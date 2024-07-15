Artur Plawgo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) since the company was formed in 2015 with the acquisition of Athena Vision, Ltd. and assets from Kadmon, Inc. (formerly KDMN and once a top holding of mine until its acquisition by SNY). Only in the past year or so have I acquired a position in MGTX due to the potential of a couple of its lead assets and the company’s partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Last summer I bought a 2% position at just over $4/s and then exited in December with a nice gain. I waited for the stock to drop below $5/s this spring and began acquiring shares once again. While I wasn’t able to bottom-tick my recent purchases, my current average price is in the mid-$4/s range and this position once again represents my typical 2% sizing in the portfolio for a pre-commercial company. Here is why:

MGTX 12m Stock Price as of 07-12-24 (stockcharts.com)

MGTX has made a couple of shrewd moves over the past several months that have shifted the company fully from “just” an ocular gene therapy ('GTX') company, to encompass much more. In tandem, these moves have strengthened and clarified the future funding needed for the company to get its primary assets through proof-of-concept studies and to a possible commercialization or two. I will briefly review what has taken place below and then focus on MGTX’s AAV2-hAQP1 for RIX, currently in phase 2, followed by the additional assets I think have the most potential at this point in time.

On 10/30/23, Sanofi (SNY) purchased 4M shares of MGTX for $7.50/s. This $30M purchase secured SNY the right of first negotiation (ROFN) for certain MGTX Riboswitch programs, as well as the AAV2-hAQP1 program. I love the move because it validated a second gene therapy for the company – non-ocular focused, and brought in needed cash without giving up future value in these particular assets. SNY, a mega-cap biopharma, clearly liked what it saw and was willing to get a seat at the table for both clinical and pre-clinical assets. It is my opinion that we will see the two companies consummate a deal for at least one Riboswitch target over the next 6 months (more on Riboswitch below).

Then just a couple of months later, MGTX announced an Asset Purchase Agreement involving its AAV-RPGR collaboration for up to $415M with Janssen on 12/21/23. MGTX got $130M upfront and near-term milestones, including up to $285M for first sales of bota-vec in the US and EU and the manufacturing technology transfer. In addition, MGTX signed a commercial supply agreement for the asset which not only brings in future cash, but also highlights the company’s extensive GTx manufacturing capabilities (worth an entire article in and of itself).

This cash infusion from Janssen combined with the SNY cash discussed above allows the company to project its cash runway into mid-’26, critical in this current financial environment. Again, I love this type of move, this time for the validation of technology and manufacturing, the cash infusion and the opportunity for the company to focus on its wholly-owned assets. Below, I will discuss why it is my opinion that AAV2-hAQP1 alone could justify my 3-5x increase in valuation for MGTX over the next 24 months, while investors get the additional assets for close to nothing.

Pipeline

Current Lead Asset: AAV2-hAQP1 for Grade 2/3 RIX

Xerostomia is dry mouth; its most basic form is fairly common, especially in older people. What most don’t realize is that without adequate saliva, numerous “bad things” can occur. These include: rapid tooth decay; thrush (oral candidiasis infections), gum and gland infections, altered sense of taste and smell, soreness, oral mucositis, and burning mouth syndrome.

Patients with mild symptoms might get some relief from saliva substitutes; however, most of these haven’t been shown to be better than placebos. Saliva stimulants like pilocarpine and cevimeline are sialogogues designed to increase the rate of salivary flow. Unfortunately, neither work very well, especially in the context of radiation induced xerostomia (RIX) where patients may not have any remaining salivary function.

~54K new cases of head and neck cancer are diagnosed in the US each year. 85% of radiation-treated patients report reduced saliva production, of whom 40% have persistent Grade 2/3 RIX. It is believed then that there are ~170K existing RIX patients in the US. Further, certain drugs and autoimmune conditions (Sjogrens syndrome and celiac disease for instance) can cause Xerostomia, providing MGTX with additional indications for AAV2-hAQP1 to expand to next.

MGTX designed AAV2-hAQP1 to use an AAV2 viral vector for delivering the human aquaporin-1 gene by a single injection into one of the paratoid salivary glands. The NIH ran a small Phase 1 study (n=15) where they started treating patient’s glands unilaterally and then went bilateral. The efficacy and safety results were promising, but just as important, the NIH study obtained biopsies in 7 patients which demonstrated that AAV2-hAQP1 genomes were present > at 12 months post-treatment, and even up to 24 months. This was a significant achievement because it helped validate the drug, delivery method, safety and efficacy as well as the importance of bilateral treatment.

