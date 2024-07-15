PictureLake/E+ via Getty Images

AdvEn Is A Highly Speculative Pre-Revenue Company

AdvEn Inc. (ADVEN) has filed to raise $8 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

AdvEn plans to offer activated carbon technologies for the electrical storage device industry.

The company has no product revenue history, and there are numerous risks to investors, so my opinion on the IPO is to Sell (Avoid) it.

What Does AdvEn Do?

Nisku, Canada-based AdvEn Inc., was founded to develop activated carbon technologies for use in various industrial applications.

Management is headed by Dr. Yanguang Yuan, who has been with the firm since March 2021 and was previously the founder of BitCan Geosciences & Engineering Inc.

The company has filed for various international patents for its "activated carbons with high surface areas, [...] conductive-flake strengthened, polymer stabilized electrode composition [...] and self-supporting film" technologies.

As of December 31, 2023, AdvEn has booked a fair market value investment of $10.6 million from investors, including 1367054 Alberta, KNP Group, BitCan Geosciences and Engineering, Ingo Mueller, Arni Johannson, and others.

The company currently has no paying customers and no history of product revenue. It has received various research grants.

What Is AdvEn's Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global market for activated carbon products and technologies was an estimated $4.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $8.4 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The main driver for this expected growth is a 'growing necessity for mercury control technology in industrial air purification applications.'

Furthermore, these technologies will be needed in other applications, such as compliance with increasingly stringent water pollution control regulations and demand from the automotive industry.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Kuraray Co.

Jacobi (Osaka Gas Chemicals)

Haycarb

Norit

Kureha Corporation

Power Carbon Technology

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

EnerG2

AdvEn's Recent Financial Results

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement, which indicate no product revenue and material R&D and various operating expenses to date:

SEC

As of December 31, 2023, AdvEn had $478,519 in cash and $10.6 million in total liabilities.

AdvEn's IPO Details

AdvEn intends to raise $8 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common shares, offering 1.6 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Moreover, the company is registering for the sale of certain shares from existing shareholders. If those shares are sold on the open market, it could result in a potentially substantial decline in share price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's market capitalization at IPO would approximate $105 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 7.62%, so the stock will be a 'low-float' stock subject to possibly high volatility in trading.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

SEC

Leadership's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, the leadership said the company is not subject to any legal claims that it believes would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Spartan Capital Securities.

AdvEn Is A Highly Speculative IPO

ADVEN is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to begin production of its patented technologies.

The company's financials show no revenue and significant R&D and operating expenses associated with its startup efforts.

The firm currently plans to pay zero dividends and does not anticipate paying dividends in the foreseeable future.

The market opportunity for providing activated carbon materials and related technologies is moderately sized and expected to grow at a reasonably strong rate of growth in the coming years.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include its thin capitalization and lack of revenue history.

AdvEn is also an "emerging growth company" and a "foreign private issuer," which means management can choose to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Many company stocks such as these have performed badly for investors post-IPO.

It is also highly unusual for selling shareholders to sell into an IPO (subject to "Leak-Out" restrictions) with a company that has no product revenue history.

Given the highly speculative nature of the IPO, its valuation, and other significant risks to investors, my opinion is to Avoid (Sell) the ADVEN IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.