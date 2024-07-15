AleksandarNakic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares have fallen 93% from their IPO price. Although this usually happens in the typical company with a mediocre product that is not profitable, this isn't the case of Olaplex, which has free cash flow margins close to 40% and is currently trading at less than 12 times forward earnings.

With a slightly more favorable macroeconomic environment and even assuming a conservative case, I think the company's shares could double in the next 12 months.

Olaplex stock price (Seeking Alpha)

From Heaven To Hell

Olaplex is a brand of hair care products that seeks to repair and protect hair during or after going through chemical processes such as hair coloring and bleaching.

The key to Olaplex products lies in the process the company calls "bond building," which protects and rebuilds broken bonds in the hair through the use of its patented active ingredient called Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate.

Olaplex Investor Presentation

This would be one of the reasons why between 2019 and 2021, the company's sales grew 100% annually, leading Olaplex to go public to continue financing what seemed to be a success story.

However, during fiscal year 2022 sales slowed a bit and only grew 18%. Not bad growth at all, but it was considerably less than what it had been achieving in previous years. But it was not until FY2023 where the story took a dramatic turn with a 35% decrease in revenue and a reduction in the gross profit margin from 75% to 71% (even in Q3 2023 this dropped to 69%)

Data by YCharts

Numbers Still Looking Good

Of course, these things are not usually forgiven by the market, which is why Olaplex has seen a 93% drop in its share price since its IPO. However, I think that even the company that is having the worst time must at some point become an opportunity if the valuation is good and the fundamentals don't continue to worsen.

Olaplex is now currently trading at just under 3x forward EV/Sales and 8x EV/EBITDA, needless to say, is the lowest valuation it has traded at in its short history. Furthermore, according to Seeking Alpha, the forward P/E would be around 12 times, which also seems to be low.

Data by YCharts

And despite OLPX margins having fallen recently, they remain kind of high, demonstrating a highly profitable product and the ability to set high prices. In the last twelve months the gross profit margin is around 72% and the net margin is 11%. This is similar to margins of much more solid and established companies in the beauty industry, such as Estee Lauder and L'Oreal.

Author's Compilation

Now, considering that this seems like a turnaround situation, where we hope the product is good enough to resume growth in the near future, it's important that debt doesn't suffocate Olaplex's finances during that time.

This is not the case, as debt has remained fairly stable since 2022 and cash & equivalents have continued to rise. The company currently have $500 million in cash, while the total debt is only $650 million, so there should be no problem paying the debt if necessary.

Data by YCharts

The increase in cash is due to the company having a strong cash generation ability. In the last twelve months, it has generated $170 million in free cash flow and the stock-based compensation is only $10 million; therefore, it's a fairly "clean" free cash flow (not inflated by SBCs).

Although this doesn't seem like a very high free cash flow, it represents a margin of 39% on sales. This gives us a good idea of ​​the quality of the business.

Data by YCharts

The question that might arise is: So why have sales fallen so much?

In my opinion, it has a lot to do with the discretionary nature of the product. Since these products are priced between $30 and $60 dollars, it doesn't seem strange that as inflation increased in 2022 and consumer confidence fell, hair care expenses were cut. Additionally, during Q1 2024, 40% of sales came from sales to professionals who use these products in their beauty salons. These types of clients are more likely to pause investments when they see that the economy is getting difficult.

However, inflation has already moderated recently and this could bring about a cut in interest rates and an increase in consumption again, favoring Olaplex.

Olaplex Webpage

Valuation

Management's current guidance is to generate between $435 and $463 million in revenue, representing a decrease of between 5% and an increase of 1%. Nothing impressive, but it seems that the free fall in revenue would already be stopping.

Olaplex Q1 2024 Presentation

Taking this guidance into account, for my estimate I'm going to assume that this year revenue decreases 2% and in coming years it only grows 5% annually thanks to an improvement in the economy and consumer confidence. The free cash flow margin would be 35%, lower than the last twelve months and in the low range of what the company has generated historically. All this to make sure I have a margin of safety.

If the P/FCF multiple is 15 times, similar to what the market average is historically and well below the average of Estee Lauder or L'Oreal, the price per share (market cap divided by the 673 million shares in circulation) would be $3.50, this is more than double the current price and would represent an annual return of 20%.

Author's Compilation

This attractive return is starting from an extremely conservative valuation, since if the company returns to double-digit growth, the free cash flow margin approaches 40% and the market is willing to pay 20 times FCF, I think the price could triple to $5.5 dollars. So, there's the margin of safety I was looking for.

Risks

One of the biggest risks comes from the competition. Olaplex is in a highly competitive market where it has been shown that in times of uncertainty, consumers have no problem purchasing from other brands, such as Sol de Janeiro whose hair care products can be purchased for half the price ($16 dollars) than those from Olaplex.

Google Trends allows us to see that, although Olaplex has lost popularity compared to 2021/2022, it is still one of the most important hair care brands.

Google Trends

Also, Piper Sandler's latest Taking Stock With Teens report shows Olaplex as one of the top favorite hair care brands among young audiences. Therefore, it remains a relevant brand and strengthens the thesis of a turnaround.

Taking Stock with Teens Survey (Piper Sandler)

The Bottom Line

Olaplex shares have fallen a lot from their historical highs, but despite the fall being justified and unlike other cases of similar falls, I believe that the product still has the potential to lead a recovery in sales and since we are starting from such a low valuation, the potential performance would be very high.

Even considering how complicated the market where it operates is, I think Olaplex is currently a buy.