MGTX’s began its own phase 1 AQUAx study of AAV2-hAQP1 using the same batch of drug/material that the NIH had used, and the results were similar. Success was reported on 06/27/23 across 2 key measures and was seen as early as 2 months and through the 12-month assessment. 83% (10/12) of bilateral patients reported their symptoms were better, while 75% (8/12) of unilateral patients reported the same. No patients in either cohort reported worsening of symptoms, and there were improvements in multiple quality of life (QOL)/patient reported outcome studies (PROs) as well.

On 04/16/24 MGTX shared another update at the American Academy of Oral Medicine meeting. Two important takeaways were a 112.8% increase in unstimulated saliva flow from baseline and positive outcomes on the 3 PROs used. These are big wins, especially because the FDA will be looking keenly at this first metric. A potential downside though is that the company mentioned that “a third dose may be added… at a future date.” Unfortunately, this may have led some to believe that dose 1 and 2 in the upcoming phase 2 trial might not be strong enough, which in turn could add additional time to an already 12-month long study.

On the positive side, with the safety and tolerability MGTX has seen to date, it could safely dose AAV2-hAQP1 higher to see if it can achieve an even better result. We just don’t know, and in this market, unknowns are punished. My opinion: if just the results seen to date are duplicated in the phase 2 trial, this drug will be approved on an accelerated basis.

Why am I confident of this? MGTX’s phase 2 trial has been designed to dose 120 patients with 2 different doses of AAV2-hAQP1 (0.4E12 and 1.2E12) vs placebo 1:1:1. The Primary and Secondary Endpoints are similar to those in Phase 1, which is important – the less deviation between studies the better. More importantly, it sounds like the FDA may allow this study to serve as the required pivotal. If so, this phase 2 should complete enrollment before the end of the year and the 12-month clock will start immediately after that. If you give 2–3 months for data-lock and clean-up, we should have topline data before the end of 1Q’26. Many investors will not wait that long and, as a result, will sell or have sold after the last positive AAV2-hAQP1 results. I get that, but it is my opinion that additional updates on the other assets in the pipeline make it worthwhile for me to get in now and hopefully benefit from multiple catalysts moving forward from now through the next 18-months.

Additional Clinical Pipeline Assets

There are three other assets in MGTX’s pipeline that interest me. They include the wholly owned gene therapies AAV2-GAD, the more recently announced positive results for AAV-AIPL1, plus the entire Riboswitch platform program.

MGTX Pipeline as of 04/24 Corp. Presentation (MGTX 04/24 Corp. Presentation)

AAV2-GAD for Parkinson’s Disease ('PD'): AAV2-GAD encodes the enzyme that converts the activating neurotransmitter glutamate to the calming neurotransmitter GABA and is delivered to the subthalamic nuclease of patients. The company has completed the AAV-GAD bridging study required by the FDA, which required MGTX to manufacture its material for the pivotal trial at its own facility. This means MGTX can now discuss the designs of a pivotal study that will hopefully begin before the end of the year. I think this asset has promise, but it is going to cost a hefty amount to conduct a PD study, and CNS pivotal studies tend to be riskier than most other categories. Therefore, I am glad that the company has had to push this one off to later, when hopefully there will be more cash. Nor would I be surprised if MGTX eventually partners this asset with a CNS-focused company like Biogen (BIIB) which could be very interested in this PD asset. However, because of the risks of moving forward and until FDA guidance is given, I am ok allocating zero value to this program right now.

AAV-AIPL1 for LCA4: Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) is a rare-inherited eye disease. LCA4 is an even rarer type of the disease, where patients lack the AIPL1 protein, rendering them legally blind from birth due to the degradation of the cones and rods in their eyes. AAV-AIPL1 delivers this protein, and MGTX was granted a special license in the UK to treat children under compassionate use. On 03/14/24 in its 4Q’24 Financial and Operational results, MGTX shared that:

"all 8 (children) have developed vision-guided behavior with recordable visual acuities - something that never happens during the natural history of this inexorably progressive disease. Improvements of this magnitude, in one of the severest congenital onset retinal dystrophies, are life changing."

(Professor Michael Michaelides, Consultant Ophthalmologist at Moorfields Eye Hospital in the Departments of Inherited Eye Disease, Medical Retina, and Paediatric Ophthalmology)

This kind of success story is one of the reasons why I love biotech so much! However, some in the investor world worry about the commercial viability of such a product due to the small # of potential patients. The good news is that the procedure to administer the drug is not complicated and the cost of goods is low. So, the question becomes, what does MGTX do next? The appeal to go it alone might be to capture the full value of a potential rare pediatric disease ('RPD') voucher in the US. Those typically sell for ~$100M. But in my opinion, commercializing AAV-AIPL1 right now would be a mistake as MGTX does not have the infrastructure in place to do it, nor can they afford to build one right now.

