the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) since the beginning of the restrictive monetary policy by the Fed, although, as they should, NovaGold shares continue to show a positive correlation with the development of the gold price. GDX is a benchmark for US-listed stocks in companies that produce gold and other precious metals and not just explorers and developers. Thus, generally, the bullish sentiment in the yellow metal is easier to resonate much better with a company that is already mining ounces than a company that is not yet active in gold mining but aims to do so in the future.

Source: TradingView

The underlying trend in NovaGold's share price reflects the gloomy market sentiment towards the Donlin gold project, as rising borrowing costs do not facilitate a financing operation that requires $7.4 billion in seed capital just to bring the Donlin Gold mine to a state of production.

The Growth Opportunity of Holding a Position in NovaGold Resources

Nova Gold's growth outlook is influenced by the robust rise in gold price as a safe-haven asset against macroeconomic issues and geopolitical tensions, but also by the turning point in the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy and the subsequent reduction in borrowing costs.

Once the Fed adjusts interest rates back in line with expansionary policy, the total funding available to Nova Gold (currently $112.6 million is the treasury against a total spending forecast of $31.2 million for 2024) is likely to become more substantial, since Donlin The Gold Project will have some financing options, and this will create the condition because the long-term mood returns bullish around the share price. Currently, the NYSE market for NovaGold shares offers a purchase price that, in light of the possible growth scenario described above, doesn’t appear expensive and can be used to take a position. But there is still room before the move. As described below, there is reason to await the formation of a share price significantly lower than the current one. The next price would also combine well with a strategy that aims to take advantage of the cyclicality of the gold price that affects the stock.

The Stock Price: A Dip Is Targeted

The stock price was trading at $4.07/share for a market cap of $1.35 billion as of this writing. Shares are not expensive given the potential growth prospects, but since they are not low compared to the recent trends, retail investors may want to wait for a significant pullback before buying shares. Shares are trading much closer to the higher limit than the lower limit of the 52-week range of $2.23 to $4.67. The shares are completely above the MA Ribbon. Since it may take some time before that dip occurs, investors may want to wait with a “Hold” rating for the time being.

Source: TradingView

The 14-day Relative Strength Indicator of 65.79 is close to the last 12 months' upper limit range of 70, which means that the room for further upside is very limited, and the shares are in the upper part of the stock price cycle, so short-term bearish sentiment is ready to catch the triggers.

The dip in the stock price of NovaGold may form due to expected downward pressure on the price of gold triggered by the Federal Reserve tipped to keep interest rates elevated to curb inflation. This is because changes in the price of Nova Gold stock are positively correlated with changes in the price of gold bullion. The high-yield environment is no friend to gold prices, as it increases the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no income, instead of US Treasuries, which instead pay an income, as a result of a predetermined interest rate.

Earlier this month, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was invited to a panel discussion at the European Central Bank's monetary policy conference in Portugal. While Powell wanted to recall the great work that has been done so far in reducing annual inflation from 9.1% in June 2022 to the current 3% in June 2024, or to the 3.3% in effect on the day of the conference, he nevertheless sent the signal that the Federal Reserve Board is still not convinced that the disinflation process that has been set in motion will not stall somewhere. On top of this, in his prepared remarks to Congress on July 9, Fed Chairman Powell reiterated that the Fed will not consider cutting interest rates until it has gained more confidence in a sustainable return to a 2% inflation rate. First-quarter data do not support feeling confident about it and disinflation is showing only modest progress, he added.

So it will be some time before the Fed begins the rate cut that traders expect at the September meeting, but a further delay cannot be ruled out either.

The labor market is still holding firm with 206,000 nonfarm payrolls added in June 2024, down from 218,000 in May, but that's a big rebound from the illusion of just 108,000 jobs created in April 2024. As well as the US unemployment rate, that's good for Fed’s plans increased to 4.1% percent in June 2024 from 4% in May 2024, but remains too much below the long-term average of 5.7% for the US.

A robust labor market is fueling consumption, forcing the Fed to maintain its stance of keeping interest rates unchanged despite persistent market calls for the first cut in interest rates.

Last Friday, US factory prices rose again, growing 0.2% month-on-month in June 2024 after an upwardly revised flat reading in the previous month of May and above forecasts of 0.1%, and this is not the kind of signal the Fed wants to see.

In addition, there is a risk that the Fed is considering, we believe: current summer vacation, when people tend to spend more, may bring some fresh forces to the inflation team in the fight against the Fed's disinflation policy. US households could further complicate the inflation picture, while the Fed is trying to examine the situation as clearly as possible before receiving the signal to rewind the monetary policy coil. And so precious metals may still face headwinds from a hawkish Fed on interest rates, and the impact will have ramifications for NovaGold Resources Inc.'s stock on the NYSE market.

Conclusion

NovaGold Resources Inc. is working to establish a gold mining operation in Southwest Alaska to produce high-grade gold in the long term and at a low cost. The investment decision has not yet been made actually, most likely because the higher borrowing costs affect financing options, meaning it will take some time in that sense and the Fed's pivot will provide a boost.

It is no coincidence that the share price has fallen significantly since the Fed started a restrictive interest rate policy to fight runaway inflation, reflecting a sentiment that had turned bearish. Given the growth prospects of the Donlin gold mine and the risk profile that seems to be on track to move further down, this share price is an opportunity.

The share price may become more attractive as forces converge to favor the formation of a dip, as has already happened in the recent past. Investors may now want to wait patiently for the significantly lower share price.