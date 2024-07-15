Nikada

YieldMax COIN Option Income strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) is a leveraged ETF that seeks to provide returns by actively managing a derivative book of Coinbase (COIN). YieldMax’s goal is to create monthly income for shareholders through an actively managed options strategy with the intent of distributing excess earnings on a monthly basis. The premise behind the ETF is to provide monthly income for investors of companies that do not provide distributions or dividends. Each individual ETF holds a single-name strategy, or in the case of CONY, options of COIN. This strategy is significantly different than leveraged index ETFs like (TQQQ) in which the goal of the fund is to maximize returns as opposed to a passive strategy in achieving 3x daily returns over the index. Given the relatively hedged strategy, I recommend CONY with a BUY rating with a recommended allocation of no greater than 3% within an equity or alternative strategy portfolio.

During normal market operations, this ETF may pose a significant upside potential for investors seeking to throttle their returns in the single-name stock. Fundamentally, the fund sells call options on COIN, or is short long positions in the stock. What this means is that CONY benefits from the stock when it trades flat-to-down. This portion creates the income effect for the portfolio as the fund receives the premium upon selling the call options. The portfolio also purchases put options to enhance the upside risk potential to the underlying stock’s downside risk. This component creates returns for the fund when shares decline, making the put option more valuable. Putting the two components together creates a synthetic short strategy. In addition to options, the fund holds treasuries as collateral against the synthetic options strategy. The short-term treasury notes also act as an income component for the fund.

The fund abides by some basic trading principles to ensure the expected performance as well as mitigate a certain degree of risk for options trading. Long call options and short put options are purchased or sold at-the-money with a duration between one and six months. Short call option positions are written with a strike price 0-15% above the price of COIN at the time of execution. Short call option positions also hold a duration of no longer than a month. This limits some of the risk during times of high volatility as COIN is oftentimes traded based on momentum.

Comparing the underlying stock with the ETF, the overall price return, net of distributions, has been underwhelming and remained relatively flat.

Taking into consideration total returns inclusive of distributions, the ETF has performed exceptionally well aside from the last three-month performance.

The fund, as mandated in the prospectus, will execute its options strategy regardless of market dynamics. The prospectus goes on to state that the fund will not rotate into a defensive position during periods of adverse economic and market activity.

The income component for CONY is quite compelling as the fund boasts a 99.31% distribution rate based on the TTM distribution rate. One of the biggest challenges investors are faced with when it comes to this strategy is the associated tax on ordinary income. Because the fund’s goal is to distribute excess returns, all distributions are taxed. It should be noted that if an investor is seeking exposure to CONY, it might be wise to utilize a tax-advantaged account like an IRA.

Total fees come out to 1.01% between the 99bps management fee and 2bps expense.

The NAV for the portfolio currently sits at $673mm, providing a certain degree of liquidity for those seeking to enter into a position in CONY. According to data on Seeking Alpha, share trading volume is just north of 1mm per day, allowing for enough buyers and sellers to enter and exit a trade with ease. As of 7/12/24, the ETF traded at a 14% premium to NAV, suggesting strong buying interest in the fund.

Looking at earnings estimates for COIN as provided by Seeking Alpha, analysts appear to be relatively long-term bearish on the name as there have been eight revisions up and six revisions down to earnings in the last 90 days. Consensus expects a large decline in earnings going into eFY25 for the name as well, suggesting the street is short-term bullish, long-term bearish on the name. Given these dynamics, COIN is either expected to perform poorly in the next fiscal year or is positioned to outperform low expectations, which in turn may provide a strong earnings surprise and result in upside risk to the stock.

CONY offers a unique opportunity to passively invest in an actively managed options strategy for COIN. There are inherent risks involved that may lead to the portfolio going completely sideways; however, the fund appears to be relatively hedged to a certain degree as the fund takes both a directionally long & short position in the derivatives, creating income and value if correct. The fund also holds a substantial amount of collateral in US treasuries, which also acts as an income component to holders of the ETF. Given the street’s sentiment towards the underlying stock and CONY’s bearish holdings, I recommend CONY with a BUY recommendation as an income component to an equity strategy. For all intents and purposes, I recommend no greater than a 3% allocation to CONY as the ETF’s derivatives strategy may pose too risky for most investors. CONY should not be held as a primary position or as a proxy for COIN.