The best solution, in my opinion, would be to license the drug to a large, multinational mega-cap with ocular experience like Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), Novartis (NVS) or JNJ (especially with their current relationship) or even a rare disease company (such as Ultragenyx, RARE), capturing a small upfront fee, some milestones and an agreement for production and long-term supply. IF MGTX can split a potential future voucher, great! This way, patients get the treatment as quickly and efficiently as possible, and MGTX gets additional cash and another validation for their technology. I am guessing the company is in this process right now because we have not heard more about the asset. Putting a concrete dollar valuation on this asset is complicated for a variety of reasons. But it does have value, so I guess we will just have to wait and see if it is licensed or sold as a solo asset, or in some package with the other ocular assets.

Riboswitch Gene Regulation platform: Since Riboswitch is so new and only a limited amount of data has been released publicly, I will not go into depth on its technology in this article. MGTX has announced it will conduct an R&D Day in 2H’24 and the platform looks to have significant potential value because MGTX has demonstrated pre-clinically that it can control gene expression with an oral trigger. If it can, MGTX would be able to target just about any gene and actually turn it on or off. The applications for this would be massive and the implications to the gene editing field would be extremely disrupted. Thus, I really like the potential of this technology and over the short-term, I can see significant licensing deals made that bring in important capital. Will the deals be for 10s of millions or 100’s of millions? More up front loaded versus milestone related? Partnerships or full licensing? There are just too many variables for me to make a sound valuation call right now.

MGTX Riboswitch 04/24 Corp. Presentation (MGTX 04/24 Corp. Presentation)

Once the first deal is announced and a price is set for a specific target and/or therapeutic area, investors will be better able to quantify Riboswitch’s full impact on MGTX’s future valuation. Until a deal is announced and/or additional clinical validation is demonstrated, the market is not going to give much value to this technology. Therefore, right now, I believe investors are basically getting the entire riboswitch platform for "free" at this price, as well as most of the pipeline outside the GTx RIX program. That works for me.

Discussion on Financials

On 05/09/24, MGTX announced its 1Q'24 Financial and Operational Results. The two most important metrics I am looking for in a clinical biotech company like this are Cash and Burn Rate. Both of these metrics are skewed this quarter due to the bota-vec asset sale to JNJ, so I will try and highlight a couple of items of note. However, we will have to wait for 2Q’24’s results in the next few weeks to get a more accurate view of cash and burn rate moving forward.

Cash: MGTX reported cash of ~$120.3M as of 03/31/24. On the surface, this does not appear to be enough to make it over the next 7 quarters, based on the last reported burn rate (see below). There was a gain of $29M on the sale of bota-vec this quarter and some deferments associated with the deal. I am not going to dig into these or what is left to be allocated, but I will note that the company anticipates receiving the remaining $15M milestone from JNJ before the end of the year.

Burn Rate: G&A was listed as $13.1M and R&D at $34.3M for a total operating expense of ~$47.4M. That is high, but not indicative necessarily of what it will be moving forward. In particular, there was an increase in manufacturing costs due to the decrease in the # of batches of clinical material produced, as well as a decrease in JNJ’s reimbursements. This latter number though marks a change from the end of the collaboration agreement in December of 2023 to the transitionary services MGTX will now be providing. This increase was offset partially by decreases in clinical trial expenses because JNJ is now covering the pivotal trial expenses moving forward. Plus, the company has reduced clinical spending on its ocular disease assets that may translate further into the upcoming 2Q’24 results.

Personally, the only way I see MGTX getting to 2026 without a capital raise is with either the sale/licensing of the ocular assets, a Riboswitch deal or the bota-vec milestone. And I have a high-degree of confidence in at least one of these taking place, but would be thrilled to see all three.

Competition and Future Markets

AAV2-hAQP1 doesn’t really have any competitors right now, and MGTX has shared that the cost of goods to produce it is significantly lower than most other gene therapies, potentially enabling each treatment to be priced at ~$60K. Additionally, the procedure to administer the therapy itself is minimal; thus, it can be administered in a dentist’s office as an out-patient procedure without any preconditioning. Both of these factors should lead to rapid adoption.

As mentioned above, there is an existing pool of ~170K patients with Grade 2/3 Xerostomia in the US. Even at ~$50K for bilateral treatment (which I think is too low) and only a 30% total adoption rate (low again), that would be over a $2.5B existing treatable market. And while AAV2-hAQP1 is intended to treat and cure patients, there are ~54K new patients with head and neck cancers that are treated with radiation in the US each year and ~15K of them develop

Grade 2/3 Xerostomia. None of these numbers include Europe, Japan and the rest of the world, nor a line-extension into Sjogren’s. Put a 6-7 multiple on peak sales of this asset alone, and you can get to a $3B valuation for MGTX pretty easily, regardless of your discount rate.

