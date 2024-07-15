S&P 500 Reaches New Heights As Likelihood Of Q3 2024 Rate Cut Rises

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 index closed out the week at 5,615.35, some 0.9% higher than it finished the preceding week.
  • The biggest market-moving story of the week came on that day as Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell testified during his second day of congressional testimony the Fed was standing by to cut interest rates.
  • We find that timing aligns with the current time horizon of investors, who continue to focus on the current quarter of 2024-Q3 in setting current-day stock prices.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

The S&P 500 (SPX) reached new highs during the trading week ending on Friday, 12 July 2024. The index closed out the week at 5,615.35, some 0.9% higher than it finished the preceding week, after hitting a new

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
2.96K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News