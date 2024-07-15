marketlan

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is an American hydrocarbon company with a market capitalization of roughly $10 billion. The company has rallied recently, but it remains volatile as natural gas prices remain weak. Despite that, with long-term demand for natural gas, supported by electricity generation and LNG, Antero Resources is a valuable long-term investment.

Natural Gas Demand

Natural gas demand is expected to grow as power demand continues to grow.

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

Growth is expected to be strong, supported by AI / datacenters and electric & hybrids. We personally think the crypto demand forecast is a bit fanatical given the weak market proposition for the industry over the long term, although that's not the focus of this article. Growth is also expected to be strongly supported through both LNG and increased exports to Mexico.

That natural gas demand, especially through LNG growth, is expected to provide a consistent long-term baseline for prices.

Antero Resources Overview

Antero Resources has the inventory portfolio of assets to take advantage of this.

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

The company has a multi-decade portfolio of assets with a low break-even. At the same time, the company has an integrated midstream portfolio, which provides it with strong integration to Henry Hub prices and premier pricing access. The company has low debt, and it's working to continue paying it down.

However, with free cash flow (“FCF”) near 0, at current low prices, it'll take a while for the company to pay this off. Fortunately, future natural gas prices are recovering, pushing towards $3 / mmBTU if not more. A recovery in the company's FCF could be massive.

Antero Resources Cash Flow Forecast

The company is strong in a competitive market, with an incredibly low break-even indexed to Henry Hub.

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

However, the company continues to be impacted by weak prices. The company's breakeven is a mere $2.27, with interest expenditures taking up $0.14 of that. The company is working to use FCF to pay down its interest expenditures, which will help support long-term breakeven rates. However, the company is continuing to improve its operations.

Still, FCF is basically 0 at current prices, and that's something that needs to change over the long term.

Antero Resources Guidance

The company's guidance helps to highlight how it's managing the downturn, while focusing on a long-term setup.

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

The company is expected to produce ~2.16 billion cubic feet / day of net natural gas, with total production equivalent to ~50% more. Most of that will come from C3+ and Ethane production. The company's midstream network, which we discussed above, enables it to receive a premium on most of its products except for oil prices, which are a small portion of its portfolio.

The company's expenditures are relatively high, above current oil prices, highlighting why the company's completion crew count is staying lower. Drilled wells are also expected to be longer than completed wells. That will enable increased production should prices recover.

Antero Resources Shareholder Returns

Antero Resources is committed to cleaning up its balance sheet and driving long-term shareholder returns.

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

The company has worked hard to improve its balance sheet, and has reduced its debt to roughly $1.5 billion. Versus a market capitalization of more than $10 billion, this is something the company can comfortably afford. The company plans to pay down its $415 million in 2026 revolver, pushing its net debt towards $1 billion.

That is $35 million in saved interest the company can provide towards shareholder returns. We're excited to see the company continue to improve its debt, which will support additional shareholder returns. However, it's worth noting that most shareholder returns for the company won't be direct.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is persistently weak natural gas prices. The company has adjusted its business to handle weak prices, but there's no guarantee that it can handle this for the long term, as the company needs to utilize its FCF to continue paying down debt. That's a risk worth paying close attention to.

Conclusion

Antero Resources, like all other natural gas producers in the United States, is in a tough position. Natural gas prices are low, and producers are struggling to breakeven. Despite that, the company is well positioned with a multi-decade reserve life, and a commitment to drilling. The company's drilled wells are greater than its completed wells, showing its long-term outlook.

The company is focused on using FCF to pay down its manageable debt and has minimal short-term maturities. Given datacenter and LNG demand, along with increased exports to Mexico, we expect natural gas prices to grow. This will enable growing FCF and long-term shareholder returns, making Antero Resources a valuable investment.

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.