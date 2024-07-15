PHO: Liquidity At A Long-Term Discount

Yasuhide Fumoto/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investing in water is far from flashy, but it’s hard to imagine a more critical commodity across the world. Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) is the largest water ETF with over $2 billion in AUM. Yet even at that size, it is a relatively undiscovered area of ETF investing. Leading water stocks are not household names, and thought the asset base is strong here, it took more than 18 years in existence for PHO to reach that point.

The underlying index seeks to track the performance of companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries. Water is essential not only for life but for a range of industries and almost all economic activities. From agriculture to beverages to industrial applications, there is a definite and growing demand for fresh and clean water with overall water supply being limited.

There is nowhere near enough clean water globally, requiring government and private firms to invest in water infrastructure. This leads to an interesting investment considering it’s a rather dull industry but one which will always be a necessity. That makes it more of a long-term buy, but PHO's price has treaded water (pun intended) for a while. That helps us rate it a buy on a 3-year outlook.

Holdings Review

The holdings show that while water utilities are a core part of PHO (16% of assets), most of this ETF's holdings (60%)are classified as industrial stocks. Specialty technology stocks make up the next largest sector at 12%.

Seeking Alpha

PHO holds about 40 stocks, but the top 10 positions make up 60%, so this is a concentrated ETF portfolio. Those include a top-heavy collection of water stocks ranging from filtration tech makers to utilities to pumping equipment makers. Ecolab (ECL), American Water Works (AWK), and Ferguson plc (FERG) and Roper Industries (ROP) lead the way, each with roughly 8% of the portfolio.

ECL, specializes in water treatment, purification, cleaning, and hygiene technologies. FERG, is a leading supplier of plumbing and heating products. ROP focuses on engineered products, solutions, and water quality testing equipment. These tech companies provide a nice allocation to the “growth” side of the current market.

Current Industry Trends and Valuation

Fighting Contamination in the water supply is one of the top trends In the water purification business. Contaminated water is a common household concern that probably doesn’t receive as much conversation as it should, outside of the problems in places like Flint, Michigan, where it becomes a political football. To different degrees, it is a much wider problem.

Research by the Environmental Working Group shows that 50% of those surveyed feel that their tap water is unsafe to drink. A recent study by the U.S. Geological Survey estimated that at least 45% of America’s tap water contains polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS).

Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances are a class of thousands of different chemicals with varying properties. The highly durable chemicals have been used for decades to make nonstick cookware, moisture-repellent fabrics and flame-retardant equipment, and they are found in other commonly used consumer goods such as cosmetics and food packaging.

Several U.S. states and other countries have banned certain types of PFAS, and many major companies say they have discontinued their use, but the compounds have shown up in the water supplies of communities across the country and the world. The chemicals have been linked to infertility, thyroid problems and several types of cancer.

It’s estimated that by 2030 around 1.6 billion people will still lack safely managed drinking water; 2.8 billion will lack safely managed sanitation, and 1.9 billion will lack basic hygiene facilities. There is plenty of room for this industry to make an enormous impact on society.

Safe drinking water has been increasing worldwide for decades. The pessimistic side of that is how slowly this progress has been. From a macroeconomic perspective, water resources are an industry that can thrive in various economic conditions. It is more likely to have a steady performance as the economic cycle makes its rounds. In terms of PHO’s market cap and style allocation, just over 50% of the fund consists of mid-cap stocks and mid-cap growth exposure. The mid-cap exposure presents investors with large cap like stability. However, it also attains the growth exposure that small-cap stocks can provide for the long-term investment horizon.

etf.com

PHO trades at a pricey multiple for the nature of its holdings, as 26x is about the same as the S&P 500. Its price to book ratio is also not cheap, and since it really is not a classic utilities ETF as mentioned earlier, the yield is not much. These might be temporary risk factors.

However, as the chart shows below, PHO has been competitive with the equal weighted S&P 500, and until recently, with the traditional capitalization weighted S&P 500, since the start of 2022.

Data by YCharts

Peer comparison

PHO has been the leader in its group over the past 12 months, but just barely. 3 of the 4 correlate strongly.

Data by YCharts

In comparison to its peers, PHO has the largest AUM and the highest daily share volume, north of 75,000 shares, giving it an edge in liquidity. On the other hand, PHO has the lowest dividend yield at just .48% frequented quarterly.

The ETF generally holds a higher weight in its top 10 holdings, than its ETF competitors, highlighting a little greater risk. The overall performance of ETFs in the clean water industry are quite similar over the past year, as you can see in the chart above.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

PHO covers an essentially long-term industry. It also has a portfolio of stock holdings that offer several different parts of the market, sector-wise, to seek profits. We rate it a buy on a 3-year forward-looking basis.