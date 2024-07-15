Pembina Series 5 And Series 7 Preferreds: High-Yield And Meaningful Upside At Low Risk

MicroStockHub

Investment case

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a Canadian infrastructure company that provides energy transportation and midstream services. The company’s business is considered low-risk, as its strategically located infrastructure assets provide stable and predictable revenues and EBITDA. The company’s asset base includes a network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and a growing export terminal business.

Financial and business stability is determined by the fact that approximately 70% of the company’s assets and services are contracted based on take-or-pay, and 85% of approximately 200 off-takers and clients are investment-grade rated. The company is BBB-rated and has a strong balance sheet, which provides approximately $1.5 billion in liquidity.

The current combination of relatively high-interest rates and a reset of the company’s fixed dividend preferred shares created a unique opportunity for investors to lock into high yields for the next 5 years.

In this article, I would like to focus on two fixed dividend preferred shares: Series 5 (TSX:PPL.PR.E:CA) (OTCPK:PPLAF), Series 7 (PPL.PR.G:CA) (OTCPK:PMBPF)

Series 5 PPL.PR.E:CA (OTCPK:PPLAF) reset did not disappoint

In my previous article, “Pembina Pipelines Series 5 Preferreds: Strong Upside Potential Ahead,” published at the end of April, I discussed much higher dividends and potential price increases for the shares after the reset. The dividend yield for the preferreds was recalculated at the beginning of May, and the annual dividend was increased by approximately 49.4% from $1.14 to $1.7035. (All numbers are in CAD unless otherwise stated.) At the same time, the share price also increased by approximately 3.7% from $21.41 on April 25th, 2024, to $22.27 on July 12th.

As required by the prospectus, Pembina provided a time for the shareholders to apply for conversion from the fixed to floating rate preferred shares. However, the conversion did not go through, as less than one million shareholders provided notices.

Today, the Pembina Pipeline Series 5 PPL.PR.E:CA preferred shares remain a lucrative investment with a low-risk dividend yield of 7.67%. At the same time, the recent rebound in the share price also seems promising, as its momentum may continue. It is likely that increased expectations for the potential interest rate would propel the share price higher over the next six months and return the yield to the pre-reset level.

If the yield of PPL.PR.E:CA shares goes down to 5.34%, as it was on April 25, 2024, the share price would have to increase to $31.9. Though possible, this is not very likely as the redemption price in 5 years is limited to $25 per share.

Series 7 PPL.PR.G:CA (OTCPK:PMBPF) reset is on the horizon

According to the prospectus, Series 7 ((PPL.PR.G:CA)) (PMBPF) will reset on December 1st, 2024, with a recalculation date to be 30 days prior, on November 1st. The current fixed dividend yield is 5.37% based on the market price of $20.39 as of July 12th, 2024. The new annual fixed 5-year dividend will be recalculated based on the sum of the 2.94% spread and the yield of 5-year GOC bonds.

If we assume the 5-year GOC bond yield of around 3.39% (like on July 12th), the new yield would be 6.33%, which translates into an annual dividend of $1.5825, or approximately 44% higher than the current dividend of $1.10. The new dividend would result in approximately a 7.8% yield based on the $20.39 price.

However, the timing is playing an important role in this case as the Bank of Canada has already started cutting key interest rate. Even though the BOC does not control the long side of the GOC bonds yield curve, there is a strong possibility that the 5-year GOC yield would also decrease.

If we assume one more quarter-point key interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada this year and a strong correlation between the key rate and the 5-year GOC yield, then the yield for the PPL.PR.G:CA would decrease to 6.08%. This would result in a new dividend of $1.52 and a yield of approximately 7.5% based on the current share price.

However, if the Bank of Canada continues rate cuts this year and indicates more cuts coming in 2025, this could have a strong positive effect on the market valuation of all preferred shares, including ((PPL.PR.G:CA)).

Pembina is a low-risk investment

According to the company’s July 2024 presentation, Pembina meets all the requirements of a low-risk infrastructure company. Its solid 3.3x consolidated debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio in 2023 (expected to increase to 3.4x-3.6x this year) and $1.5 billion of liquidity are major factors in its BBB credit rating. The company’s debt has an average duration of 14 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.4%. 92% of the debt is at a fixed rate.

The company’s business consists of three major streams: natural gas, representing 25%; natural gas liquids, 35%; and crude oil and condensate, representing approximately 40%. The assets are strategically located, with the company having access to the Pacific Coast export facilities. The company’s assets and services are highly contracted based on a take-or-pay approach (around 70%), and the customer base is diversified over approximately 200 counterparties.

Pembina Pipeline has 26 years of growing dividends, with a CAGR of ~5% over the last 10 years and a 55% Standard Payout Ratio in 2023. The payout ratio for preferred shares is much better, as their dividends are significantly lower and are paid prior to the dividends of common shares. Over the past 10 years, the company’s EBITDA and Adjusted cash flow have been growing at 10% and 7% CAGRs, respectively.