AAV-GAD: There are several companies working on treatments for PD, including using GTx. Some are farther along, but to date; none have demonstrated the efficacy and safety needed to make an impact on the disease’s progression beyond the current standard of care. Again, I think there is potential future value in this program, but I am not placing any value on this asset until the FDA guidance on a phase 3 pivotal study has been given. And even then, the risks of clinical failure are very high in PD.

AAV-AIPL1: LCA4 patients are legally blind and do not have any treatment options. Unless a competitor is able to demonstrate a complete or more full-restoration of sight, MGTX’s drug should have significant time as the only approved option. Although the # of patients is small, if the commercialization is done right, sales will follow, as will a RPDD voucher. I could actually see some sort of CVR used for any transaction for this asset.

Riboswitch: While Riboswitch does not have any “identical” competitors at the moment, there are plenty of other companies attempting to edit and/or correct genes. I am not going to get into these companies in detail in this article, other than to mention the various iterations – CRSPR, zinc-fingers, TALON and now RNA editing as the most promising ones in the public domain.

If MGTX can back up what they claim Riboswitch can do, they will have leapfrogged most of what is out there and will have a pipeline of molecules/assets that any large biopharma will want access too. SNY has paid for the rights of first negotiation on some immensely large target markets. What I could see happening over the next 6-12 months is that after MGTX updates us before the end of the year, we will start to see the first couple of deals inked for a couple of hundreds of millions of dollars upfront by multiple partners (similar to how Alnylam (ALNY), Ionis (IONS) and Arrowhead (ARWR) partnered on their early pipelines).

How many deals could we anticipate? Just think about the few targets that SNY has identified they want ROFN to. Each targets a multi-billion-dollar market, and each could spark a competitive bidding process. It only takes one deal to ignite the entire Riboswitch pipeline’s value. While I am not going to try to put a value on this pipeline right now, what I will do is state that I believe there will be at least one deal announced for a target around the time of MGTX’s Riboswitch update… and yes, I think SNY will likely be the first.

Risks

There are many risks, which is why this type of investment is not suitable for investors who can’t stomach clinical updates. Most of the future milestones for MGTX will come from the clinic and/or regulatory decisions. The company has demonstrated its competence on the science and manufacturing sides, as well as with its partnering with top mega-cap biopharmas. However, this is biotech. Sometimes even de-risked assets do not make it across the finish line, and those that do, are not a commercial success. Here are the top Risks on my mind right now:

First: Let me start with the likelihood that I am early on this investment. While I do think MGTX could announce a positive update on the LCA4 asset and/or the ocular portfolio over the next couple of months, it is possible that the next significant inflection point does not come until around the Riboswitch R&D Day update. That could be up to 5 months away and in the meantime, the biotech and general markets could experience a correction. If MGTX were to drop to ~$4/s again on no negative news, I would add to my current position.

Second: There is always the possibility that the phase 3 pivotal trial for bota-vec fails and JNJ is not able to move the asset to commercialization. I do believe the chances of this are low, but it must be acknowledged. In this scenario, MGTX would lose the up to $285M future milestone(s) it is hoping to receive. The company claims it can make it through 2025 without this revenue, but then the licensing for Riboswitch becomes that more critical.

Third: The RIX phase 2b study fails and/or does not provide enough data to warrant accelerated approval. This would add significant time and cost to the program. Again, I do not think this situation is likely due to the previously released updates, but any type of delay in this wholly-owned asset would most likely be punished by the market.

Fourth: The Riboswitch R&D Day underwhelms and/or the first deal is announced for a significantly less than expected amount. Based on SNY’s specific identification of multiple assets for this program and paying for the ROFN, my expectation is that the platform is trending significantly in the right direction. That being said, if the presentation is positive but not accompanied by a licensing deal, I do think the market would sell the stock down.

Conclusion

At the time of this writing, the current valuation of MGTX is under $300M. The company had cash at the end of 1Q’24 of ~$120M. With the burn rate it has grown into, investors are most likely scared of another capital raise/dilution in the near future and not willing to stick around until more clinical validations have been posted. I feel pretty good about the future $285M milestones from JNJ in the not-too-distant future, but even better about a potential Riboswitch deal before the end of the year. MGTX has not included either into its cash runway into 1Q’26.

I think the company’s AAV-hAQP1 asset has the potential to do $1-$2B in sales if approved, and a mega-cap biopharma has paid to be the first at the table to negotiate for its rights. This asset alone could drive the valuation of the company up ~3-5x over the next 12–24 months in my opinion. Throw in the remaining ocular assets getting sold or licensed/partnered out over the next 6m in addition to the potential Riboswitch deals above, and I believe MGTX has the potential for 5-10x upside. And that’s the kind of risk/reward I am always looking for. Game on!