Like clockwork, negative news on the back of the bearish short reports on Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) drops just as the mortgage REIT forms new highs against its highly secured dividend and the rising market confidence of a long-awaited Fed rate cut being made in September. I've previously flagged this seesaw of volatility, crystalized by a short interest of 69,700,000 shares, which forms 31.3% of ABR's diluted weighted average shares outstanding as one of the most fundamental factors driving total returns of the mREIT. The bearish interest in ABR is admittedly relentless and will likely remain sticky until the short REIT trade goes out of style in direct response to Fed rate cuts.

Critically, ABR is one of the most shorted REITs in the stock market and has temporarily rendered it more of a trading stock than a long-term investment. The drop last Friday was significant. The inquiry of federal prosecutors and the FBI opens up a new specter of risk, but I'm taking the opportunity to increase my position in ABR. Why? A highly secured dividend backstopped by a near-impeccable payment history and a high liquidity position. ABR last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share, kept unchanged from its prior payment and $1.72 per share annualized for a 13.4% dividend yield.

Is It Different This Time?

The drop this time was not directly led by a short report but its reverberations with a news report highlighting that the FBI in New York and federal prosecutors were inquiring about lending practices and the performance of the mREIT's loan book. ABR would drop 17% intraday in response to the news report. It's important to note that ABR has been audited by Ernst & Young LLP ("EY") since 2003, one of the big four of accounting. The mREIT has also been subject to short reports since last year, with the 2023 Form 10-K being signed off by EY.

ABR has been a public company since 2004 and has survived the great financial crisis, the 2020 pandemic, and the 2023 post-inflation surge and Fed rate hikes. The bulk of the short claims come from Viceroy Research, which has been accusing ABR of fraud. Being accused of fraud is not an insignificant accusation, and it infers a near-zero value for an mREIT, which provides loan origination and servicing for multifamily and single-family rental properties.

ABR's structured loan portfolio is immense, one of the largest in the mREIT space, and was valued at $12.25 billion at the end of its recent fiscal 2024 first quarter. The mREIT originated $255.9 million in structured loans during the first quarter versus a runoff of $640 million. This runoff of loans is embedding greater balance sheet liquidity with ABR's cash and equivalents at the end of the first quarter at $908 million, the highest level in well over a decade. This continued runoff of loans ahead of new originations is an incredibly defensive strategy and comes against the backdrop of a Fed set to calm its disruption of the US debt market through its first 25 basis points rate cut in September.

The Next Few Months

Arbor generated distributable earnings of $97 million, around $0.47 per share, to cover its dividend by 109%. The current dividend is also made safer against the company's rising liquidity position. However, the commons will remain volatile until the short interest gets pared back. This will be contingent on the outcome of the initial inquiry by the FBI and federal prosecutors. The inquiry also provides a silver lining in that ABR stands to rocket higher if ABR's lending practices and loan book are cleared of being fraudulent. The mREIT should be able to provide more detail on any inquiry when they report second-quarter earnings estimated for the end of July.

Assuming current deflationary trends continue, we should see the Fed cut its funds rate at the September FOMC meeting, setting up a broad REIT rally and lifting the common shares and the preferreds of ABR. This could come against a still-open inquiry, but there is a possibility of an outcome before then. I own a significant amount of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. 6.375% SERIES D CUMULATIVE RED PFD STK (NYSE:ABR.PR.D), which also saw a significant drop on Friday. The long case here is ABR's substantial and fully covered dividend yield and its rising liquidity position against a backdrop of pending Fed rate cuts and a possibly favorable outcome of the inquiry, which would act as a finality against further bearish reports and as a catalyst for a short squeeze to materially reduce the currently extreme short interest. Hence, I've taken the drop as a chance to buy the dip and will keep ABR rated as a buy.