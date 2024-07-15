Nikola Stojadinovic

Introduction and Previous Coverage

We have previously published articles on VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) and Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). We have buy recommendations for both securities and the articles can be found here (GLPI article, VICI article). In this article, we compare both companies and identify which of the two REITs is managing the current macro environment relatively better than the other.

We start by reviewing their recent market activities and opine on its impact on their operating performance moving forward. We do this by comparing, side by side, their cost of capital and their capitalization rate. We quantify the amount of value created by each business and infer a fair value estimate for their respective stocks. Throughout the article, we connect the inputs used in making our determination of the fair value with the underlying economics of their businesses.

Investment Thesis

While both companies generate positive investment spreads above their cost of capital, GLPI creates more value in the current environment. For REIT investors looking for exposure in the gaming sector, GLPI appears to have more potential for an upside.

Three Key Features of Net Lease REITs

There are three key features of net lease REITs that frame our analysis of GLPI and VICI, and they are interrelated. The first is that by virtue of the REIT structure, neither GLPI nor VICI can retain a significant amount of capital. REITs generally must distribute annually at least 90% of their taxable income in order to continue to qualify as a REIT. The second feature is that REITs must therefore use external capital to grow. If REITs do not access external capital, then their growth in FFO will come from contractual rent escalators that are usually tied to inflation. For growth to exceed this modest rate, the REITs must engage in acquisitions. For the acquisition to be accretive, the cash flow of the asset they are acquiring must be more than what it costs the REIT to finance the acquisition of the asset. In a sense, net lease REITs are spread investors. They tap debt and equity markets for capital, deploy that capital by acquiring real estate assets, and then lease the assets to earn rental income. The rental income earned is used to pay back the debt and equity holders. Whatever is the difference between the rent earned and the cost of the capital is the economic profit, or spread, of the business. The wider the spread, the better.

GLPI’s CEO summed up this third feature of net lease REITs succinctly in the recent earnings call:

“What we seek to do is find transactions that give us a spread…that’s not really complicated…to our cost of capital”.

Let us now measure the economic profit of VICI and GLPI to see who is prospering more or less in the current economic climate.

The Current Landscape: GLPI

One assumption that we make for both REITs is that recent transactions are reflective of the opportunity set that is available to their businesses given their respective management teams, size, nimbleness and scope.

In May 16th of this year, GLPI acquired two real estate assets in South Dakota and one in Nevada from Strategic Gaming Management LLC. The price tag of the acquisition was $110 million. Five million of the purchase price was earmarked for capital improvement funding. GLPI projected the initial cash rent for the acquisition to be $9.2 million, which translates to an 8.36% cap rate estimate.

Source: GLPI May 16, 2024 Investor Presentation.

More recently, on July 12th, GLPI entered into a sale and leaseback agreement with Bally’s Corporation to acquire the real estate of the Bally’s Kansas City Casino and Bally’s Shreveport Casino & Hotel. GLPI will also acquire the land and fund improvements of Bally’s Chicago casino. In substance, the deal also extends the time frame for GLPI to acquire the real estate assets of Bally’s Lincoln in Rhode Island. The transaction is worth $1.585 billion, and the blended cap rate for the transactions is 8.30%.

Source: GLPI June 12, 2024 Investor Presentation.

Given their recent transactions, our estimate is that in the current economic climate, GLPI can put deals together at the 8.30% cap rate.

The Current Landscape: VICI

VICI is more than twice the size of GLPI in terms of equity market capitalization. On May 1st of this year, VICI provided the Venetian Resort, Las Vegas with $400 million in immediate funding and the option for an additional $300 million funding for extensive reinvestment projects as part of the VICI’s Partner Property Growth Fund strategy. The yield on the funding is 7.25% and will commence the first day of the quarter immediately following each capital funding.

Source: VICI Properties, May 1, 2024 Investor Presentation.

