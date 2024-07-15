Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCPK:CJREF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Gossling - Co-CEO
Troy Reeb - Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank
Adam Shine - National Bank Financial
Drew McReynolds - RBC
Scott Fletcher - CIBC
Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord
Vince Valentini - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joelle and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Corus Entertainment Q3 2024 Analyst and Investor Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Mr. John Gossling, Co-CEO of Corus Entertainment. Mr. Gossling, you may begin your conference.

John Gossling

Great. Thank you very much. Thanks and good morning everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2024 third-quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Troy Reeb, our Corus Co-CEO. Before I read the cautionary statement, I'd like to remind everyone that we have slides to accompany today's call. You can find those on our website at www.corusent.com under the Investor Relations-Events and Presentations section.

Moving on to the cautionary statement on Slide 2, we note that forward-looking statements may be made during this call. Actual results could differ materially from forecast projections or conclusions in these statements. We would like to remind those on our call today. In addition to disclosing results in accordance with IFRS, Corus also provides supplementary non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the company's performance.

Today we will be referring to certain non-GAAP measures in our remarks. Additional information on these non-GAAP financial measures the Company's reported results. And factors and assumptions related to forward-looking information can be found in our third-quarter 2024 report to shareholders and the

