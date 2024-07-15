grandriver

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been on a wild ride recently. I have followed the stock closely for years and never understood why it remained under the radar, that is, until UBS tied it directly to AI as a provider of clean energy for power-hungry data centers. Indeed, exactly this has been happening for years, with FSLR partnering with MSFT to provide clean energy for data centers, while also utilizing Azure cloud technology throughout their proprietary manufacturing processes.

I was quite surprised to see the stock rocket up over 50% in the month following UBS's report, only to crash more than 25% since then. So where are we now? Since the market's valuation of FSLR has been all over the place (so much for efficiency), what should their stock be worth?

I want to start with an image from FAST Graphs to set the scene:

FAST Graphs

A longer date range makes the expected growth look even more stunning:

FAST Graphs

Just to be clear, FAST Graphs is forecasting a fair value over $400 by the end of this year, and over $900 by 2026 as more of their capacity growth comes online. That's about as bullish as a stock could be. And indeed, I see a fairly binary outcome. FSLR might languish if the outlook grows shaky, or it might indeed see the kind of growth forecasted here. Given how firm the current footing is, however, I see the latter as more likely. They have $12/share in net cash on their balance sheet and a robust backlog stretching into 2030 at margins far above peers.

The bull and bear arguments are fairly well defined at this point, so our task is mainly to handicap them. What is the most likely path moving forward, and what should the fair value be today?

Solar Technology

First, to understand the bull case, we need to look at what makes FSLR so special in the first place.

As a disclaimer, I am fascinated by solar, and consider myself a hobbyist. I have built several off-grid solar systems myself, and even have a solar panel on my minivan (me and Amazon) that powers exhaust fans and a functioning refrigerator. Over the years, I have kept up with various aspects of the industry and have always been impressed with FSLR, even though they almost exclusively work with large-scale utility developers.

There is no other company like FSLR in the world. Most solar panels are virtually identical, almost commodity-like in how they are approached. 100 watts is 100 watts, right? Not quite. FSLR's product is completely different, something they have designed from the ground up in California and Ohio, and perfected a manufacturing process for.

To date, they are "the only company to scale thin film solar manufacturing globally." They were involved in the very early days of cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar panel research in the 90s, and hold the current record for efficiency in a CdTe panel. When it comes to thin film CdTe, these guys are basically it. No one else in the world makes a product like they do. But is it any good?

Historically, FSLR's thin film CdTe panels had major benefits in large-scale applications, but the main and obvious drawback was that they were not as efficient as competing silicon-based panels, requiring more space for the same amount of energy production. Today, the efficiency gap between CdTe and silicon is much smaller, and there is good reason to believe that in most cases, CdTe will actually be more efficient under real world conditions.

Thermal Response

One area of outperformance is in hot and humid conditions. A solar panel may be rated to produce 100w, but in the real world its production will almost never reach the full 100w. Heat is a major contributor to this performance gap, as solar panels become less efficient as they heat, particularly above around 120 degrees. And since solar panels are usually placed in hot areas that receive a lot of sun, heat becomes a real drag on performance. FSLR's panels do much better in the heat than silicon ones:

First Solar 2023 Analyst Day

Similarly, they are up to 4% more efficient in high humidity, compounding with the heat.

4% might not sound like much, but in the world of solar, this is huge. The much-hyped next big thing in solar is perovskite solar cells, which are only about 4% more efficient than traditional silicon panels (increasing in tandem junction cells with multiple layered materials).

So while silicon panels may be more efficient under ideal test conditions, once heat and humidity are added to the equation, FSLR's panels may even begin to outperform.

Degradation

Further, FSLR's panels are more resilient to the elements in general. Not only are they potentially more efficient, but they last longer, degrading less overtime:

First Solar 2023 Analyst Day

That's a massive gap when compared with silicon panels. When installing a panel, it is important to consider not just how much energy will be produced on day 1, but how much will be produced throughout its lifetime. And in this capacity, FSLR far outperforms the competition, with degradation rates of only 0.2% per year.

Recent research on degradation rates has found that it is even more of a problem that originally thought, approaching 2% a year for "high-efficiency" panels in desert and tropical locations, exactly where solar panels tend to be installed. That level of degradation would be devastating to a utility-scale project, making FSLR look like an attractive alternative.

Resilience

A third major benefit of FSLR's panels' durability is that they do not crack like silicon can (and often does). Hailstorms in Texas have been in the news recently for destroying massive solar farms entirely. FSLR panels do not have this issue, however, since the solar cells are so thin that they bend and do not break when impacted or stressed.

PV Magazine

Because of this property, FSLR panels have a hail impact certification up to 45mm, while most silicon panels have a certification up to 25mm.

