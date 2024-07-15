MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski

As the stock market continues to push toward all-time records, it's incredibly prudent for us to review our portfolios and ensure that our biggest winners aren't at risk and have room to grow further. That being said, we should continue to have exposure to growth, especially companies that have tremendous expansion potential ahead.

This is the case for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), the global transportation giant. Even after rising nearly 20% year to date, I'm comfortable holding onto this stock for the long haul, and even added more to my holdings on the recent dip.

Data by YCharts

Uber rides on two long-term tailwinds: the convenience and sharing economies

I last wrote a bullish note on Uber in March when the stock was hovering in the high $70s per share. Since then, Uber has driven both accelerated revenue growth rates (catalyzed by a combination of strong Mobility or ride share performance, plus easing prior-year comps for the Freight segment). At the same time, the stock has dipped more than 10% from year-to-date highs above $80. With this in mind, I'm reiterating my buy rating on Uber and encouraging investors to continue picking up stock on this fortuitous, small dip.

I view two twin forces as driving Uber's future. The first is what I refer to as the "convenience economy," which was unleashed by COVID. Many watchers thought that our appetites for food delivery (which has now also expanded to grocery and other convenience item deliveries as well) would die down as the pandemic ended and stores reopened. This has been far from the case: bookings for Uber Eats continue to grow.

And then the second, more powerful secular tailwind in Uber's favor is the "sharing economy." Ownership itself is becoming antiquated: we've read headlines this year of homeownership declining in the wake of high interest rates, in favor of longer-term renting. A similar trend will play out with cars, where fewer people will own vehicles and rely on a combination of public modes of transport for long-haul travel and ride-sharing for last-mile mobility. Recently, the company offered select users a $1,000 ride credit to completely ditch their cars for a month and use Uber instead. While programs like these certainly won't be a profitable business model for the long haul, it showcases Uber's ultimate ethos of reducing car ownership and favoring rideshare - which may not only prove more personally cost-effective, but more environmentally and socially beneficial as well.

And while still a small segment for Uber, we also shouldn't forget the nascent potential of Uber's freight business. Uber has never been the leading contender in this space, fighting against both specialized startups like Flexport as well as global shipping giants like Maersk. But we note the company has the advantage of scale over Flexport, which has struggled in the post-COVID environment.

Strong recent trends showcase Uber's robust expansion

Strong signals are emerging out of each of Uber's core businesses. In its most recent quarter, Q1, the company showed consistent bookings growth on a constant-currency basis of 20% y/y:

Uber bookings (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

Revenue, meanwhile, accelerated from 13% constant-currency growth in Q4 to 15% y/y growth in Q1 to $10.13 billion, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $10.09 billion (+14% y/y).

Uber revenue (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

The company doesn't see growth moderating at all in the near term, as its guidance for Q2 calls for an 18-23% y/y growth rate in bookings, with three points of FX headwinds, primarily driven by the sharp devaluation of the Argentine peso. This actually implies that the low end of the company's FX-neutral bookings for Q2 will be 21% y/y, stretching all the way up to 26% y/y on the high end: an acceleration versus this quarter.

Speaking about the healthy trends the company is seeing on the Q1 earnings call, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi noted as follows:

Demand for the products remain strong. I think we're expecting another quarter of a pretty consistent scale top line growth of over 20%. Actually, if you think of the guide that we gave for Q2, it's almost identical, not -- both at the midpoint and at the range to what we gave for Q1, so very consistent performance and we're exactly where we want to be with respect to the three-year CAGR outlook that we gave you in February."

Strength was driven in large part by healthy demand for the company's ride-share services. Revenue growth, in particular, outpaced bookings growth at 29% y/y, with take rates climbing to 30.2%, up 130bps y/y (which apparently has done little to dent bookings demand from riders).

Uber Mobility (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

We note the fact that despite Uber's status as a global business that looks far beyond just the U.S., its much smaller U.S. rival Lyft continues to lose market share to Uber, with bookings growth of 21% y/y in Q1 five points lower than Uber's global 26% constant-currency y/y growth rate. I also view the expansion of Uber's take rate/revenue margin on bookings as evidence that Uber is not locked into a price war with Lyft or any of its global rivals like Grab.

Delivery - yet another business that Lyft does not possess: also showed healthy trends, with 17% y/y FX-neutral growth in Q1: consistent with Q4 and faster than any of the preceding three quarters. We note in particular that the Delivery business achieved a record adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.0%, a 110bps expansion y/y and nearly doubling in nominal adjusted EBITDA dollars versus the prior-year Q1.

Uber Delivery (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

And in Freight, while revenue continues to decline y/y, the -8% decline this quarter was much more modest than a -17% y/y decline in Q4. While a return to growth in this business isn't yet guaranteed, the easier y/y comps are helping to cause less of a drag on the total company's growth rates.

Uber Freight (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

We note as well that with robust bookings growth in mobility plus large margin improvements in delivery, the company achieved a record adjusted EBITDA of $1.38 billion in the quarter, representing a healthy 14% adjusted EBITDA margin while also growing 82% y/y.

Uber adjusted EBITDA (Uber Q1 earnings deck)

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices near $72, Uber trades at a market cap of $151.34 billion. After we net off the $13.03 billion of cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents, and non-restricted investments against $9.46 billion of debt on the company's most recent balance sheet, Uber's resulting enterprise value is $147.77 billion.

Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year FY25, Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate $49.87 billion in revenue, up 16% y/y. If we assume adjusted EBITDA margins of flat to Q1 (14%) for next year, adjusted EBITDA would be ~$7.0 billion.

Uber's valuation multiples sit at ~3.0x EV/FY25 revenue and ~21x EV/FY25 adjusted EBITDA. Of course, Uber isn't exactly a value stock: but with so much room to expand globally across its three lines of business driven by secular trends toward a greater sharing economy, I'm more than comfortable buying this excellent business at a fair price.