While the stock market has supercharged its way to new all-time highs, one major tech stock has been decidedly going the other way: Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). It's difficult to imagine now that only a few years ago during the peak of COVID, Zoom was once one of the hottest trades on Wall Street. Despite the fact that Zoom still powers the modern fabric of how we work in a hybrid manner today, Zoom remains the pariah of the tech sector.

Year to date, Zoom has shed nearly 20% of its value: underperforming the S&P 500 which has risen by nearly the same amount as Zoom has lost. Surprisingly, Zoom has continued to shed a tremendous amount of value since its last Q1 earnings release, despite the fact that the company raised its guidance outlook for the year.

I last wrote a bullish opinion on Zoom in May, when the stock was trading in the low $60s. Amid these lower prices, I'm upgrading my viewpoint on Zoom to a strong buy, and I've gradually added more to my position on the recent post-earnings dip. Investors looking to protect their portfolios from multi-year valuation highs in the S&P 500 can consider Zoom to be a great countercyclical hedge.

Guidance boost amid lowered valuation

The number-one reason driving my upgrade and increased investment into Zoom: the company raised its outlook for the current year. And while the increases to the top and bottom line weren't tremendously substantial, it does highlight the fact that Zoom is still chugging along on a healthy trajectory, no matter what its stock price may suggest.

The company is now guiding to:

$4.61-$4.62 billion in revenue (+1.8% y/y), versus $4.60 billion (+1.5% y/y) previously

(+1.8% y/y), versus $4.60 billion (+1.5% y/y) previously $4.99-$5.02 in pro forma EPS, versus $4.85-$4.88 previously

Meanwhile, the company's valuation has continued to sink. At current share prices near $58, Zoom trades at a market cap of just $17.81 billion. And after we net off the $7.37 billion of cash on Zoom's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is just $10.44 billion.

This point deserves a double underscore: more than one-third of the company's market cap sits in its cash and cash equivalent holdings, and the company isn't burdened by any debt. We note as well, as shown in the guidance snapshot above, that the company has ~$1.35 billion in remaining share purchase authorization (or ~8% of the company's outstanding market cap) that isn't factored into the company's EPS guidance.

This puts Zoom's valuation at just 2.3x EV/FY25 revenue, and 11.6x FY25 P/E (but only 6.8x FY25 P/E ex-cash). Needless to say, these multiples are a bargain-hunter's dream.

While Zoom isn't exactly growing anymore, neither is it in perpetual decline

The only credible justification for such a low valuation multiple would be if Zoom was showing evidence of a permanent decline in revenue, or if it was demonstrably losing market share against competitors like Cisco's (CSCO) Webex. We find no tangible evidence that this is the case: merely that COVID pulled forward a lot of web-conferencing demand and that Zoom is struggling to continue growing meaningfully against the massive post-COVID boom. That being said, the company is still growing.

Revenue grew 3% y/y in Zoom's most recent Q1, which showed a slight acceleration in growth in both Europe as well as Asia Pacific. But perhaps more meaningfully, we note that RPOs (remaining performance obligations) grew at a 5% y/y pace, faster than revenue growth and indicating a healthy pipeline of locked deals looking forward.

The one point of contention that investors may be worried about is the company's net dollar-based expansion rate, which fell below 100% for the first time in Q1 of FY25. Net enterprise retention rates of 99% declined two points sequentially versus Q4 and indicated higher churn than expansion.

But while this is a risk to watch out for, the company has an explanation for the deterioration: it has tightened up its payment policies for delinquent accounts. This, in turn, has pulled forward churn into Q1 (which will hopefully balance out in the quarters ahead).

The company notes as well that beyond videoconferencing, its full Zoom Workplace suite of collaboration tools is doing well. Among larger deals, the company has achieved FedRAMP authorization which allows Zoom to sell to public sector clients (which, as seasoned software investors are aware, can represent some of the largest deals possible in the space), and for self-service Online customers, the company has ramped up its social media marketing. Per founder and CEO Eric Yuan's remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Zoom Workplace exists alongside and is designed to seamlessly integrate with our business services, including Zoom Events, Revenue Accelerator, Contact Center, Virtual Agent and others. Zoom Contact Center, launched only two years ago, is ready for prime time. We now support PCI Compliance, opening the door for customers that have payment processing in their workflows. We also received Fedramp Moderate authorization for our Essentials and Premium SKUs, allowing US government agencies and entities doing business with them to leverage Zoom Contact Center. We have launched all key social channels, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Gmail; and have enabled direct transfers between contact center agents and other departments via Zoom Phone, helping to further bridge the employee and customer experiences. As a result of how far the product has come, we have seen strong growth in the number of deals where we have beat or displaced a Gartner top four CCaaS player. We have also strengthened our Channel partnerships, leading to a significant increase in our Channel wins and ability to compete for larger deals. ASPs are heading north buoyed by the popularity of our higher tier packages that allow agents and managers to lean further into AI with AI Expert Assist, Workforce Management, Quality Management, and more."

And from a profitability standpoint, we note that the company's pro forma operating margins increased 180bps y/y to 40.0%. With slightly positive revenue growth, Zoom's operating margins alone qualify it as a "Rule of 40" software stock, which makes its low valuation even more untenable.

Key takeaways

Is Zoom enjoying the same unbridled growth rates as it did during COVID? Certainly not. But even despite a growth slowdown amid a wide-ranging business transition to segment Zoom's customers more clearly between Enterprise customers with dedicated sales support and self-service Online customers, the stock trades at an incredibly appealing valuation - especially when we consider its hoard of cash.

Risks to watch out for are continued degradation in enterprise net retention rates, as well as y/y revenue declines in Asia. But in my view, a <7x ex-cash P/E more than compensates for these risks.