Clariant: Long-Term Prospects Remain Bright

Jul. 15, 2024 10:12 AM ETClariant AG (CLZNF) Stock, CLZNY Stock
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Sales decreased by 15.5% in Q1 2024 due to lower product prices and volumes, foreign exchange headwinds and a divestment.
  • The EBITDA margin improved significantly and is expected to reach 17-18% in 2025.
  • The recent acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics should improve the company's overall profitability and drive growth from now on.
  • The management decided to freeze the dividend as the revenue recovery is expected to be slow.
  • This represents a good opportunity for long-term dividend investors with enough patience.

Vista aérea de una gran planta química junto al mar

Chun han/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The last article I published about Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) was in November 2023 because the effects of the inflationary crisis were causing a weakening of the global household purchasing power, negatively impacting

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
1.06K Followers
Subscribe for an average ~14% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLZNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLZNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLZNF
--
CLZNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News