MARIOS07/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Intuitive Surgical's (NASDAQ:ISRG) stock has rallied another 17% since my Q1 earnings preview in April. I recommended a "buy," noting the company's dominance in robotic surgery, growth, and impressive financial performance. To no surprise, the company delivered solid Q1 results, posting revenues of $1.89 billion and EPS of $1.51, both beating estimates. The article below looks ahead to Q2 earnings.

Intuitive Surgical Eyes Revenue Boost with da Vinci 5 Upgrade

Eyes are currently on the introduction of Intuitive Surgical's next-generation robotic system, the da Vinci 5. The hope is that current da Vinci users, eager to stay ahead in surgical technology, will upgrade to the newer model, boosting sales. da Vinci 5 is the first significant upgrade since 2014's da Vinci. Xi. da Vinci X followed Xi in 2017, but it was simply a more affordable version of the Xi. da Vinci SP was released in 2018, but it was only designed for single-port access surgeries.

The majority of Intuitive Surgical's revenue comes from instruments and accessories delivered to existing customers. These items are frequently replaced and provide a recurring revenue stream. In other words, companies that spend $1–2 million on a da Vinci robotic system are also "lifetime" customers of its instruments, accessories, and services. The latter includes maintenance, service contracts, and training provided to hospitals and surgical centers. This generates a flywheel effect.

Intuitive Surgical

As shown in their Q1 income statement above, revenue from systems decreased year over year. Da Vinci 5 has the potential to inspire significant growth. Some analysts, however, are skeptical. For instance, Wuensch observed that:

While we believe that ISRG will at least deliver on expectations and potentially above it is possible that the da Vinci 5 excitement has risen too far too fast which may lead to a weak post-print stock move.

Indeed, Intuitive Surgical's stock has skyrocketed from nearly $250 per share in November to $444 today.

Data by YCharts

I believe Wuensch makes a valid point in the short term, but in the long run, it is clear that Intuitive Surgical has a "monopoly" in robotic surgery, and there is no evidence that this position is threatened.

As such, this is really a story about the economy (e.g., are hospitals spending money on technology versus crisis efforts like a pandemic?) and the economic benefits of robotic surgery (e.g., reduced hospital stay and complications). The US economy has largely recovered from pandemic-related disruptions, and there is a long-term trend favoring minimally invasive surgeries, technological/AI advancements, and improved patient outcomes. These factors are likely to drive the adoption of Intuitive Surgical's robotic systems. However, factors like high interest rates (which can increase the cost of financing for hospitals) and inflation (rising costs of materials and labor) can negatively impact Intuitive Surgical.

For Q2, analysts expect ISRG to report earnings per share of $1.54 and revenue of $1.97 billion for Q2, 2024. This would be up from the $1.50 EPS and $1.89 billion revenue reported in Q1 2024, indicating continued growth momentum.

Financial Health

As of March 31, Intuitive Surgical reported $2.839 billion in cash and equivalents. Short-term investments stood at $1.96 billion. Total current assets were $7.632 billion, while total current liabilities were $1.375 billion. As such, Intuitive Surgical maintains a healthy current ratio of well over two. They are without major debts.

Intuitive Surgical brought in $265.4 million in cash from operations in Q1. The company is profitable, and there is no need to estimate the cash runway.

Peer Comparison

The majority of complaints about ISRG stock are related to its valuation. This is usually a positive sign. This also applies to other companies, like Boston Scientific (BSX) and Abbott (ABT), in the "Health Care Equipment" industry.

Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings

What separates ISRG from the pact is its growth prospects ("A-"). ISRG sees 13.8% revenue growth (YoY), outperforming the sector median (6.71%) by more than 100%.

ISRG's high valuation (e.g., TTM P/E GAAP 127.65% > sector median) is heavily reliant on its ability to maintain growth. I believe that the continued adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, as well as ISRG's emerging leadership in robotic surgery, will drive future growth.

Risk/Reward Analysis & Investment Recommendation

It's safe to say that Intuitive Surgical's stock is slated for some volatility ahead of Q2 earnings due to very high expectations. Nonetheless, the long-term story here remains very much intact. The company demonstrates significant leadership in the robotic surgery sector. Due to the substantial initial capital investment required, and the high switching costs associated with transitioning to alternative systems, Intuitive Surgical is well-positioned for sustainable growth. As such, ISRG remains a "buy," and investors may benefit from buying on any volatility-associated dips.

Author

As for financial risk, Intuitive Surgical's balance sheet is very healthy and can support continued investments in R&D, enabling them to stay ahead in robotic surgery. Operationally, Intuitive Surgical enjoys a significant moat, to the point where the company may be subject to "monopoly" accusations, posing some legal threats. As a recent Seeking Alpha article pointed out, however, there is formidable competition (e.g., Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic). So, there is a touch of competitive risk. However, as previously stated, Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci is well-rooted. The company may also face lawsuits resulting from robot malfunctions. Furthermore, Intuitive Surgical, like most companies, is heavily reliant on the economy. A recession, for example, could have a significant impact on earnings. Finally, regulatory or reimbursement developments could have a negative impact on Intuitive Surgical.