Marvell Technology: Analyzing Potential Upside Of AI, Recovery Of Other Businesses

When I last wrote about Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) on January 22, 2024, I said, "The stock price will likely lag until its non-AI businesses stabilize and recover." I also believed that its non-artificial intelligence ("AI") businesses probably wouldn't recover enough to make a difference until the fiscal year ("FY") 2026 and that investors with a time horizon of a year or less were taking a high risk. I still gave this stock a buy recommendation. However, I should have emphasized much more that this stock is a dollar-cost average candidate for buy-and-hold investors. Since I made the Buy recommendation, the stock is up only 2.96% versus the S&P 500 (SPX).

Marvell reported its first quarter FY 2025 results on May 30, 2024, confirming what I believed would happen. The Data Center segment, driven by AI growth, continued to perform excellently, while the non-AI business was lackluster. Marvell Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Matt Murphy said on the company's first quarter FY 2025 earnings release, "Marvell delivered first quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $1.161 billion, above the mid-point of guidance, driven by stronger than forecasted demand from AI. Our data center revenue grew 87% year over year, with the start of a ramp in our custom AI programs complementing our substantial base of electro-optics revenue."

However, the Data Center segment's excellent results were insufficient to offset the other segment's terrible performance and lift total revenue into year-over-year growth. Total revenue declined 12.17% over the previous year's comparable quarter. The other segments may take another few quarters to recover. When the company reports the second quarter of FY 2025, expect the company's non-Data Center segments to continue being a drag on revenue. When does management expect the company's other segments to rebound? In the first quarter earnings release, CEO Murphy also said, "We see a favorable setup for the second half of this fiscal year, driven by continued growth in data center and the beginning of a recovery in enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure." In my opinion, investors may not see the growth they want in total revenue until maybe the fourth quarter or the beginning of FY 2026.

This article will discuss the company's custom AI programs, briefly review the first quarter results, and discuss what to look for in the second quarter results. It will also review the risks and valuation and explain why I reiterate my Buy recommendation for the stock for buy-and-hold investors, especially on any dips.

Marvell's custom AI chips

Before we discuss Marvell's custom AI chips, let's define what this company does in the data center. It's a data infrastructure provider and offers customers compute, connectivity, and storage products for general purposes and accelerated computing applications. The following image shows that Marvell has products addressing the three major areas of data infrastructure for accelerated computing.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event.

Although Marvell currently generates most of its revenue in connectivity solutions, custom computing is the fastest-growing area of the business. This article will focus primarily on custom compute, and I will discuss Marvell's connectivity and storage products in future articles.

The following image shows the difference between general-purpose and accelerated computing. Traditional general-purpose computing uses a central processing unit (CPU) to process the instructions of one workload, which can take an enormous amount of time with complex problems or involving a massive amount of data. In contrast, accelerated computing uses multiple processors working in parallel to speed up the calculation time.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event.

One application of accelerated computing is organizations using it for HPC (high-performance computing) applications. HPC rapidly performs calculations to solve complex problems in science, engineering, and other fields. An additional application of accelerated computing is AI, especially generative AI. Once OpenAI introduced ChatGPT to the world in late November 2022, it started an arms race among hyperscalers (large cloud providers) for accelerated computing infrastructure.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event.

Among the reasons investors have become so excited about hardware companies like NVIDIA (NVDA), Broadcom (AVGO), and Marvell is that accelerated computing significantly widens the total addressable market in manufacturing processors, connectivity devices, and storage. At the Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure for The AI Era Event that the company held on April 11, 2024, CEO Matt Murphy said that $2 trillion is "the amount of data center CapEx [capital expenditures] that's going to be spent over the next five years to fuel the expansion of AI infrastructure in data centers." Marvell is investing heavily in the custom-accelerated compute opportunity because experts expect it will be the most rapidly growing area of data center infrastructure over the next four years.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event.

However, not all accelerated compute involves customized chips. NVIDIA's GPUs (graphics processing units) optimized for AI dominate the market for AI accelerated compute. Companies like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Intel (INTC) battle with NVIDIA in the more general-purpose AI chip market. Marvell estimates the accelerated custom compute market will be 25% of accelerated custom compute by calendar year 2028. Be aware that these are just estimates, and some think the custom compute market will provide even more competition to NVIDIA chips than the estimates below.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event.