The 7.25% yield is not too far off from the 7.28% yield of the last three transactions in 2023 for VICI. The last three transactions of 2023 were the Chelsea Piers sale and leaseback for $342.9 million, the Bowlero sale and leaseback for $432.9 million and Century Canadian Portfolio sale and leaseback for $162.5 million. The initial annual rent for the three transactions is $68.3 million.

Source: VICI Properties 10-K for 2023

The Venetian funding is not an acquisition, it is a capital expenditure. VICI acquired the real estate assets in 2022 from Las Vegas Sands at a 6.25% cap rate. Given this, we believe that 7.25% is a good proxy for the cap rate that VICI is able to achieve in the current environment.

VICI’s CEO shared the following sentiment from an unidentified author in Q1 2024’s earnings call in reference to the Venetian funding:

“…despite higher interest rates, there's just nowhere else in today's triple net lease market where you can put that amount of money, $700 million up to, to work into that kind of irreplaceable real estate at a 7.25% cap rate then…, delusional sellers are still looking for sub-seven cap rates on their poorly located Red Lobsters… I could not have said it better myself”

In summary, for this section, we have basis to support a view that VICI is able to close deals at a 7.25% cap rate and that GLPI can close deals at an 8.30% cap rate. Let us now look at the cost of capital to see if VICI can offset some of the cap rate advantage that GLPI has.

Cost of Capital: Debt

VICI has an investment grade rating from S&P. The BBB- long-term issuer rating designated to VICI is the lowest score for an investment grade rating. GLPI has the highest score for speculative grade issuer rating on S&P’s global rating scale. Please see Table 1.

Table 1: Cost of Debt Estimate Company Rating Agency Long-term Issuer Rating Outlook Last Traded Yield Maturity GLPI S&P BB+ Stable 5.70% 1/15/2032 VICI S&P BBB- Stable 5.62% 5/15/2032 Click to enlarge

Source: S&P, Finra.org.

In terms of the marketplace for debt, it appears that the one notch upgrade that VICI enjoys translates to an 8-basis point advantage as measured by the last traded yield.

Cost of Capital: Equity

We estimate the cost of equity using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) in which we add an equity risk premium to the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium is scaled by the beta statistic of the stock.

VICI has a beta statistic of 0.94 and GLPI has a beta statistic of 0.99. A beta statistic of 1.0 means that the stock moves in step with the market. Conceptually, many REITs have a beta statistic of below 1.0 because their revenues are contractual in nature and therefore are less volatile than other listed companies that make up the market. On the other hand, VICI and GLPI are both exposed to the consumer discretionary sector, which tends to be a more volatile sector. Incorporating these and other systematic risk factors, the market has assigned VICI a slightly lower beta statistic and GLPI. The lower beta statistic means there is less volatility in the stock, and therefore the cost of equity should be slightly lower.

Source: Seeking Alpha for the 60-month beta statistic.

Aside from the beta statistic, the risk-free rate we use is the US 10-year treasury which is a commonly used proxy for the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium is the risk premium above the risk-free rate, and vacillates between 3% and 5% for the U.S. historically. Damodaran at NYU has the current equity risk premium at 3.97%.

Source: CNBC for the US 10-year treasury.

Please see Table 2 for our estimate of the cost of equity.

Table 2: Cost of Equity β Risk-free rate Equity risk premium Cost of equity GLPI 0.99 4.19% 3.97% 8.12% VICI 0.94 4.19% 3.97% 7.92% Click to enlarge

According to this model, should VICI look for equity financing in the current environment, it would have to entice investors with a 7.92% return. If GLPI wishes to entice equity investors, they would have to offer an 8.12% return. VICI has a 20-basis point advantage in terms of the cost of equity.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

REITs, as with other business, do not just raise debt or equity capital. They usually raise both in proportion to their capital structure. If you incorporate their current capital structure, their respective cost of equity and cost of debt, then you have an estimate of weighted average cost of capital (WACC) for VICI and GLPI. Please see Table 3.

