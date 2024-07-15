Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

On February 18, 2024, I added The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to my value portfolio. Today I update my evaluation of this position (spoiler: I still rate it a "Strong Buy"), but for those unfamiliar with the company, I highly recommend you read the original article for important background on the company.

Since my initial recommendation, the company has continued to execute well, including continuing to generate positive cash flows from operations.

Moreover, the catalyst that I identified in my first article, viz. the acquisition of CARROLL, is beginning to bear fruit, as the company now has revenues from the new multifamily residential division. For example, from the latest 10Q we see that the new residential division contributes $5.462M of the total $49.646M of management and advisory services revenues, i.e. about 11% of the total. The company hasn't broken out profitability by division/segment, but given that the purchase price of CARROLL was only $100M, it's likely that the acquisition has been accretive from day 1.

New Catalysts

The biggest new future catalyst is likely to be an improving real estate market, assuming current predictions of rate cuts in the September to December 2024 time frame prove prophetic. And while one of the strengths of RMR is that it isn't directly sensitive to real estate prices, an improvement of sentiment in the sector is likely to not only boost business activity, but it might also allow multiple expansion. And as we'll see in the valuation discussion below, RMR's multiples are currently extremely compressed, which means there is a lot of upside possible should sentiment boost sector multiples.

A second catalyst is that RMR is slowly becoming a dividend play, as it recently increased its dividend by 12.5% (from $0.40 to $0.45 per quarter). Were it not for a special dividend it paid in 2022, I think the dividend growth would be more appreciated.

Note to that the dividend is very safe and sustainable, as shown in Seeking Alpha's very helpful Dividend Safety Summary.

Cash on Hand

RMR continues to have a healthy cash on hand position (about $11.50 per share) and a current ratio of about 3.2. These metrics suggest that the company will have no need to raise cash, rather, as shown in the second excerpt below, the company can engage in share buybacks (in this case to offset dilution from shares vesting in stock-based compensation).

Limiting dilution and having a strong cash position not only reduces the risk to shareholders, but also helps assure that shareholders will reap the benefits of any future profitability.

From the latest 10Q:

Valuation

With the stock trading at $24.79, here is Seeking Alpha's invaluable valuation summary. Note that if the stock traded at the sector median for EV/EBIT the stock price would have to be 8.67X higher (i.e. the stock would have to be trading at $215) or if it traded at the sector's price to sales multiple, it would have to trade 2.6X higher (i.e. at $64.69). And this doesn't even take into account the possibility of sector multiples expanding due to an improved interest rate environment as discussed above.

Quant Ratings

Seeking Alpha currently only awards RMR with a quant rating of 3.3 (a "Hold") vs a 4.63 ("Strong Buy") when I initiated my purchase. I think that's due to the momentum and revision factor grades having significantly deteriorated in the interim. If I'm correct in believing that an improved interest rate environment will help the sector's sentiment, then I think both of these factor grades should turn more positive and the quant rating will return to its previous Buy or even Strong Buy values.

Options

RMR trades options, but they are relatively illiquid, so other than for small investors, it would be difficult to efficiently engage in options strategies at the moment.

Risks

There is always the risk of poor company execution and perhaps of a total sector meltdown, but on a relative basis, I believe that RMR is one of the least risky stocks in my portfolio. This is due to a combination of: (1) a business that's a built on a servicing model, (2) a very high cash per share number, (3) a very safe dividend, and (4) extremely low valuation metrics.

Summary

The company continues to execute well and its acquisition of the multifamily residential business (CARROLL) seems to have been integrated seamlessly. The stock could be trading much higher were it to simply trade at sector median valuation multiples, and I believe that those multiples could have a tailwind from forthcoming interest rate cuts. As such, I continue to rate RMR a "Strong Buy" and continue to hold my full position.