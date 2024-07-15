Chun han/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The last article I published about Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNF) was in November 2023 because the effects of the inflationary crisis were causing a weakening of the global household purchasing power, negatively impacting revenues and profit margins due to lower volumes. This contraction in profitability was also aggravated by foreign exchange headwinds and the increase in production costs due to high inflation rates. As a result, the share price decreased by 54.83% from the 10-year high of CHF 29.38 reached in January 2018.

More recently, Q1 2024 brought mixed results. During the quarter, sales decreased by 15.5% as lower raw material prices forced the company to adjust product prices. Still, margins improved significantly as the company limited product price reductions. Expectations from here are also mixed, with sales expected to remain weak in 2024 and the recovery in 2025 to be slight. Expectations regarding profit margins are somewhat better because, as expected, the company closed the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics at the beginning of Q2 2024 for $810 million (CHF 720 million), which has much higher EBITDA margins compared to Clariant and will significantly expand the company's presence in the cosmetic ingredients market from now on. In this regard, this acquisition has the potential to improve Clariant's profitability profile in the long run as the cosmetic ingredients industry is highly profitable, and the same applies to potential revenue growth.

The impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 caused a cut in the dividend, and the subsequent supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, high interest rates, weaker demand, and ongoing war conflicts in Russia, Ukraine, Israel, and Palestine ultimately forced the management to freeze the dividend in 2024, after some raises experienced after the 2020 cut, in order to preserve as much cash as possible now that the balance sheet needs to digest the recent acquisition. Nevertheless, a cash payout ratio that has historically been below 50% and the recent acquisition suggest that this could represent a good opportunity to get a generous dividend yield on cost in the long run as the dividend yield currently stands at 2.97% despite a dividend payout lower than pre-coronavirus levels. Therefore, I believe that the currently depressed share price represents a good opportunity for conservative dividend investors interested in geographically diversifying their portfolios.

A brief overview of the company

Clariant is a Swiss-based specialty chemical company highly focused on solutions aimed at reducing the environmental impact of human activity and needs. Additionally, with the most recent acquisition of Lucas Meyer, the company has gained a leading position in the cosmetic ingredients market. The company was founded in 1995 as a result of a spin-off from Sandoz Chemicals and its market cap currently stands at CHF 4.69 billion as it employs over 10,000 workers worldwide.

Clariant industries (Clariant.com/en/Solutions/Industries)

Clariant operates under three reportable segments: Care Chemicals, which reported 53% of revenues in 2023, Catalysis, which reported 23%, and Adsorbents & Additives, which reported 24%. Additionally, the company enjoys extensive geographic diversification as 42% of revenues in Q1 2024 were generated in the EMEA, 31% in the Americas, and 27% in Asia-Pacific.

Clariant sales by geography (Q1 2024 Analyst presentation)

Following a restructuring process that the company has been carrying out in recent years to get rid of less profitable businesses, the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics has opened a new expansionary stage marked by a robust position in the global cosmetic ingredients market, which enjoys significantly higher margins and strong growth potential. Nevertheless, low growth expectations for 2024 and 2025 are testing the patience of investors, which has led to a stagnation in the share price.

Clariant share price (Clariant.com/es/Investors/Shareholder-and-Analyst-Center)

In this regard, the share price has only increased by 6.56% since the last article I published to CHF 14.14 while the S&P 500 has delivered a positive 29.56% change. In turn, said share price represents a 51.87% total decline from the 10-year high of CHF 29.38 reached on January 22, 2018.

It is also very important to mention that although the company has a strong history of leadership and resilience behind, the current macroeconomic landscape and the latest movements carried out by the management have caused significant frustration to investors. Despite the opportunities that the acquisition of Lucas Meyer should bring in the long term, one of the company's most recent moves was the closure of its Sunliquid bioethanol plant in Romania, which aims to reverse a bad decision made in the 2017-2022 period.

Impacts from the closure of the Sunliquid bioethanol plant in Romania

In December 2023, the company announced the closure of its bioethanol plant in Podari, Romania, to optimize its Biofuels & Derivatives operations in Germany. This caused an asset impairment of ~CHF 110 million and provisions of CHF 60 to 90 million in Q4 2023 as a further cash impact of CHF 110 to 140 million is expected for 2024. Although this should indeed allow some improvement in profit margins in the medium and long term, the closure will force Sunliquid-related operations in Germany to be downsized, and the investment community did not take the news well as this actually reflected a bad decision made in 2017 when the management decided to open the plant, and it was put into operation in 2022.

