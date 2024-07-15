QQQ: Benign Rotation Or The Bubble Burst?

gorodenkoff

The rotation out of tech

Over the last 5 days, the ETF that tracks the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) was down by -0.28%, while the ETF that tracks economically-sensitive small stocks in Russell 2000 (IWM) was up by almost 5%.

Note, IWM is now up by just over 6% YTD, thus almost all the gains for the year happened last week, while QQQ is up by 21% YTD.

Obviously, investors were chasing the performance in the Nasdaq 100 this year, piling into the tech mega-caps under the Gen AI theme, while avoiding the small caps.

But also note, the short interest in QQQ is around 7%, while the short interest for IWM is around 26%. Thus, it also appears that investors are heavily betting that small stocks would continue to underperform, and betting heavily that IWM price would fall.

So, what happened last week? Why did the tech-heavy QQQ underperform, and more importantly, why did the small stock bounce higher sharply?

The trigger for this relative performance between QQQ and IWM was the release of the CPI inflation data for June. The June CPI inflation was below expectations, and the trend of disinflation from May appears to continue.

Thus, the market is now pricing that the Fed would cut interest rates in September, which possibly triggered "the sell the winners buy the losers" trade.

The soft-landing thesis

One thesis is that the Fed cut in September would prevent the recession, and thus the inflows into the small stocks is the revival of the soft-landing thesis. Given that small stocks are economically sensitive, and generally over-indebted, and that a high percentage of firms within the Russell 2000 index which have negative earnings, the soft-landing scenario lowers the risk of systematic bankruptcies within the small-cap space.

Thus, investors possibly sold the winners, the tech stocks, and bought the laggers, the small caps, to maximize the returns if the economy avoids the recession.

The QQQ overall has been a major winner YTD. However, with the overall PE ratio at over 33, the Nasdaq 100 is a borderline bubble, and many key stocks within the index are actually in bubble territory, for example Nvidia (NVDA) with the PS ratio of 40.

Thus, it makes sense to sell some of the QQQ holdings, and rotate into the small caps, assuming that the Fed does lower the interest rates in September, and this actually does avoid the recession. And that's a big IF.

If this is an actual benign rotation out of overpriced QQQ into the small caps, the systematic implications are minimal. The Nasdaq 100 would possibly continue to underperform, while the actual rate of return would remain positive.

The profit taking and short covering thesis

However, the Russell 2000 is not cheap, despite the relative underperformance. Based on the Wall Street Journal, the PE ratio for the Russell 2000 is 28, which is higher than 12 months ago, and still relatively high. Thus, the rotation of overpriced tech into overpriced small caps does not really make sense.

It is actually more likely that traders took the opportunity to sell the tech stocks on the good news (the CPI), when the liquidity is better, and the market can actually absorb the selling pressure.

At the same time, the traders also covered the short positions in the small-caps, and we know that Russell 2000 is heavily shorted.

Thus, the market action last week was likely just profit taking, selling the winners and covering the losers. This is different from the soft-landing thesis, as the investors are not really buying small caps to bet on soft-landing, they were simply taking profits on all trades when the liquidity is better on the goods news.

The Wall Street Journal

The bubble burst thesis

Thus, rather than focusing on the implications of the Russell 2000 performance last week, it's more important to focus on the performance of the Nasdaq 100 last week.

Given that the Nasdaq 100 is a borderline bubble based on the PE ratio, and that many key stocks are in the bubble, the recent rotation out of tech could signal the bubble burst, and this would have the significant systematic implications - possible like in March 2000 when the dot-com bubble peaked.

The bubble burst would precede a recession, or possibly cause a recession due to the negative wealth effect - and this would be a negative for the Russell 2000 as well.

Here is the QQQ chart, which shows the near parabolic rise in price since October 2022, and especially YTD. Given the parabolic rise and the high PE ratio, it is reasonable to view the Nasdaq 100 as a bubble.

Data by YCharts

Fundamental considerations

The dot-com bubble peaked and busted with the earnings season in March 2000, when it became obvious that the dot-com related stocks were unable to meet the "lofty" earnings expectations.

Thus, fundamentally, the current bubble could also burst with the earnings season, if one or more mega-caps related to the Gen AI theme misses the earnings estimates or misses on the guidance.

Thus, the selling pressure last week could be some cautionary selling in advance of the tech earnings, which start next week. In this view, the rotation of the tech last week is not yet the bubble burst. However, given that the valuation ratios are very high for the mega-caps within QQQ, and that the economy is slowing, with some early indicators suggesting an imminent recession - the likelihood of a major miss on the earnings/guidance is very high, and this could burst the bubble.

Technical considerations

Most of the market participants are simply caught in the euphoria caused by the sharply rising prices. Thus, the bubble burst in QQQ will be triggered when the technical picture deteriorates.

Without going onto the deeper technical analysis, the chart below shows that QQQ has been tracking the 20dma, and the recent selloff still kept QQQ above this key short-term support (yellow line).

Technically, the bubble burst will result in the breakdown in the 20dma support, which will lead to the breakdown in the 100dma support, and eventually 200dma support (black line).

We are still above all the key supports, thus the QQQ bubble has not busted yet.

Barchart

Implications

The key question for the QQQ investors is when to sell. If the bubble bursts, QQQ could have a significant drawdown exceeding 50%. Thus it's not a buy-and-hold investment.

Fundamentally, we are approaching the earnings season, and there is a high likelihood that some of these mega-caps could disappoint, which if it signals that the Gen AI adoption is not as expected, and that the Gen AI capex is slowing could trigger the bubble burst.

The problem is that such an event would cause a sharp drawdown, and trigger a technical breakdown, at which point it would be difficult to sell.

My opinion is that, given the economy is slowing, and the labor market is cracking, the Fed will cut, but this will be in response to the recession. Thus, I would sell QQQ in advance. In my opinion, the market performance last week was the selling in advance of a recession, as falling inflation generally accompanies the recessions.