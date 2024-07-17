Fernando Fucili/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

We've been talking about natural gas a good bit in recent articles, and I thought this might be a good chance to catch up with Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCPK:CFWFF). Calfrac is the leading fracking company in Canada, and something tells me the fracking business is getting ready to rock and roll in the Montney. If that's the case, current pricing may pose an attractive investment thesis for investors with a little patience.

In our last article, we rated the company a Buy in the low $5's, and it darn near got there before the wheels came off the oil and gas train in Q3 of 2023. Recent inventory reports indicate the inventory overhang for crude may be curing. The massive inventory surplus besetting gas may take some time to alleviate fully. We think, though, that like a snowball rolling downhill and gathering momentum, there will be a splat broadly in the markets soon that sets the stage for a rally in gas prices. We will leave that thought there at this point, with a promise to return in the near future.

More specific to Canada, I think the stock has a catalyst for a rebound as activity ramps up in the Montney shale to deliver gas to Shell's, (SHEL) 14 MPTA LNG plant-LNG Canada in Kitimat. Future projects will come along between now and the late 20s, pushing demand for Montney gas still higher. There may also be a longer-term catalyst thousands of miles to the south that we will discuss.

Analysts have modest expectations for the stock, and it should be noted that it is thinly covered. With a hold rating presently, Calfrac has price targets that range from $4.50-$6.00, with a mid-point of $4.75. That mid-point would be a nice gain from an entry point at today's price. What enhances our bullishness is the best traditional seasons for the company are Q3, and Q4. Obviously, the time is now, and we think that this could gap over into Q-1, 2025 as that hungry beast in Western Canada wakes up.

Let's have a quick review of the Montney and other shales that will provide gas for LNG Canada over the near term

The Montney/Duvernay/Doig formations are estimated to contain about 450 TCF of marketable gas, in often stacked pays that emulate some aspects of the Permian's Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations. (Stacked pays enable the cube-style development that facilitates efficient reservoir extraction.) That puts it on a par with the original capacity of the top U.S. gas basin, the Marcellus. It also offers an advantage over the Marcellus -not being about 50% depleted, as a recent market letter from Goehring & Rozenscwag notes. Although the thesis for the Montney is primarily the shiny object in Kitimat as the title of this article suggests, longer term-and perhaps not that much longer term, the U.S. will begin taking more Canadian gas for various purposes.

In the graphic below, taken from a Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) presentation, a couple of things become apparent. First, the juxtaposition of the Montney to LNG Canada. It's like the Haynesville poised a couple of hundred miles above Lake Charles, La. and the majority of cryo plants hungry for feedstock. The second is the optionality the pipeline distribution network provides-although we must note that additional infrastructure of this type will be needed to fully exploit the Montney.

Ok, so the Montney is going to Rip and Run, what's the impact on Calfrac?

The Montney is frac country. Wells are drilled horizontally to increasing lateral lengths-2, 3 miles (ca. 5 km), and then fracked into the middle of next week. That's where Calfrac comes in and is the market leader in this play. Halliburton (HAL) and Liberty Energy (LBRT) also participate in this market.

Calfrac operates in North America and Argentina. The Company provides hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services that are designed to assist with increasing the production of crude oil and natural gas for its clients.

Based on horsepower, Calfrac is the largest Canadian-headquartered hydraulic fracturing company, with a combined fleet of approximately 1.2 million horsepower and a dedicated workforce across 3 countries. Currently, two of its 15 fleets are idle due to market conditions.

Montney wells can be prolific, particularly with modern completion techniques. Shale formations in British Columbia and Alberta are producing about 18-BCF/D currently. Calfrac noted 7,176 frac jobs in Q-1, and we will take 60% of the portion for Canada at $33,518 (CAD) per job. At ~35% market share, that's another ~$84 mm (CAD) gross revenue per quarter with adjusted EBITDA, about another ~$5.0-20 mm (CAD), depending on market condition-Q-1,2024 vs. the barnstorming Q-1, 2023. If my thesis around Montney fracking picking up due to LNG Canada ramping up is solid, I have a hunch I may have low-balled the EBITDA numbers. That's ok, we “oilies” are a conservative bunch these days, having had our “clocks-cleaned” a time or two recently from staying too long at the party.

A possible longer-term catalyst for Calfrac

Several service companies are entering the Argentine Vaca Muerta play in the Neuquina basin. Shell, ExxonMobil, and Chevron have taken big acreage positions here, along with many independent operators. One, Vista Energy, (VIST) has been ramping production higher as noted in this company slide, and has just signed an agreement with Schlumberger, (SLB) to import a frac spread to this market. (I can only imagine how high up the approvals went for the capital outlay here, after the bath SLB took in North American fracking.) The more, the merrier in a situation like this. One of the reasons shale fracking has been slow to spread globally is the lack of infrastructure-like pumps, which can cost $40-$50 mm for a 20K hhp spread.

