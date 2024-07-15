coddy/iStock via Getty Images

The above image shows a nuclear fuel bundle with fuel pellets shown in the foreground. Just under one centimeter in diameter and a little more than one centimeter long, a single pellet in a typical reactor yields about the same amount of energy as one tonne of steaming coal.

Centrus Energy: Investment Thesis

Most of my articles for Seeking Alpha are based on fundamental analysis. At the same time, I appreciate other forms of analysis addressing behavioral aspects of investors and the psychology of the market. But one of the lesser discussed approaches on Seeking Alpha is strategic analysis. I see a strategic opportunity arising from the need for increased production of enriched uranium for the expected huge increase in emissions-free base load nuclear power reactors to support the roll-out of variable renewals.

A December 13, 2023 report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, called for accelerating the deployment of low-emission technologies including nuclear energy to help achieve deep and rapid decarbonization. This followed a declaration made at COP28 by more than 22 countries to advance the aspirational goal of tripling nuclear power capacity by 2050. Statements by the IAEA discussed how perspectives have changed, demonstrating there is now a global consensus on the need to scale up this clean and reliable technology to achieve vital goals on climate change and sustainable development.

From Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Q1 2024 earnings call transcript,

Between HALEU and LEU, we see a tremendous opportunity to address a large and critical market as the only publicly traded enrichment company, and the only company in the United States to hold necessary licenses to produce both HALEU and LEU.

Other considerations are the U.S., government's desire to end reliance on Russia for enriched uranium supplies for fueling U.S. nuclear power stations, and the funding support the U.S. DOE is offering to U.S. companies to achieve that objective.

Based purely on strategic considerations, I rate Centrus Energy a Buy.

But any investment carries risks along with opportunities. Accordingly, I set out below a more comprehensive assessment of the nuclear fuel opportunity and Centrus Energy, including its finances, its technology, government support, the markets it operates in, and its potential competitors.

About Centrus Energy, Nuclear Fuel and Nuclear Power Generation

Centrus Energy Corp. is well positioned to benefit from the current renaissance of nuclear power generation. The company already has a large nuclear reactor customer base to which it supplies Low Enriched Uranium ("LEU") fuel, sourced largely from Russia under long-term contracts. At the same time, with support from the U.S. DOE, the company has been developing its own LEU and HALEU (High Assay Low Enriched Uranium) production capability. Production has now commenced, albeit in small quantities, and the company is poised to greatly expand production. The world is increasingly recognizing the need for some form of clean baseload power to support variable generation renewables. In many jurisdictions, gas fired turbine "peakers" are seen as a means of maintaining electricity supplies in periods where, due to its variability, renewable energy is unable to meet demand. Due to their emissions, these gas peakers are intended to operate only when necessary, with an expectation of less than 5% capacity utilization. Operating a large and capital intensive gas generation business at <5% capacity is prima facie a very expensive and uneconomic means of providing firming capacity for renewables, and there are still emissions. Enter Nuclear power generation. Yes, the upfront capital costs are high. But plant life is long, availability is high, and nuclear is emissions-free baseload power able to operate 24/7 year round. The U.S. Nuclear fleet averages over 92% capacity utilization, with the main downtime being for replacing spent fuel rods, generally at intervals of 12 months to 2 years. Due to its high availability, nuclear generation in the U.S. provides ~18 to 19% of generated power, despite having only ~8% of generation capacity.

Nuclear Fuel Supply and Demand

Historical Uranium Production and Demand

Figure 2 below from a publication by the World Nuclear Association compares world uranium production to reactor requirements, over the period 1945 to 2020.

Figure 2

World Nuclear Association

Figure 2 shows there has been a large excess of production followed by shortfalls between production versus reactor requirements for a significant period. This is explained firstly by the nuclear arms race, requiring large quantities of uranium highly enriched to 90%. This was followed by nuclear disarmament treaties, resulting in conversion of bomb grade uranium with up to 25 times the enrichment to low enrichment fuel for reactor use. Worldwide, until 2013, the conversion of military high-enriched uranium was providing about 15% of the world's reactor requirements. Other sources of reactor fuel include recycled uranium and plutonium and re-enrichment of depleted uranium. A more comprehensive discussion of nuclear fuel supply can be found at World Nuclear Association, linked above.