The image below shows that Marvell's total AI revenue in FY 2024 consisted of 100% connectivity revenue. The company's FY 2024 ended on February 3, 2024. Management forecasts FY 2025 AI revenue growth of 172% year-over-year, with one third of that growth coming from custom compute. If my math is correct, the accelerated custom market should be $37 billion at the end of calendar year 2025, only a few months offset from Marvell's FY 2025. By dividing Marvell's expected Accelerated AI revenue of $1.5 billion by $37 billion in FY 2025, Marvell will have captured approximately 4% of its estimated total addressable market by the end of calendar year 2025.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event

Marvell is now in its second quarter of FY 2025. During the first quarter FY 2025 earnings call, CEO Matt Murphy said (emphasis added):

So, we started production shipments [of custom compute], which was great in our first quarter and that's on its way up. If you look at our Q2, most of the growth in the data center segment is coming from custom [compute]. So that's a positive. And then, the whole thing in flex meaningfully in the second half and I'd say from a full year perspective, the way to think about it, maybe some additional color would be, we talked about a floor of $1.5 billion for AI revenue for Marvell for this fiscal year with about two-third in electro-optics [connectivity] and a third in custom [compute]. And we see now both of those exceeding that number.

Marvell's revenue from AI custom compute this year will come from two unnamed hyperscalers. Business with Customer A is already ramping up for AI training accelerator chips and should soon ramp up for AI inference chips. Marvell is also ramping up business with Customer B for ARM CPU chips. Although AI accelerators (customized chips for a specific AI algorithm) get much fanfare, CPUs still have a use case in AI. An ARM CPU is a chip based on ISAs (instruction set architecture) licensed from Arm Holdings (ARM). During the Accelerated Infrastructure for The AI Era Event, the Marvell CEO also announced a new Customer C for an AI accelerator. Customer C should start generating revenue in CY 2026.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event

Marvell laid the foundation for its current custom compute business in 2019 when it acquired Avera Semiconductor, an Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) business from GlobalFoundries (GFS). An ASIC is a custom-designed chip for one specific purpose, unlike a general-purpose chip like a CPU. The press release announcing the Avera acquisition stated, "By combining Marvell's advanced technology platform and scale with Avera's custom design capabilities, Marvell is now able to offer the complete spectrum of semiconductor solutions spanning 5G, data center, enterprise, and automotive applications." CEO Murphy said at the AI Era Event that the company's design wins have been up 8X since 2019. This achievement provides evidence that the company's custom compute solution may be gaining serious traction.

Although Marvell is a relative newcomer to the custom chip business compared to companies like Broadcom, which helped Alphabet's (GOOGL)(GOOG) Google develop its customized Tensor Processor Unit ("TPU") chip in 2016, it has an opportunity to establish a solid moat in the business. Customers co-design and co-invest in chip design alongside Marvell. Since customers become deeply invested in the chips, this business has a potential high switching cost moat once Marvell establishes a solid working partnership with the customer. Another benefit of this co-investing relationship is that the company gains deep insights into what the customer wants in its next generation of AI data center architecture, which includes connectivity and storage solutions, information that competitors may not have.

Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure For The AI Era Event.

During the Marvell Accelerated Infrastructure for The AI Era event, management went into further detail about the expertise required for building an AI chip. I may do a part two on custom AI chips, briefly discussing in non-technical language what is involved in making customized AI accelerators. Only a select group of companies worldwide have enough technical expertise in chip design, AI algorithms, and manufacturing processes and the financial resources to reliably manufacture customized AI chips at a scale large enough to attract a hyperscaler into a partnership to make these chips. Marvell is one of those companies.

Marvell business results

Although Marvell has outpaced the S&P 500 so far this year, likely largely due to investor excitement over the company's AI opportunity, it significantly lags the results of the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

The following table of Marvell's segment revenue from the first quarter FY 2025 earnings release shows one of the reasons for its underperformance. Although the data center segment's growth is blazing hot at 87% year-over-year growth, its other reporting segments are significant laggards. Until enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure start contributing rather than detracting to revenue growth, it will likely continue to lag the SOXX.

Marvell First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Release

One of the best definitions of enterprise network comes from Cloudflare (NET), which defines the term in the following way: "A network is a group of connected computers, and an enterprise network is such a group constructed to serve the needs of a large business. Enterprise networks are composed of local area networks (LANs) that in turn connect to wide area networks (WANs) and the cloud." Marvell's carrier infrastructure segment is the equipment telecom carriers use to enable 5G. The enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure segments consist of the following products:

Marvell 2024 10-K.