Hail is not the only thing that can crack a solar cell, and sometimes cracks are not visible to the naked eye. As more solar installations utilize tracking technology, adding moving parts to a solar installation, the risk of cracking is magnified even further. FSLR panels do not have this problem at all, and so cracking is covered under warranty. To date, FSLR is the only company that covers power loss from cracked modules under its warranty.

PV Magazine

FSLR panels are also immune to Light Induced Degradation (LID) and Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LeTID) that can affect silicon panels.

With all of these durability advantages over traditional silicon panels, I can also imagine that insurance companies would rather an installer work with FSLR over other suppliers, perhaps negotiating cheaper rates. Reduced risk from hail is itself a massive liability advantage.

Putting this all together, it is evident that FSLR has developed a premium product that it should be able to sell for a premium price. There is no wonder customers have maxed out their order book for several years in advance.

Other Benefits

There are significant tangible benefits to FSLR's CdTe panels, but the intangible benefits that FSLR provides may be just as meaningful. There are two main intangible benefits: they are drastically more environmentally friendly, and they are made in America. It is hard to quantify these advantages, but they should not be undersold either.

Environmental

One of the main appeals of solar energy is that it is better for the environment. However, there are drawbacks, namely in the production process and end of life management. The environmental benefits of solar are reduced drastically if you have to use a large amount of fossil fuels to mine rare elements, then assemble the panels in polluting factories, and then throw the product in a landfill at the end of its life.

Again, it is hard to exaggerate how far afield FSLR is when it comes to the environmental benefits of their panels and manufacturing process versus the competition's. They are the world leader.

First Solar

FSLR can make 2.5 panels for the same environmental footprint as one silicon panel. The faster energy payback means that FSLR essentially half as much energy to produce their panel compared with traditional panels, effectively doubling their EROI.

A FSLR panel uses just 2% of the semiconductor material of a silicon panel, which is why it can manufacture panels so much more efficiently. More importantly, the semiconductor can be used over and over again, with a 90% recovery rate when recycled.

When it comes to recycling, again, FSLR is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the industry. They designed their panels specifically with recyclability in mind, and are able to recover 90% of the material for the entire module. They offered the industry's first global module recycling program in 2005 and remain the only manufacturer with in-house recycling to this day.

I found the EPA's official page on solar panel recycling to be instructive. They state:

The industry is new and still growing, with researchers examining how to commercialize recycling to economically recover most of the components of a solar panel. Elements of this recycling process can be found in the United States, but it is not yet happening on a large scale.

Solar panel recycling is a "new" industry not happening at scale, but FSLR has been doing it for decades. They are such a leader in the industry that the EPA mentions them (in)directly on the same page:

Thin film cadmium-telluride panels, which represent a smaller part of the solar market, undergo a different recycling process. At least one U.S. manufacturer runs dedicated recycling facilities for thin film panels which recover the semiconductor material (cadmium and tellurium) in addition to glass and copper.

It is unclear what the environmental impact will be when waves of panels begin to need to be decommissioned. The lifecycle of a FSLR panel is extremely clear, though, and has been since the beginning. For purchasers focused on sustainability and a lower carbon footprint, FSLR is unbeatable, and it is not particularly close.

I like the following image, as it shows how every step in the module manufacturing process has been planned to be environmentally friendly, from the choice of semiconductor material to the longer usable service life (less degradation) to the recycling into new panels:

First Solar

Made in America

The solar industry is dominated by Chinese companies, in large part due to government subsidies that have been absent in the US (until recently). I find it remarkable that FSLR, an American thoroughbred company, has been able to carve out such a valuable niche for itself and even lead the industry in several key aspects.

The Arizona-headquartered company can be traced back to Harold McMaster's "Glasstech Solar," which began in 1984, the very early years of solar development. FSLR itself began in 1999 after McMaster's company was purchased by a venture capital firm. By 2009, FSLR was the largest manufacturer of PV solar cells in the world.

As recently as 2009, the United States led the world in solar technology and manufacturing. That seems incomprehensible today; the situation changed quickly as China capitalized on the growing trend while the US lagged.

This history is important for several reasons, and it is key to the thesis. FSLR may seem new on the scene to many investors, but in reality they have been a trailblazer at the forefront of the industry for longer than any other solar company. They have been perfecting CdTe panels, and their manufacturing process, since the early 90s.

Second, FSLR is as American as it gets. They have expanded manufacturing capacity internationally to Malaysia, Vietnam, and India, but half of their current capacity remains in the US, and this will grow in the coming years as almost all of their growth capex will be spent in the US. For their US manufacturing, 100% of the glass and steel are American-produced, and they project to add close to $5 billion to the American economy in 2026. For every First Solar job added, they project to add 7.3 other high-skill jobs to the US economy. All of that economic activity results in more taxes for the US government (as opposed to the Chinese one).