Outlook for World Uranium Production and Demand

World Nuclear association provides a report, Global Scenarios for Demand and Supply Availability 2023-2040, last updated 21 May 2024. Excerpted from that report,

The report considers three scenarios, the Reference Scenario, informed by government and utility targets and objectives, the Lower Scenario, which assumes delays in implementing these plans, and the Upper Scenario, which is underpinned by more favorable conditions, largely reflecting the targets announced in many countries to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, and the acceptance that nuclear power will play an indispensable role in reaching this goal.

I have summarized the report's projections out to 2040 in Table 1 below.

Table 1

World Nuclear Association

The report also notes,

Geopolitical instability, notably resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war has also led to increased interest in nuclear power for energy security and sovereignty.

Outlook for U.S. Uranium Production and Demand

Between 2009 and 2023, U.S. Uranium mines produced over 4 million pounds per year of U3O8, followed by a decline to 50,000 pounds by 2023. The number of operating mines declined from 20 in 2009 to 5 in 2023. With increases in uranium prices and the prospect of a nuclear renaissance, some old shut down mines are reopening and there is increased interest in new mine development. But the U.S. has only ~1% of the world's uranium resources, so most uranium requirements for a nuclear expansion will be imported. At present, the U.S. imports a large portion of its requirements for nuclear fuel in the form of Low Enriched Uranium ("LEU") with the U235 content increased from the natural 0.7% level to up to 5%. The usual arrangement is for whatever quantity of LEU is purchased (at LEU price), the buyer provides the seller with an equivalent amount of natural uranium (before enrichment) that would be required to produce the amount of LEU received. In essence, the buyer purchases only the amount of work required to enrich the uranium, and replaces the uranium used by the seller to create the LEU with a like quantity of uranium. So if LEU is supplied to a U.S. nuclear reactor from Russia, the equivalent quantity of natural grade uranium would be supplied back to Russia from uranium mined in the U.S. or from anywhere else in the world. In fact, because of low reserves and mine production in the U.S. the replacement uranium would mostly come from countries outside the US, such as Australia, with the largest uranium reserves of any country at ~28% of the world total. This October 2022 World Nuclear Association publication provides a more extensive discussion of the uranium enrichment process.

World Nuclear Reactor Fuel - Production & Supply Sources, and Requirements

Table 2 summarizes World Nuclear Association data on current and projected world nuclear fuel production capacity and requirements.

Table 2

World Nuclear Association

Table 2 shows at the date the statistics were compiled, there was no US owned operator producing enriched uranium. This is despite the U.S. having ~23% of the world's nuclear reactors and a net ~26% of nuclear power generating capacity. Table 3 below summarizes World Nuclear Association statistics for nuclear reactors by country around the world.

Table 3

World Nuclear Association

Table 3 shows the U.S. relies on nuclear power generation for ~18% of its total electricity generation, while Table 2 shows no U.S. enterprise is among the handful of owners of existing uranium enrichment operators. This is in contrast to Russia, where the state-owned company Rosatom, through Tenex, controls 46% of the world's current uranium enrichment capacity. To make matters worse, U.S. nuclear reactors rely on Russia for much of their enriched uranium fuel supplies.

The U.S. is rightly concerned at this situation and as per a U.S. Department of State press statement dated May 14, 2024, advised the import of Russian uranium products into the United States is prohibited as of August 12, 2024, subject to a waiver process through January 1, 2028 during a period of establishment of domestic supply. At the same time, $2.72 billion in appropriated funds was released to the Department of Energy to invest in domestic uranium enrichment, further advancing a secure and resilient global nuclear energy fuel supply.

US Nuclear Expansion, Reactor Fuel Production and Supply Sources, and Requirements

Incentivizing Competition for Build of New generation Nuclear Reactors - the Advance Act

Excerpted from DOE press release dated July 10, 2024,

... Nuclear will be part of that solution, which is why the United States has already committed to tripling our nuclear capacity and is making moves to help secure our clean energy future... The ADVANCE Act directs the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to reduce certain licensing application fees and authorizes increased staffing for NRC reviews to expedite the process. It also introduces prize competitions that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) can award to incentivize deployment.

