The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 15, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Solomon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Coleman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Schorr - Evercore
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Brennan Hawken - UBS
Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities
Steven Chubak - Wolfe Research
Devin Ryan - Citizens JMP Securities
Dan Fannon - Jefferies
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank
Gerard Cassidy - RBC
Saul Martinez - HSBC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Katie and I will be your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Goldman Sachs' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. On behalf of Goldman Sachs, I will begin the call with the following disclaimer.

This call is being recorded today, July 15th, 2024.

I will now turn the call over to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Solomon; and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Coleman.

Thank you. Mr. Solomon, you may begin your conference.

David Solomon

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us.

I want to begin by addressing the horrible act of violence that occurred over the weekend, the attempted assassination of former President Trump. We are grateful that he is safe. I also want to extend my sincere condolences to the families of those who were tragically killed and severely injured. It is a sad moment for our country. There is no place in our politics for violence. I urge people to come