An article in Oil and Gas Journal notes that operators plan to spend $9 bn in the Vaca Muerta in 2024. Argentine national company, YPF SA (YPF) has big plans for the Vaca Muerta, as the article notes-

YPF leads the companies in terms of investment with plans to spend $4.3 billion, $3 billion of which will be allocated to unconventional resources. The company has initiated a plan to divest mature fields to focus on Vaca Muerta operations. In its fourth-quarter and full year 2023 results, YPF president and chief executive officer, Horacio Marín, said the company aims to increase shale oil production by 24%. The objective, he said, is to increase Vaca Muerta production to 250,000 b/d of oil in 2027 from 97,000 b/d in 2023. If achieved, within 4 years, 80% of the company's total oil production would be from unconventionals, he said.

Argentina, which has struggled under a socialist-leaning government for years, recently elected a more capitalistic oriented leader, Javier Milei. He is widely credited for the flood of capital that appears to be headed toward that country in the coming years. The company also noted a favorable evolution in repatriation of profits from Argentina, another very positive and capital-friendly policy Milei's put in place.

Calfrac faces certain restrictions on the amount of cash that can be repatriated out of Argentina. However, these restrictions are currently evolving to allow for quicker repatriation back to Canada.

A rising tide lifts all boats, and this should accrue to Calfrac's benefit as well. In its latest release, the company noted very positive trends coming from their Argentine operations-

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $81.1 million during the first quarter of 2024 versus $80.3 million in the comparable quarter in 2023 as the Company maintained strong activity across all service lines. The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $11.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, while the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA margins also improved to 20 percent from 14 percent. This increase was primarily due to job mix in the Vaca Muerta shale play relative to the comparable period in 2023.

Q1 2024 and Guidance

Calfrac generated revenue of $330.1 million in Q1, a decrease of 33 percent from the first quarter in 2023 resulting primarily from reduced activity in North America offset partially by higher activity in Argentina. They reported Adjusted EBITDA of $26.1 million versus $83.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The company noted that the significant reduction in first-quarter activity and financial performance was mainly due to a slower than expected start to the year. Planned completion programs in the Rockies region were deferred until later in the year, combined with the impact of the year-over-year decline in natural gas prices. As a result, Calfrac idled two fracturing fleets in February and operated an average of 10 crews in North America during the first quarter of 2024 compared to 15 fleets in the comparable quarter of 2023. In addition, an increase in activity where its customer provides the sand, as well as pricing pressure in the U.S., contributed to the 22% decrease in average revenue per job in the first quarter of 2024 versus the same quarter in 2023. Coiled tubing revenue decreased by 40 percent as compared to the first quarter in 2023, mainly due to lower utilization of Calfrac’s six deep coiled tubing units combined with a decrease in job size.

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million or 6 percent of revenue during the first quarter of 2024 compared to $76.5 million or 19 percent of revenue in the same period in 2023. This decrease was due primarily to the significant decline in fracturing fleet utilization, combined with slightly lower pricing relative to the same period in 2023.

Calfrac has a cash position of $58.2 million, of which approximately 60 percent is held in Argentina. The Argentina cash balance includes an investment of US$18.0 million in Argentinean government bonds (Bopreal Bonds) that allows for the repatriation of cash to Canada beginning in July 2024 over a 12-month period.

Outlook

Activity has significantly improved in the second quarter, with the Company currently operating 12 fracturing fleets and anticipating high utilization of these crews and its six coiled tubing units across North America for the remainder of the year. Utilization in North America was impacted by typical spring break-up conditions to begin the quarter, but has subsequently built significant momentum, which the Company expects to carry through the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. Pricing has stabilized lower in certain operating regions, due to the decline in natural gas-related activity, and is expected to remain at these levels to the end of 2024.

The Company continues to make progress on its strategic priorities by deploying additional Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (“DGB”) fracturing pumps in North America, as well as divesting of a non-core property for net proceeds of $11.4 million. With its revised capital program, Calfrac expects to operate up to five next-generation fleets in North America by the end of the year.

Risks

At current prices, most of the risk is baked into the stock as far as further declines go. There is certainly a dead money risk with the catalysts we have discussed aren't borne out.

The company has been upgrading its fleet to Tier IV DGB, and adding to its debt in a declining market to do so. Currently, Calfrac carries $232 mm in LT debt, up from $183 mm in Q-4, 2023, and has seen a precipitous drop in cash flow QoQ-$91 mm in Q4 to $2.8 mm in Q1. That is a little out of sync with the market, and needs to be addressed quickly.

Your takeaway

The thing that has us interested in Calfrac is pricing at current levels, relative to historical prices in periods of strong oil prices. At $3.10 per share the company is trading at ~3X EV/TTM EBITDA, and with the catalysts noted, rates a buy from us to at least the mid-point of analyst estimates.

Discipline should be exercised by risk-tolerant investors. When your investing return objective is met, precautions should be taken to preserve gains. One thing the oilfield teaches us is that falling in love with a stock can come with a price.