First Solar

This is not a company that I believe the US would be keen to give up on, let alone to heavily-subsidized Chinese competition, no matter who is in office.

Manufacturing Execution

Lastly, I want to reiterate the technological position that FSLR has achieved and maintained. When it comes to building and manufacturing, I have seen few companies execute on the level that FSLR does. In the words of CEO Mark Widmar:

That we’re the only company to scale thin film solar manufacturing globally speaks volumes about the capabilities of our manufacturing operations and manufacturing engineering teams; our record backlog speaks to the confidence our customers have in our technology, which has almost three decades of in-field experience; and we have the strongest balance sheet in the industry.

On the recent earnings call, Widmar noted how some perceive execution risk in scaling up as quickly as they have, doubling their output in just a few years. His response? "That, in my mind, is the least of things that keep me up at night." He continues:

Our current activities that we currently have ongoing right now are progressing extremely well and on schedule. And we know if we need to continue to grow off the base we have right now, we have -- truly have the capability of doing that. And we just want to see the demand and the right policy environment to make that decision.

Time and time again, I have seen companies with ambitious growth plans fall prey to delays and cost overruns: not FSLR. Almost everything has progressed on time and within or around budget: they have even been ahead of schedule on rolling out CuRe panels. Widmar remarks, "Once we make decisions, we get projects built, constructed tools installed and up and running and ramped probably best than anyone else in this industry." I believe this claim. FSLR has shown themselves to be tremendously nimble, ready to pounce once the conditions are right.

Future Technological Edge

FSLR does not get enough credit as a trailblazer in the solar industry. Many discussions I have seen on the company mention the potential of perovskite solar cells to disrupt the industry as a significant risk. What if someone comes out with a significantly better solar panel, which makes all of FSLR's capacity obsolete?

On the contrary, I believe FSLR will be a significant beneficiary of perovskite development. They acquired a leading perovskite research firm last year, and are ramping up a new perovskite development line in Ohio.

Most importantly, perovskite is thin-film solar technology. Who has been developing and manufacturing thin-film solar cells longer than anyone else in the world? FSLR is without a doubt the thin-film technology leader. Their CdTe panels have a higher theoretical efficiency than their silicon counterparts, meaning that there is more room for improvement in current CdTe technology than in silicon. One recent improvement was the release of the first-ever bifacial thin-film solar panel in 2023.

The next leap in solar technology will come in the form of tandem solar cells, however. Again, as is the case with perovskite, tandem in general requires thin-film technology. When it comes to the next generation of solar cell technology, I see FSLR as very well positioned to benefit from its research and manufacturing expertise.

First Solar

Like FSLR, Nvidia (NVDA) has been making its signature product, GPUs, since the 90s, long before they were thinking about AI. They found themselves far ahead of the competition in GPUs right when the world required a massive increase in high-performance GPUs. Being in the right place at the right time can be transformative for a company. I see a similar setup for FSLR, who has been mastering thin-film technology for decades and is now the world leader right at the moment when thin-film will be the next big technological leap. They are in the right place at the right time in solar technology, and I see future advancements as bullish for their business, not a threat.

Risks

The risks to FSLR are clear and analyzable, a quality that I prefer when making stock selections. They are largely political, when it comes to China and the US IRA policy. But there is one more that I want to put forward as more company-specific.

Certain industries are known for boom-bust investment cycles. For example, when shipping rates are high, operators build more ships. When rates come down due to all the new supply, profits disappear. With no profits, no one orders any new ships. Eventually, the demand catches up, and the cycle starts all over again. So, will FSLR find itself in this kind of cycle, where they ramp up capacity more and more until demand falls off?

There are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the future of the solar industry, especially in the US. FSLR has ramped up manufacturing capacity due to a commensurate rise in demand in recent years. Their backlog remains full for several years, so there are no signs yet that they have over-allocated capital or not been prudent in their expansion.

I am encouraged by their tone on the earnings call when asked about further capacity expansion:

We've got to think about tellurium, right? We got to think about site selection process and access to power and ready to go to -- as quickly as possible as we see those inflection points that we start to see strength in demand. And then we see through the other side of the November election that we believe we have a highly predictable and stable policy environment that we can then make informed decisions from. That starts to come into the mix, then I think we're in a much more positive position to think about further capacity expansion. So that's what we're doing, and we're going to be as nimble as possible. And if all those -- we start filling out our scorecard a little bit there with the key dependencies that we need to further capacity expansion, we'll be ready to go as quickly as possible.

