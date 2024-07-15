metamorworks

At the start of the year, I believed that Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was undergoing a continued transformation, amidst continued growth challenges. Shares were trading range bound discounted to the market, fair given its underwhelming achievements.

A bolt-on dealmaking strategy to transform the business had few results to show for it, yet a solid first quarter order intake has ignited some optimism, making that shares have been re-rated here. This actually makes me inclined to sell shares on further rips higher here.

An Industrial Conglomerate

Dover is an industrial conglomerate which seems to be in a continued state of transformation. Pre-pandemic, the company generated some $7 billion in sales on which it posted EBITDA of about $1.5 billion, with adjusted earnings coming in close to $6 per share. The business was active in a wide range of activities, including climate, engineered products, clean energy, imaging & detection, and pumps & processing. This made it diversified, perhaps a bit too diversified.

After a tougher 2020, revenues recovered to nearly $8 billion in 2021. Further growth was seen in 2022 as revenues topped the $8.5 billion mark that year, with adjusted earnings seen close to $8.50 per share. With the company guiding for modest sales and earnings growth in 2023, expectations were rather modest, as this was a $150 stock for most of 2023, and actually early into 2024.

Towards the end of 2023, the company has been making some M&A moves to improve the positioning of the business. In the fall of last year, it divested De-Sta-Co in a $680 million deal, only to acquire FW Murphy Production Controls in a $530 million deal. With 2023 sales at the time seen flattish, and adjusted earnings seen up modestly to $8.80 per share, I pegged pro forma net debt at $2.9 billion, resulting in a relatively modest 1.5 times leverage ratio based on EBITDA of $1.9 billion.

Trading at 16-17 times adjusted earnings, with no growth seen and leverage being relatively modest, I wondered if the business was too diversified. Furthermore, the business had only seen about 20% revenue growth over the past decade, although that growth accelerated a bit following a 20% reduction in the share count over this period of time. Holding a modest long position, I was happy to hold on to the shares, but not too impressed with the performance.

On Fire

Since the start of the year, shares of Dover have down quite alright, with shares up from levels in the $140s in January to $185 per share at this point, just a few dollars from their all-time-highs. This might have been aided by a $500 million accelerated buyback program, as announced earlier this year, although that this is only sufficient to buy back just 2% of the share base here.

Plenty has happened on the corporate front. Dover announced a CAD 150 million deal to acquire Bulloch Technologies back in January, a point-of-sale provider to the convenience retail industry.

On the first day of February, Dover posted a 1% fall in 2023 sales to $8.44 billion, coming in short of expectations, with adjusted earnings of $8.80 per share coming in line with expectations. Net debt was posted just over $3.0 billion. EBITDA was posted just over $1.9 billion, resulting in a still very modest leverage ratio. The 2024 outlook was decent, but not too spectacular, with sales seen up 2-4%, and adjusted earnings seen between $8.95 and $9.15 per share.

In April, Drover posted uninspiring first quarter results, with both sales and earnings per share up 1% on the year before. Comforting was a near 5% increase in bookings to just over $2.2 billion, driven by a more than 22% increase in climate & sustainability solutions orders. Based on this order intake, the company hiked the lower end of the earnings guidance, now seeing 2024 earnings between $9.00 and $9.15 per share.

What Now?

Based on these events, the revision in the outlook is minimal, which shows to me that shares are mostly reacting to increased bookings, but moreover that the move in the share price is mostly the result of a valuation re-rating. Currently, a 16-17 times earnings guidance has risen towards 20 times, pushing up expectations a bit.

The vast majority of the share price advancements being the result of valuation multiple increasing, not just driven by the current performance. Moreover, the bookings of the climate business in Q1, I think that valuation re-rating has been a long way completed.

Trading around 20 times earnings, Dover Corporation multiples are now more reasonable, at a small premium to the market. This means that I am more inclined to take profits here, certainly if shares might extend their rally towards the $200 mark here.