Expansion of Uranium Enrichment Capacity in the United States

In support of the elimination of reliance on Russian imports of nuclear fuel referred to above, on June 27, 2024, U.S. Department of Energy ("DOE") issued a request for proposals ("RFP") to purchase low-enriched uranium from domestic sources to,

... help spur the safe and responsible build-out of uranium enrichment capacity in the United States, promote diversity in the market, and provide a reliable supply of commercial nuclear fuel to support the energy security and resilience of the American people and domestic industries, free from Russian influence. This RFP is supported by $2.7 billion from the President’s Investing in America agenda.... Through this RFP, DOE will acquire LEU generated by new sources of domestic uranium enrichment capacity. Proposals are due by 5:00 p.m. EDT on August 26, 2024.

Centrus Energy: Identified Potential Competitors

Likely and possible candidates for the DOE contracts include - Centrus Energy, Urenco USA, Global Laser Enrichment LLC, and BWX Technologies, Inc.

Centrus Energy

The following is a synopsis of information provided in Centrus Energy's Q1 2024 SEC 10-Q and transcript of the earnings call (available on SA Premium),

High Assay Low Enriched Uranium ("HALEU") - achieved new milestones in production... applied for hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to advance those efforts.... In November, we announced the delivery of our first 20 kilograms of HALEU under Phase 1 of our competitively awarded contract with the U.S. Department of Energy... now reached about 135 kilograms of cumulative production... we have transitioned to Phase 2 of the HALEU operation contract and, with that, transitioned to a cost-plus-incentive-fee model, which has improved the profitability of that segment... .. On July 13, 2023, the Company and TerraPower, LLC (“TerraPower”) entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) to expand their collaboration aimed at establishing commercial-scale, domestic production capabilities for HALEU to fuel the Natrium TM reactor that TerraPower is building in Wyoming.... On August 28, 2023, the Company and Oklo Inc. (“Oklo”) announced a new MOU to support the deployment of Oklo’s advanced fission powerhouses and advanced nuclear fuel production in Southern Ohio ...including supply of HALEU produced by Centrus at the Piketon, Ohio facility. ..... the Company believes demand for HALEU will emerge over the next several years, there are no guarantees about whether or when government or commercial demand for HALEU will materialize, and there are a number of technical, regulatory, and economic hurdles that must be overcome for these fuels and the reactors that will use these fuels to come to market.



Low Enriched Uranium ("LEU") Trading - Centrus acquires uranium and the SWU component of LEU under medium and long-term contracts with fixed commitments of approximately $1.0 billion at March 31, 2024... continued supply of LEU from Russia under the Tenex Supply Contract is vulnerable to refusal or inability of TENEX to deliver LEU to us due U.S. or foreign government sanctions are imposed on LEU from Russia, or on TENEX, or any other reason that could cause a cessation of supply....SWU component of LEU typically is sold under contracts with deliveries over several years...SWU and uranium revenue is recognized when the customer obtains control of the SWU or uranium.



Low Enriched Uranium ("LEU") Own Production - continuing to advance our U.S. centrifuge technology that has evolved from DOE inventions at specialized facilities in Oak Ridge with a view to deploying a commercial enrichment facility over the long term...ours is one of just two sites in the United States that is licensed to produce low-enriched uranium for existing reactors, and the only one of those sites that is American-owned...We have barely scratched the surface of what’s possible in Piketon. Our facility is as large as the Pentagon with room for thousands of centrifuges...The LEU market is very large today. The enrichment component in the United States is worth about $2.4 billion annually at today’s prices. The accessible market internationally is currently about $1.9 billion per year.



Funding required - new legislation... an additional $2.7 billion to jumpstart domestic production of both LEU and HALEU... scaling up production of either HALEU or LEU will require a robust public-private partnership. It will take a significant federal investment alongside private capital and commercial off-day contracts. Every other enrichment plant in the world is state-owned and has been built on the backs of similar partnerships from their supporting government... the private sector is stepping up....over the last few months, Centrus has secured approximately $900 million in conditional sales commitments to support our effort to return to production of LEU. Subject to signing definitive contracts, these commitments are contingent upon Centrus securing sufficient public and private investment to build the LEU enrichment capacity.

