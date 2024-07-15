MicroStrategy: Stock Split Upside Is Potentially Enormous

Summary

  • MicroStrategy Incorporated announced a stock split, potentially leading to bullish market dynamics.
  • Stock split lowers the barrier to entry to participating in the MSTR options market.
  • A more liquid and active options market gives investors better opportunities to hedge and speculate while placing a better floor price via put writing.
  • The stock split also sets the stage to trigger a gamma squeeze scenario, potentially leading to extreme upside for MSTR. However, this would be more of a "temporary spike."
  • I also examine the fundamentals of MSTR, and conclude that the sustained premium over the BTC treasury is justified.

Bitcoin Conference 2023

Jason Koerner

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has announced a 10-for-1 stock split. Stock splits do not normally affect the value of a business, but in this case we could see some interesting market dynamics play out which make this

Stony Chambers is a research service that synthesizes cogent investment perspectives on risk assets. The investment philosophy centers around deep fundamentals, impactful narratives, and Austrian economics. Time horizon is the primary dividing factor for research. Long-horizon research will focus on digital assets, macro, and general value opportunities. Emphasis is placed on a global, long-run macro view as the basis for these investment considerations. Short-horizon research will focus on options and volatility for income generation and hedging. Personally, I do business development and communications for a decentralized finance (DeFi) startup that brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. I have a few years of investing experience, a strong finance and economics background, and working proficiency in Python programming.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSTR, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