As it stands, they are taking a cautious approach, especially in regards to the US election in November. Before they build, they want to have all the pieces in place to ensure that it is the right decision. And once those pieces are in place, they are ready to pounce immediately.

I am also encouraged by what they shared on their capex plans at their analyst day presentation last year:

First Solar

The capacity expansion budget for 2024 and 2025 has already been set and is in motion for current projects. When it comes to 2026, the bulk of the capex is focused on technology initiatives, focused on winning the race to the next generation of solar technology. The bulk of spend is in the US as well. All of this looks like the right approach.

I am comfortable with the current capex positioning, but this is an area that I will be watching closely. Especially as they begin to earn more and more money, what will they do with their earnings? To me, this is even more important than the prevailing geopolitical issues.

China

If you listen to the conference call, you will hear a lot about China. Of course, FSLR has good reason to be nervous. China has created an absolute mess. The government has heavily subsidized the creation of a massive amount of solar manufacturing capacity, such that China alone now has the ability to meet global demand twice, and it is still building more factories! Thus, it is estimated that Chinese factories are only producing 23% of their nameplate capacity (as opposed to almost 100% at FSLR, with a yearslong backlog). Chinese panels are then dumped all over the world at prices even below their cost to build.

The plan is simple, China wants to dominate the solar industry worldwide, making the supply chain dependent on them. The situation is highly unsustainable, and the US is highly motivated to avoid China's dominance of such a crucial industry. Recent developments have been unequivocal:

In February, Donald Trump proposed 60% unilateral tariffs on China.

In March, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks out about China's clean energy practices.

In May, President Biden reinstituted tariffs on bifacial solar panels.

One CNN article puts it succinctly:

No matter who wins in November, tariffs are expected to remain in favor in Washington – especially on China. Both parties have embraced tariffs as a way to show they are tough on China, and there is little appetite to back down – even though economists say lower tariffs could help ease inflation. Policies that favor American factories are “arguably the most bipartisan issue in an increasingly partisan Washington,” Chris Krueger, managing director of TD Cowen’s Washington Research Group, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

I just do not see a world in which either party would institute policies that harm FSLR in favor of Chinese solar.

That is not to say there is no risk. Particularly, FSLR operates outside of the US as well, where policy direction may not be as clear as it is here. But I see little risk to US operations, and even smaller existential risk to the company in the long term.

Inflation Reduction Act

FSLR has undoubtedly been one of the largest beneficiaries of President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Since it does not affect their operations, money received from the IRA goes straight to their bottom line, as is evidenced by their inflated margins:

First Solar

Even without the credit, the company is highly profitable. Most peers have margins well below 10%, for reference.

Looking at 2025, analysts expect revenue around $5.66 billion. At 18% operating margins and 107 million shares outstanding, that's about $9.5 per share in operating earnings. At a $225 stock price, that's a P/E of 23.7. That's comparable to the S&P 500, but with higher expected growth. So even without the tax credits, everything is fine.

I point this out even though I expect the credits to remain, because my number one priority is capital preservation. Without the credits, the company does not fall apart. It will still be growing and soundly profitable, with a bulletproof net-cash balance sheet. The credit, then, is a bonus, and a big one at that! With the credit the 2025 P/E is around 10, which is absurd for a company growing as quickly as FSLR.

Conclusion

FSLR makes a lot of money, and is projected to make much more money over the next few years as they ramp up production even further. With a low PE and high growth rate, investors seem to be pricing in very high risks.

For the most part, these risks are external: competition from China and the removal of IRA credits. These risks are not existential, however, and they require US political leaders to make policy decisions that I believe are highly unlikely. Both parties have an incentive to protect valuable US manufacturing companies like FSLR. The further external tailwind of large tech companies looking for the cleanest energy possible for their data centers balances out the perceived external risks.

In my opinion, the greater risk is internal: what will FSLR's future capital allocation look like? Signs point to prudence in further expansion and increased spending on technological research, which is what I want to see. This is what I will monitor closely moving forward.

In the field, FSLR has extensive history and is the world leader in their niche. Their panels have significant advantages in utility settings, and they are very well positioned for the next generation of solar panels, which will require thin-film.

For these reasons, I believe FSLR's high cash flow to be durable, and I assign a buy rating. It is a volatile space, and this stock is one to keep a close eye on. A win for Trump in November could also cause price weakness, which would present a buying opportunity.

For more conservative investors, FSLR has very high option premiums, making covered calls or cash-secured puts extremely attractive. For the most part, though, I perceive the potential outcomes to be fairly binary. If all goes well, FSLR's stock price should soar as its earnings increase. If the thesis breaks, a re-rating to the downside could be fast and furious. So if I expose myself to the downside, I prefer to be exposed to the full upside by owning shares outright.