Urenco USA

The largest producer and supplier, and presently the only commercial scale producer in the U.S. of LEU fuel for U.S. nuclear reactors, is Urenco USA, Inc. (UUSA), operated by Louisiana Energy Services LLC, both companies being subsidiaries of the UK headquartered Urenco Limited. Per Table 2 above, Urenco USA currently has capacity to produce 4,900 SWU per year of LEU. On 6 July 2023, UUSA announced a 700 SWU expansion at its New Mexico plant for,

New commitments from US customers for non-Russian fuel underpin this investment, which will provide an additional capacity of around 700 tonnes of SWU per year, a 15 per cent increase at UUSA, with the first new cascades online in 2025.

UUSA are undoubtedly looking for further opportunities to expand production and sales and are in the process of obtain licensing to allow production of LEU+ as per excerpt from 16 march 2024 press release,

On March 8, 2024, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) accepted Urenco USA’s License Amendment Request (LAR) to increase enrichment levels from 5.5% to 10% (Low Enriched Uranium+ or LEU+). The NRC has agreed to review our request and expects to make a final decision by the end of 2024....

Global Laser Enrichment LLC

From this October 2023 article by fellow SA contributor Henry Miles,

Global Laser Enrichment LLC ("GLE") is another outlier. A private entity, its joint venture partners are public. Cameco, Canadian, owns stock and options that could potentially give it 75% control of GLE; Silex Systems (OTCQX:SILXF) (OTCQX:SILXY), Australian, - who developed the SILEX technology licensed to the JV - currently owns 51% of GLE. Their intellectual property is in laser technology used to separate uranium isotopes (I am not a nuclear physicist). It offers the possibility of a higher degree of enrichment in a single step over traditional processes. However, engineering and scale-up have proved difficult, and NO commercial laser separation facilities are currently operating.

Figure 3 below, from the Silex website, compares Silex Systems technology to existing enrichment technology.

Figure 3

Silex Systems website

With the incentives being offered by the US DOE, GLE and Silex Systems have accelerated their commercial enrichment plans as set out in a July 1, 2024 Silex Systems press release and accompanying presentation. GLE and Silex Systems appear not as ready to deploy their enrichment technology as Centrus Energy and Urenco USA, but are likely to be a serious player in due course. This is particularly so if their technology has the claimed higher efficiency and lower cost of producing LEU and HALEU. Another advantage is the technology's claimed ability to economically process spent uranium fuel with around 0.3 to 0.4% of U235 and bring the percentage back up to the ~0.7% level of natural uranium. This has the benefits of reducing stockpiles of spent uranium, and associated costs, and providing an additional source of "natural" uranium from within U.S. borders.

BWX Technologies, Inc.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is involved in many aspects of nuclear, including, Naval Nuclear Propulsion, Commercial Nuclear Components, Commercial Nuclear Fuel, Strategic Nuclear Materials, and Nuclear Services.

The really interesting development, as far as nuclear fuel production goes, is per excerpts below from this 30 August, 2023, press release, "BWXT to Manufacture HALEU Feedstock for Advanced Reactors",

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced a contract to process thousands of kilograms of government-owned scrap material containing enriched uranium that is unusable in its present form in order to produce more than two metric tons of feedstock that can be used for fuel to demonstrate advanced reactors and help decarbonize the U.S. power grid.... The final form of the processed material will be High Assay Low Enriched Uranium, more commonly known as HALEU... One of BWXT’s key roles in moving the nuclear industry forward is leveraging its specialty materials capabilities to support domestic HALEU needs for the next generation of nuclear reactors...This contract adds to BWXT’s ongoing work with the NNSA to build the company’s HALEU production capabilities in support of converting high performance research reactors from highly enriched uranium to HALEU.... BWXT will produce over two metric tons of HALEU over the next five years, with several hundred kilograms expected to be available as early as 2024....

The foregoing appears to contradict Centrus Energy's claim their Ohio plant is the only place in the Western world licensed for HALEU production, but that might be correct if BWX Technologies does not require a license because it is producing for the government and not on its own account. I believe BWX Technologies could certainly be a very strong competitor to Centrus Energy if it does participate in the DOE's RFP processes for HALEU and LEU production.

Centrus Energy: Financial Assessment

Centrus Energy Net Income

Table 4 below summarizes Centrus Energy net income, including by segment, over the last 4.25 years from FY 2020 to Q1 2024.