Pembina Q1 results

On May 10th, Pembina reported solid Q1 2024 results. The company’s Revenues decreased by 4.8% and Cash flow from operating (CFO) activities by ~5% year-over-year. However, the CFO adjusted to higher taxes paid, and the change in non-cash working capital increased by 23%. At the same time, Adjusted EBITDA and Earnings went up by 10.2% and 18.7%, respectively.

Management confirmed the updated guidance for 2024 in April after the closing of the Alliance/Aux Sable acquisition. The increase in the adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of $4.05 to $4.30 billion not only incorporates additional funds from the acquisition but also a stronger outlook for the marketing business and reiterates its commitment to the previously determined financial targets for the year.

Risks for investing in Pembina’s preferred shares

As Pembina relies on a large number of customers, counterparty risk should be taken seriously. The risk is mitigated by the company's reliance on a diversified group of off-takers and strict business rules for assessing their credibility.

Risks of business and operation interruptions due to various reasons, including equipment breakdowns, problems with logistics, accidents, etc., could negatively impact the company's financial performance.

Interest rate risks (both upside and downside) seem limited as the company has a fixed rate for almost all its debt, and the debt is long-term. This is also mitigated by Pembina’s business model, which relies on long-term take-or-pay contracts with reliable clients.

Currently, the company’s growth relies on M&As, expanding existing assets and developing new ones. Regulatory changes, lower-than-expected returns on investment, changing orders, cost overruns, and construction delays are major risks associated with these activities. Understanding the projects and many years of development and construction experience are mitigating factors for these risks.

Changes in commodity prices and transportation volumes are the main market risks. These risks are mitigated by the implementation of hedging strategies based on derivatives and monitoring and forecasting of market trends.

What happened in June

The market valuations of preferred shares across the utilities and infrastructure sectors swiftly dropped at the beginning of June. However, starting from the middle of the month, market prices for most of the preferreds under my coverage gained back or even exceeded their valuations before the correction. The drop in market prices followed the Bank of Canada's first cut of the key interest rate by 0.25%, announced on June 5th. It is difficult to say what caused the correction; however, looking back, I can point out a few market-moving events.

FED indicated lower-than-expected cuts for the year

The valuation drop for Canadian preferreds was somewhat unexpected, as it started right after the BOC's first key interest rate cut. This was counterintuitive as lower interest rates, in many cases, have a positive impact on dividend-paying securities. However, this coincided with the FED meeting and following a press conference that reduced market expectations of two rate cuts in the US this year.

The latest FED dot plot, with only one rate cut expected for this year, was published among the meeting results. Even though the Bank of Canada cut the key rate without synchronizing its move with the FED, this resulted in even higher dependency on the BOC’s future rate cuts from US monetary policy decisions.

The GOC bonds yield curve inverted even more

Comparing the dynamics for the 3-month GOC and 5-year GOC yields during the first two weeks of June, it becomes clear that the yield curve became even more inverted. Between May 31st and June 15th, the 3-month GOC treasury yield decreased much less than the yield of the 5-year GOC bonds during the same period. The yield curve has been inverted for a while now, and further inversion could mean that the Canadian economy is likely to face a more severe downturn in the future or possibly that the recession is closer than expected. Both conclusions could have resulted in the sell-off.

Bounce back in the second half of June

The US macro factors continued playing an important role in the rebound of the Canadian preferreds in the second half of June. Over this period, the US government published several powerful economic indicators that contradicted the FED’s dot plot and increased the chances of more than one key rate cut this year. These include weaker-than-expected retail sales published on July 18th, lower-than-predicted personal spending on June 28th, and a higher-than-forecasted unemployment rate on July 5th. Finally, on July 11th, inflation rate data was below expected.

According to Trading Economics:

The annual inflation rate in the US fell for a third straight month to 3% in June 2024, the lowest since June 2023, compared to 3.3% in May and below forecasts of 3.1%.

All these results not only increased the likelihood of the FED's first rate cut in September to around 90% but also supported the outlook that the Bank of Canada will follow by cutting its key interest rate in September or even earlier.

Conclusion

Recently reset Pembina Series 5 ((PPL.PR.E:CA)) (PPLAF) preferred shares provide a solid 7.67% yield at relatively low risk. The shares will pay a fixed annual dividend of $1.7035 for the next five years. Moreover, since my previous article on this investment, published before the reset, its shares have appreciated by 3.7%.

Pembina’s Series 7 ((PPL.PR.G:CA)) (PMBPF) preferred shares will have their dividend yield reset in early November 2024. After the reset, the dividends will increase significantly. Assuming the 5-year GOC yield remains at its current level, and the Bank of Canada cuts rates one more time this year, the new 5-year fixed dividend paid by these preferreds is likely to increase by approximately 38%.

As discussed in my other article, “Canadian Preferred Shares To Buy Before The Expected Bank of Canada Rate Cuts Trigger FOMO,” published in early June, even if the BOC cuts rates twice this year, the yield after the reset will be significantly higher than today.

As monetary easing in the US and Canada approaches, it is also highly probable that these preferred shares will continue to appreciate. However, the recent correction indicated a growing dependence of the Canadian preferreds’ market prices on US monetary policy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.