Table 3: Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) Capital Structure GLPI VICI Weight of Debt 35.20% 36.40% Weight of Equity 64.80% 63.60% Cost of Debt 5.70% 5.62% Cost of Equity 8.12% 7.92% WACC 7.27% 7.08% Click to enlarge

Source: REITWatch June, 2024 for the weights of debt and equity.

For GLPI we have a WACC of 7.27%. If they need to finance an acquisition, this is an estimate of what they will have to pay in the current environment. Against this, they can earn 8.30% in deals, giving them an investment spread of 103 basis points.

For VICI, we have a WACC of 7.08% against a cap rate of 7.25% for a 17-basis point spread.

Please see Exhibit 1.

Exhibit 1: Investment Spreads by the Author

Both REITs have engaged in accretive transactions, but GLPI has the advantage as evidenced by their wider investment spread.

Agree Realty (ADC) is also a net lease REIT and has tenants that are in a different industry. I bring Agree Realty into the conversation only because they offer a useful way of how to think about investment spreads that we are incorporating in our analysis. Previously, as long as a net lease REIT was generating a positive investment spread, we would consider the stock favorably.

Please see Exhibit 2. The relevant information is on the left-hand side.

Exhibit 2: Agree Realty March 2024 Investor Presentation

What Exhibit 2 offers is that the wider the investment spread, the more accretive the transaction. And in theory, this should lead to a better investment return. Let us match up the investment return since the publication of our previous articles on the two securities in our study. Please see Table 4.

Table 4: Performance Since Previous Publication Company Date of previous publication Investment spread (bps) in the previous publication Price change since previous publication GLPI 14-Mar-24 129 6.36% VICI 1-Mar-24 47 -0.44% Click to enlarge

A glass half full interpretation of the table would be that the investment spread was an accurate predictor of investment returns. Of course, this is a sample size of one time frame and should be considered in context.

Valuation

Just because one REIT has a wider investment spread than the other doesn’t automatically qualify it to be a better investment. We also have to ask to whom does that economic profit accrue to? Management? Debt holders? OP Unit holders? It is possible to overpay for a business, earning a healthy spread.

One way to answer the question is to compare the current valuation with an unbiased estimate of fair value. Recall in Table 2 we estimated the cost of equity using CAPM. If we compare those figures with the forward AFFO yield of both GLPI and VICI we could infer if the shares are priced at fair value. Please see Table 5.

Table 5: Valuation AFFO Yield Cost of Equity (CAPM) Overvalued (Undervalued) GLPI 7.77% 8.12% 4.46% VICI 7.65% 7.92% 3.56% Click to enlarge

Source: The AFFO yield is the inverse of the Price to Forward AFFO as provided by Seeking Alpha.

As the table suggests, the current AFFO yield for both securities is slightly below an unbiased estimate of what it should be. A reasonable argument could be made that both securities are in the fair value range by this measure.

Risks

A key risk is interest rate risk. Net lease REITs are bond-like investments because their rental income is contractual and if interest rates rise, then their cash flows would be discounted at a higher rate and the value of the cash flows would be less. It does appear that the likely next direction for interest rates is down. The CME FedWatch Tool has a 90.3% probability that the Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points in the September 18, 2024 meeting. Having said that, there are no guarantees and the target rate probabilities change frequently. A second risk comes from our estimates. Small changes in inputs, for example, the equity risk premium, would have materially impacted the results.

Conclusion and Takeaway

We believe GLPI is the better of the two investments given their wider investment spread. VICI’s and GLPI’s investment spread are both lower than in the previous article, but for GLPI, it is comfortably within the accretive range. Even though we prefer GLPI, we are not changing our buy recommendation for VICI yet. For VICI, we could change our recommendation to a hold if the investment spread does not improve in the coming quarters. For both securities, we would consider changing our recommendation to a hold if share prices rise so that the AFFO yield is 10% below our cost of equity estimate. The lower the AFFO yield, the more the security is overvalued.