The data center storage, enterprise networking, and enterprise market have endured a significant inventory correction over the past year. Industry experts expect those markets to come out of the doldrums and rebound in calendar year 2025. According to one of the largest enterprise network companies, Cisco Systems (CSCO), its May 16 results show that the enterprise network market has stabilized, and customers will have depleted their inventory by the end of July. Suppose that assessment is accurate; the enterprise networking market could begin rebounding by the end of calendar year 2024.

As for the carrier infrastructure market, the following commentary describing Telecom provider Ericsson's (ERIC) recent results from the website telcoms.com provides hope that this market should also soon return to growth (emphasis added):

The ongoing telecoms recession ensured Ericsson would register yet another year-on-year fall in sales in Q2 but it was a bit less than expected and a significant improvement on the previous quarter. The main reason was a return to growth in the critical North American networks segment, where it seems the big operators have started loosening their purse strings after a year or so of austerity.

The other segment due for a rebound is automotive/industrial, which Marvell's CEO believes will increase in the second half of the company's FY 2025. The following table shows some of the products in this segment.

Marvell 2024 10-K.

The following chart shows the company's GAAP gross profit margin over the last three years. The gross margin decline in 2023 reflects the declines in the higher-margin automotive/industrial, enterprise networking, and carrier infrastructure markets. Another factor is that custom AI compute has lower margins than other parts of the business. As the custom AI business ramps, gross margins may remain pressured in the near term.

The good news is that as Marvell's other reporting segments rebound, the company's overall gross margin should rise. The company's CEO Murphy said on the first quarter earnings call:

We've successfully managed for some time now the ability to drive a healthy gross margin across the portfolio of products, but we still got to kind of get through this post-cyclical period we're in and get back to a period of normalcy in terms of demand. And I think when that happens and you see those other more margin-rich businesses return to their run rates that they were at and then grow from there, I think we'll have a much healthier margin profile. But that's really -- that's really sort of beyond, I would say, the next few quarters.

Another thing investors should be aware of is that although custom compute may erode gross margins, it may help raise operating margins. CEO Murphy said (emphasis added), "We're in a period right now where the custom [AI accelerator] piece is well indicated, which does drive tremendous operating leverage, does carry a lower than corporate average gross margin."

The other issue investors dislike about Marvell, outside of only one reporting segment performing, is that it doesn't produce a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) profit. It made a GAAP loss of $0.25 in the first quarter. It has acquired five companies over the last five years, including Avera Semiconductor, Aquantia Corp., Inphi, Innovium, and Tanzanite. One potential downside of inorganic growth through acquisitions is that it can sometimes produce restructuring and amortization costs that negatively impact operating and net income in the short term until a company effectively integrates the acquisitions and achieves synergies. Analysts expect the company to achieve GAAP net income and earnings-per-share ("EPS) profitability in FY 2026. Wall Street also expects the company to double its GAAP EPS profitability in FY 2027 to $1.46.

Data by YCharts

The company ended the first quarter of FY 2025 with $848 million in cash and cash equivalents. It ended the quarter with $4.028 billion in long-term debt. According to Seeking Alpha, the company ended the quarter with gross debt (long-term debt + short-term debt + capital lease obligations) of $4.381 billion, net debt of $3.533 billion, and trailing 12-month ("TTM") EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of $924.5 million. Therefore, it has a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.74 and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.82. The International Monetary Fund considers a net-to-EBITDA of above 4.0 as high. However, there is a discrepancy between the amounts of debt-to-EBITDA calculated from numbers sourced from Seeking Alpha and the number management claims to have for the quarter. Chief Financial Officer Willem Meintjes said on the first quarter FY 2025 earnings call, "Marvell has a gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.27 times and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 1.8 times." I think the difference between numbers is that Seeking Alpha likely calculates EBITDA using a standard calculation, and the company uses adjusted EBITDA to remove one-time expenses or gains that are not part of normal business operations, such as restructuring costs and asset sales. Using an adjusted EBITDA, the company's net debt-to-EBITDA may look better to investors by eliminating one-time expenses.

On the positive side, the company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.286, meaning it finances its operations more with shareholder equity than debt. Thus, it should have the financial strength to weather downturns in its sector or the economy.

Marvell generated TTM free cash flow ("FCF") of $1.147 billion during the first quarter. The chart shows that FCF dipped in 2023 while several of the company's higher-margin segments declined. As the company's other segments outside the data center, such as enterprise networking and carrier infrastructure, rebound, FCF growth should pick up steam.