If we try to see it from some perspective, this decision reflects, in my opinion, two aspects of Clariant's management, one good and one bad. On the one hand, opening the plant was certainly a bad decision. This is a fact if we take into account the short time it was in operation (and, in addition, the losses it generated), and the economic impacts are real and quantifiable. On the other hand, and this is more a matter of personal opinion, this reflects that the management is quite decisive when it comes to making decisions despite knowing they won't be taken with enthusiasm by the investment community, even if these involve assuming responsibilities.

Sales fell significantly in Q1 2024 and will remain weak in 2024-2025

And here comes one of the most delicate aspects of the current situation. The company continues with its restructuring process whose objective is to improve overall profitability, and this explains, as I mentioned in the last article, why sales have fallen in recent years. Although there was some recovery in 2021 and 2022, further restructuring decisions as well as foreign exchange headwinds, lower pricing, and a slight volume decrease continued to have a negative impact in Q1 2024.

Clariant Q1 2024 sales (Q1 2024 Analyst Report)

In this regard, sales decreased organically by 6% year over year in local currencies during Q1 2024 caused by lower product prices and volumes, but in absolute terms, the drop was 15.5% (in CHF currency) due to currency headwinds and the divestment of North American Land Oil and Quats businesses. It should be said that volumes have only fallen by 1% year over year, mainly due to lower customer restocking in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The management does not expect any significant revenue recovery for 2024, and 2025 is expected only to deliver a slight increase, which means more patience will be needed in the foreseeable future. Still, It is important to note that the EBITDA margin, which has consistently improved in the last few years, has experienced a great boost in Q1 2024.

Margins keep improving and the company is highly profitable

Despite the decrease in product prices and volumes, the EBITDA margin improved dramatically year over year in Q1 2024 from 13.9% to 17.1% thanks to exceptional performance in the aviation segment, a reduction in energy and raw materials prices, and cost optimization initiatives. During the quarter, the company managed to save ~CHF 11 million through cost control initiatives, and the management expects savings totaling CHF 28 million in 2024. Furthermore, inflationary pressures are expected to continue easing in the coming quarters, which means that margins have more room for improvement.

Clariant EBITDA margin (Q1 2024 Analyst Presentation)

Much of this improvement is thanks to a limited product price reduction compared to the reduction in production costs. Also, the company incurred a negative CHF 5 million impact related to Sunliquid bioethanol restructuring in Q1 2024, which represents a dramatic improvement compared to CHF 9 million in Q4 2023 and CHF 13 in Q1 2023. In addition, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics' contributions are expected to provide some profit margin improvements from now on due to the added value of the ingredients it manufactures, and the expected CHF ~30 million negative impact from Sunliquid and the CHF 15 million impact for the closure or divestment of the Podari plant during this year are of a temporary nature.

The management expects a ~15% EBITDA margin in full 2024 (~16% excluding operational and exceptional Sunliquid impacts) as it is currently moving some additive manufacturing capacity from Germany to China. Also, Lucas Meyer's operations are in line with its historical revenue CAGR of 10% and EBITDA margins of over 40%, which should help Clariant maintain robust profit margins in the long term and stabilize growth rates as the management expects the business to reach the $180 million mark by 2028 (from ~$100 million currently).

Net debt is highly manageable despite the major acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

The company has always maintained very manageable debt levels, which have improved significantly in the 2017-2023 period, as net debt decreased from CHF 1.54 billion in 2017 to CHF 755 million in 2023. This has been possible thanks to robust EBITDA margins year after year and the divestitures carried out in the last few years to restructure operations.

Clariant Net Debt (Annual reports)

Now, all this improvement has allowed the company to carry out the major acquisition of Lucas Meyer, which will add around CHF 720 million to the net debt. For this reason, the management has decided to freeze the dividend in 2024 at CHF 0.42 per share as preserving cash is very important to manage the debt taken in such a complex macroeconomic landscape, especially considering that the restructuring of Sunliquid's operations keeps negatively impacting cash flows.

