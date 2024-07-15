mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) recovered from the brief pullback earlier this year and reached new all-time highs. The company will report second quarter results this week. Based on the year-to-date execution and developments, I would expect a continuation of positive fundamental trends, and I am maintaining the positive outlook on the stock that is consistent with my October 2023 upgrade article. There, I outlined how a new and improved Novartis is well-positioned to create shareholder value.

Novartis Q2 earnings - Expect continuation of improved revenue growth trajectory and maintained full-year outlook

As I covered in the first quarter earnings review article, the reported numbers should remain unfavorable due to the spinoff of the generic unit Sandoz last year. We should look at the adjusted numbers of the remaining core business (continuing operations), which continue to look strong.

The current revenue consensus for the second quarter is $12.29 billion, a 10% Y/Y decline in reported numbers and 7.5% Y/Y increase when Sandoz is excluded.

Novartis has a history of lumpy quarterly performance and, in the last 8 quarters, it delivered 5 beats and 3 misses.

As such, I would not be too concerned about the company beating slightly or missing the consensus. However, if there are no extraordinary items that impact revenues, such as positive or adverse inventory changes, I would expect the company to beat quarterly revenue estimates and report second quarter revenues in the $12.35-12.45 billion range.

The key performance drivers will be the innovative growth products, and Entresto:

Entresto’s strong momentum globally should continue, but the key update related to this product is the ongoing litigation against generic manufacturers (if any). Novartis continues to guide to loss of exclusivity in the United States in mid-2025 while continuing to defend its various patents in court to extend this exclusivity period. The good news is that the revenue consensus for 2026 and 2027 assumes a growth slowdown led by Entresto going generic in the U.S. in the second half of 2025 and in Europe in late 2026. While negative near-term share price reactions are possible, I do not expect a material negative long-term impact on top and bottom-line growth expectations. The worst-case scenario is the scenario embraced by the investment community and analysts, and I only see potential for upward changes to growth estimates in the second half of the decade, as far as Entresto is concerned. For Q2, I expect Entresto to maintain its strong growth trajectory, with net sales in the $1.95 billion to $2 billion range.

I expect Kesimpta to perform well in the second quarter and in the second half of the year, although its growth trajectory should slow. This is due to the recent approval of subcutaneous Ocrevus in Europe and its expected approval in the United States in the following months. This should improve Ocrevus’ convenience as it only had an intravenously administered version on the market versus Kesimpta’s convenient once-monthly self-administered subcutaneous injection. I also expect increased competitive pressure from TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) Briumvi in the United States and in Europe in 2025 and beyond in the hands of TG’s partner Neuraxpharm. I do still see Ocrevus as a key competitor in the 12–18 months, since Briumvi’s patient and revenue base is still fairly small compared to Ocrevus. A good quarter for Kesimpta would be 40%+ Y/Y growth, with global net sales approaching or slightly exceeding $700 million.

Cosentyx should continue to see the benefits of the recent launch for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, although I would expect to see a greater impact from the approval in the second half of the year. This is because it received the permanent J-code for this indication, which should streamline the reimbursement process, in early July. Looking at the last few quarters, net sales did accelerate from 1% Y/Y to 25% Y/Y. However, there were only modest sequential improvements in the last two quarters, so it remains to be seen what the product can do in the second quarter. Net sales exceeding $1.4 billion would be a good quarter as far as I am concerned.

I expect Kisqali to remain one of the faster growing products, and I will be curious to see how the uptake in China looks like now that Novartis has successfully negotiated listing on the local NRDL (national coverage in China). My estimate for Q2 is 60%+ Y/Y growth, with sales in the $680-700 million range.

While Leqvio still has a small revenue base compared to the other large products, it is growing rapidly and its importance will only increase in the second half of the decade. I expect Q2 net sales in the $175-190 million range, with continued triple-digit Y/Y growth, driven by continued adoption in the U.S. and expanding presence outside the U.S.

The performance detractors should be largely the same as in previous quarters, led by declines of Lucentis and Gilenya due to increased generic competition.

The core EPS consensus is $1.85, up 0.9% Y/Y in reported numbers, and an 11% increase if we look at continuing operations (ex-Sandoz), and the performance is similarly mixed to the revenue performance with 5 beats and 3 misses in the last 8 quarters. This is normal, as EPS beats or misses are usually directionally the same as revenues. And since I am expecting a revenue beat, I would expect core EPS to be in the $1.90-1.95 range.

Regarding the full-year guidance, I do not expect to see changes due to the significantly improved outlook in the first quarter – from mid-single digit revenue growth to high-single digit to low-double digit growth, and core operating income from low-double digit growth to low-double digits to mid-teens increase. If all goes to plan, I would expect the management team to refine the guidance to the high end of the ranges for both revenues and core operating income on the Q3 earnings call.

No major pipeline milestones expected

Novartis has a healthy pipeline, and it delivered some good updates in recent quarters, but the catalyst calendar in the upcoming quarters is light. I expect the company to highlight the recent announcements such as the positive phase 3 data of remibrutinib in chronic spontaneous urticaria, of Scemblix in newly diagnosed chronic myeloid leukemia and of atrasentan in IgA nephropathy.

It’s been a while since Novartis did business development deals of substance, but the focus in the coming quarters remains on tuck-in deals and in-licensing transactions. The company certainly has the balance sheet to do such transactions, and I would expect to see increased deal activity in the following quarters.

Conclusion

Novartis should report strong Q2 results with high-single digit Y/Y revenue growth and mid-teens core EPS growth, excluding Sandoz. I see the company as well-positioned to deliver growth at the high end of the increased full-year guidance range for both revenues and core EPS, with growth coming from key products such as Entresto, Kesimpta, Kisqali, Leqvio, and Cosentyx. There are no remaining significant pipeline milestones this year, and I expect increased business development activity in the following quarters.