Notice on the chart below that over the last year, FCF has grown almost 50%, a trend that strengthens the company's ability to repay debt, increase dividends, buy back shares, or reinvest in research and development. Investors also tend to award higher valuations to stocks with rapidly growing FCFs. Analysts expect FCF to grow at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 40.15% over the next three years to reach $2.847 billion in FY 2027.

The following image shows management's guidance for the second quarter of FY 2025. If the company produces revenue for the second quarter of FY 2025 of $1.25 billion, revenue would decline by 6.8% over the previous year. If gross margin guidance hits the mark, it would represent a rise over the last year on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. The company had a GAAP EPS loss of $0.24 and a non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 in FY 2024, so if it hits the mid-point of guidance, its EPS would improve on a GAAP basis but worsen on a non-GAAP basis.

Marvell First Quarter FY 2025 Earnings Release.

Let's look at a few risks to buying this stock today.

Risks

Marvell remains vulnerable to the macroeconomy. If the economy enters a recession, the expected rebound in its other segments outside of the data center may stall and fail to come to fruition. According to the Estrella and Mishkin method, the US recession probability is 55.83%, compared to 51.82% last month.

Competition remains a risk. In addition to the competitors in its networking business that I mentioned in my last article, Marvell will have enormous competition in the custom AI chip space. Broadcom might be the most significant player in customized chips, and NVIDIA recently entered the space. There are also many startups and private companies such as Groq, SambaNova Systems, Cerebras Systems, Graphcore, Rebellions, Mythic, etched, and more. Some of these companies may not have the financial resources to make it independently. Still, some may be buy-out candidates that could immediately strengthen some of Marvell's larger competitors. Another consideration is that existing or potential Marvell customers may buy one or several of these young, innovative companies and bring chip design in-house.

Valuation

Marvell has a price-to-sales ratio of 11.88, above its five- and ten-year median, indicating potential overvaluation.

Currently, the company is unprofitable, so it doesn't have a GAAP price-to-earnings (P/E). Marvell has a non-GAAP P/E ratio of 51.10, well above the Information Technology sector median of 24.19, a sign of potential overvaluation. Seeking Alpha Quant rates the stock an F. Let's do a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

Reverse DCF

The third quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $1147 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 21% Current Stock Price (July 12, 2024, closing price) $73.62 Terminal FCF value $7.948 billion Discounted Terminal Value $43.775 billion FCF (Trailing 12 months) margin 21.45% Click to enlarge

According to the assumptions on the above DCF, Marvell will need to grow FCF 21% over the next ten years to justify the closing stock price on July 12, 2024. That's a tough ask since Wall Street analysts only expect revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.28% over the next ten years.

When I did a reverse DCF on Marvell on January 19, 2024, Marvell only had an FCF margin of 15.46%. As of the first quarter of FY 2025, its FCF margin is 21.45%. By FY 2027, analysts forecast Marvell to produce an FCF margin of 32.62%. Suppose Marvell can expand its FCF margin to 33%; the company would need to grow FCF by 15.1% over the next ten years. Assuming it can reach an FCF margin of 33% and revenue grows at 14.3% over the next ten years, the estimated intrinsic value would be $69.24.

However, some may consider the stock undervalued according to its FY 2026 and FY 2027 forward P/E ratio. One way to determine whether the market may undervalue, overvalue, or fairly value a stock is by comparing its forward P/E in a given year to analysts' consensus growth rates. If the two numbers match, the market fairly values the stock. The market may overvalue the stock if the Forward P/E exceeds analysts' expected growth rate. If the opposite occurs, the market undervalues the stock. According to those rules, the market potentially undervalues Marvell's estimated EPS growth in its recovery years for its enterprise networking, Carrier infrastructure, and automotive/industrial segments and the ramping of its custom AI compute business.

Seeking Alpha

Suppose Marvell's FY 2026 forward P/E matched its estimated growth rate; the stock price would be $187.62, up 155% from the July 12, 2024, closing stock price. If the company's FY 2027 forward P/E matched its estimated growth rate for that year, the stock price would be $116.78, up 59%.

Over the long term, the stock may sit at its fair value based on a DCF. However, suppose Marvell meets or exceeds its FY 2026 and FY 2027 EPS estimates. In that case, the market may undervalue it in the short term, and the stock has significant potential appreciation ahead of it in FY 2026.

The stock remains a buy

If you are an investor interested in a company that should benefit from the proliferation of AI but hesitate to invest in NVIDIA after its massive runup over the last year, Marvell is an excellent candidate. The company remains a buy for growth investors and an excellent candidate for dollar-cost averaging.