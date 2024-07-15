S&P 500 Reaches New Heights As Likelihood Of Q3 2024 Rate Cut Rises

tadamichi

The S&P 500 (SPX) reached new highs during the trading week ending on Friday, 12 July 2024. The index closed out the week at 5,615.35, some 0.9% higher than it finished the preceding week, after hitting a new all-time record high of 5,633.91 on Wednesday, 10 July 2024.

The biggest market-moving story of the week came on that day as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell testified during his second day of congressional testimony the Fed was standing by to cut interest rates. That reassurance combined with expectations of slowing inflation in the U.S. to push the index to its new record high.

That reassurance worked to reaffirm the CME Group's FedWatch Tool forecast the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 18 September (2024-Q3). The tool anticipates the Fed will start a series of 0.25% rate cuts on that date, which will occur at 6 -to-12 week intervals well into 2025.

We find that timing aligns with the current time horizon of investors, who continue to focus on the current quarter of 2024-Q3 in setting current-day stock prices. The latest update of the alternative futures chart shows the S&P 500's trajectory mostly tracking along with the projected trajectory associated with investors closely focusing their forward-looking attention on 2024-Q3 within a small margin of error during the past week.

For more context, here's a rundown of the week's market-moving headlines:

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real GDP growth rate during 2024-Q2 bounced up to +2.0% from the +1.5% growth projected one week earlier.

Postscript: The failed attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, 13 July 2024 while campaigning in western Pennsylvania has been suggested to have the potential to affect markets. How big its effect is may take weeks to be seen, but the thing to look for is how it might change investor expectations for what policies, particularly those related to taxes, will be judged to be likely to come out of Washington D.C. from 2025 through 2028.

For the record, most political events have little to no impact on stock prices, or rather, what effect they have is indistinguishable among the noise of day-to-day trading. Historically, the exceptions to that rule have come as a consequence of major changes in expectations for future tax policies. To the effect those are at stake in the outcome to 2024's elections in the U.S., that's where to look for any sustained impact to stock prices.