As can be seen in the table below, the cash payout ratio has been quite low over the years, mainly thanks to the conservative approach of management when making decisions in which dividends and debt are involved.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Cash from operations (in millions) CHF 502 CHF 646 CHF 428 CHF 530 CHF 509 CHF 369 CHF 363 CHF 502 CHF 421 Dividends paid (in millions) CHF 129 CHF 129 CHF 148 CHF 165 CHF 181 - CHF 230 CHF 132 CHF 138 Net interest expenses (in millions) CHF 75 CHF 81 CHF 64 CHF 74 CHF 102 CHF 49 CHF 43 CHF 39 CHF 22 Cash payout ratio 41% 33% 50% 45% 56% 13% 75% 34% 38% Click to enlarge

In this sense, it is very important to note that the company's philosophy is that the well-being of the balance sheet has much more priority than the distribution of dividends, which is why the recent dividend freeze makes sense in the current complex macroeconomic situation after the recent acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

The dividend freeze is not a desperate measure, but rather a preventive one

As many will remember, Clariant cut the dividend relative to 2020 activity from CHF 0.55 to CHF 0.15, although both (2019 and 2020) were paid together later as a precautionary measure in the face of the coronavirus crisis. On the other hand, investors received a special dividend of CHF 3.00 per share related to the divestment of its Masterbatches business.

Since then, the dividend increased twice from CHF 0.15 to CHF 0.42, but as expected by many investors, the payout will remain flat in 2024 at CHF 0.42 per share. This, despite lowering expectations of a fast dividend recovery, should facilitate the navigation of the current headwinds and ensure good control of the debt incurred for the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, which should be very positive for the dividend in the long term. Meanwhile, potential investors will enjoy a higher-than-usual dividend yield thanks to a lower share price.

Clariant dividends (Clariant.com/es/Investors/Shareholder-and-Analyst-Center)

In this sense, in the same way that Clariant's management was forceful with the cut in 2020 as a cash preservation measure in the face of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, it has been decisive in freezing the dividend in the face of the current weakening of demand and the acquisition of Lucas Meyer Cosmetics.

Still, considering a share price of CHF 14.14 (at the time of this writing), the current annual dividend of CHF 0.42 represents a 2.97% dividend yield, which I consider quite generous considering that the cash payout ratio has remained quite low over the years. Furthermore, it is important to note that the dividend is currently below the levels prior to the coronavirus, and that a recovery of the annual dividend of CHF 0.55 would take the dividend yield on cost to 3.88% at the current share price.

Risks worth mentioning

Although I consider Clariant to be a good company to buy and hold in the long term to reap dividends, there are certain risks in the short and medium term that I would like to mention.

A new spike in inflation rates could put significant pressure on margins and keep weakening consumers' purchasing power.

High interest rates around the world could cause a global recession, which could have a significant impact on demand. Not only would this negatively impact sales, but the EBITDA margin would also likely contract due to lower volumes.

The global economy (and especially industrial activity) could suffer significant impacts should the Israel-Palestine or Russia-Ukraine conflicts escalate to third-party countries.

The dividend could remain frozen for longer if the macroeconomic situation does not improve throughout 2024.

Conclusion

The entire world has been navigating turbulent times since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020, and macroeconomic news continues to constantly pivot on topics vital to different industries. Interest rates remain very high and it is not known with certainty when they will take a downward path. Meanwhile, the (still) high inflation rates continue to impact the purchasing power of households around the world and put pressure on the production costs of a wide range of industries.

Times like these are when, in my opinion, the best opportunities arise to take a long-term approach and look for those brilliant companies that are going through a tumultuous time, and in the case of Clariant, there is also a recent major acquisition that will significantly increase its debt and a bad decision whose economic impacts will be high, so the impact on the share price has been especially strong. Still, here is my thought: it is a matter of time to see the management of any large corporation make decisions that later turn out to be bad, and without a doubt, this is what has happened to Clariant in recent months. Even so, in this case, it has taken (in my opinion) very little time to back down, which shows that the management does not hesitate to recognize any mistake when plans do not go as expected.

Despite the share price declines of the past few years, the truth is that the situation at Clariant is not bad in itself. Sales have fallen by 15.5% in Q1 2024, but most of this drop is attributable to temporary and macroeconomic factors, mainly lower raw material prices (and thus lower product pricing), negative currency rates, lower restocking activity, and the divestment of North American Land Oil and Quats. This does not mean that current shareholders and potential investors will not have to be patient during the potential recovery, as demand in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa continues to be weakened by the impact that high inflation rates continue to have on the purchasing power of consumers. Still, 2024 is expected to close with a very healthy EBITDA margin of 15% thanks to lower raw material and energy costs, as well as lower impacts related to Sunliquid, and the management's goal is to reach an EBITDA margin in the 17–18 % range in 2025, which is feasible considering the high EBITDA margins and growth rates of the recently acquired Lucas Meyer and the temporary nature of Sunliquid impacts.

For this reason, I consider that although the recovery in sales is expected to be slow, the significant improvement in margins experienced in Q1 2024 and expectations of even higher margins in the coming quarters suggest that the current ~52% share price decline from 10-year highs represents a good opportunity for any conservative long-term dividend investor.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.