Table 4

SEC filings

Comments on Table 4 -

LEU segment -

The LEU (low enriched uranium) segment reflects Centrus Energy's trading in LEU, buying primarily from Russia (TENEX), and the French company Orano under long-term contracts. The company also makes spot purchases. Excerpted from 2023 10-K filing with the SEC,

Our global Order Book includes long-term sales contracts with major utilities through 2030. We have secured cost-competitive supplies of SWU under long-term contracts through the end of this decade designed to allow us to fill our existing customer orders and make new sales. A market-related price reset provision in the TENEX Supply Contract, which is our largest supply contract, occurred in 2018 and took effect at the beginning of 2019 – when market prices for SWU were near historic lows – which has significantly lowered our cost of sales and contributed to improved margins since 2019.

The 2019 price reset had a huge impact on the company's gross profit margin. Still, profitability is variable between years, and this appears primarily related to, (1) lumpiness in revenue due nuclear reactor customers refueling once every 12 to 24 months, and (2) prices payable by nuclear reactor customers varying by customer depending on when contracts commenced. In Table 4 I have shown the average gross margin over the 4.25 years to Q1 2024, and this shows a healthy 45% on average. I believe this is likely to continue for the period of the Russian contracts through 2028, with lumpiness between individual quarters and years.

Technical segment -

From the 2023 10-K,

Under a contract with the DOE, our Technical Solutions segment is deploying uranium enrichment and other capabilities necessary for production of advanced nuclear fuel to meet the evolving needs of the global nuclear industry and the U.S. government. We also are leveraging our unique technical expertise, operational experience, and specialized facilities to expand and diversify our business beyond uranium enrichment, offering new services to existing and new customers in complementary markets.

Technical Solutions’ revenue is derived from services provided to the U.S. government and its contractors. Through the Technical Segment, the company is contributing to its LEU and HALEU R&D costs through a cost sharing arrangement with the DOE, but has still achieved an overall average gross margin of 13.2% over the 4.25 years to Q1 2024. That is a good position to be in. As for the LEU segment, lumpiness between individual years appears largely due to timing of booking of revenues and government contributions.

Centrus Energy Balance Sheet

Table 5 below summarizes Centrus Energy's balance sheet, including changes, over the last 4.25 years from FY 2020 to Q1 2024.

Table 5

Seeking Alpha Premium and SEC filings

With profitability underpinned by favorably priced long-term LEU purchase contracts, Centrus Energy improved shareholders' funds from a deficit of $342 million at the end of 2019 to $34 million in funds at the end of Q1, 2024. The improvement over the 4.25-year period can be attributed to the following,

GAAP net income $360mm

Other comprehensive income (loss) $ (2)mm

Issue of Class A shares $118mm

Repurchase of Series B shares $(101)mm

Net increase in equity $375mm

Liabilities excluding loans of $546 million at end of Q1 2024 includes Deferred revenue and advances from customers of $315.8 million, of which $283.0 million is current. These balances represent advance payments made by customers against future deliveries. This is offset to some extent by deferred costs associated with deferred revenue of $117.6 million included in total assets of $541 million.

At the end of Q1 2024, Centrus Energy loans payable of $170 million are more than offset by cash of $209 million, resulting in nil net debt.

Centrus Energy: Summary and Conclusions

The company's existing LEU business is solidly profitable. Its strength in having long-term purchase and sales contracts can also present an appearance of weakness, due to steady, but not growing earnings. There is also downside risk from the possibility of cessation of supply of LEU from Russia, due to action by either the Russian or U.S. governments. This risk is ameliorated to some extent by likely strong and urgent support from the U.S. government to accelerate the ramp up of domestic production of LEU to replace Russian supply. The growth opportunity for Centrus Energy comes from the planned tripling of nuclear reactor capacity by the U.S. and by many other countries around the world. Plans for SMRs and microreactors further enhance this opportunity, with the company among the few enterprises currently having the capability to produce HALEU, the preferred fuel for these new design reactors. The existing business has a solid balance sheet, with no net debt, is profitable, and has regular positive cash flows. At the same time, unlike the present trading business, producing LEU and HALEU will require a capital intensive operation. This will require significant new equity and debt. This should be achievable, at reasonable pricing, given existing cash flows supported by long-term contracts, the new contracts already negotiated subject to raising necessary finance, and the potential security of proposed government purchase contracts for HALEU and LEU in the billions, if successful with RFPs.

Based on strategic considerations, I believe Centrus Energy is a Buy.