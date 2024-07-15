Artush

Vistra: Incredible Market Outperformance

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) investors who invested over the past year have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly. VST's ascent has led to a 1Y total return of more than 240%, benefiting from the anticipated long-term surge in power demand for AI data centers. As a result, VST is no longer considered undervalued, although an imminent sell signal has not been assessed. With VST added to the S&P 500 in early May 2024, it has lent credence to bullish VST investors about the long-term prospects of Vistra.

Vistra's leadership position within the utilities sector (XLU) has been validated. Vistra operates an integrated retail-commercial model within an independent power producer framework. As a result, Vista benefits from a well-diversified portfolio, allowing substantial synergies within its business model. VST's retail-wholesale integration also provides robust support for VST's overall load requirements. In addition, the subsequent integration of the Energy Harbor acquisition is expected to provide more significant operational synergies within VST's portfolio, enhancing operating leverage.

Vistra: Nuclear Ambitions Benefit From AI Surge

VST's Energy Harbor outlook (Vistra filings)

As seen above, Vistra has upgraded its guidance from Energy Harbor through 2026, anticipating a contribution of $900M+ in 2025 and $1.1B+ in 2026 to corporate adjusted EBITDA. In addition, VST also expects $200M in run-rate synergies by the end of FY2026 as Vistra further integrates Energy Harbor's operations.

Energy Harbor adds a significant competitive edge to Vistra's nuclear assets. Integrating Energy Harbor provides VST access to "4,000 megawatts of 24/7 nuclear generation and approximately 1M additional retail customers." It has also enhanced its competitive positioning against Constellation Energy (CEG).

Long-term global electricity demand trend (BloombergNEF)

There are several reports highlighting the secular growth opportunities in electricity generation. The US is expected to significantly bolster the global demand dynamics, presenting substantial opportunities for industry leaders.

In addition, the leading hyperscalers are expected to increasingly co-locate their data centers with VST's power plants. Recent reports highlighted the potential for data centers' share of US power demand to increase "from about 3% currently to 8% by 2030."

In addition, cloud computing leaders are expected to turn increasingly to nuclear energy to power data center expansion plans. Therefore, VST's ability to meet these needs is fundamental to its bullish thesis as the data center roadmap expands over the next few years. The leading tech companies are also expected to ink direct deals with nuclear power companies as they seek a clean and reliable energy source for their data centers. Therefore, I've assessed that there's little doubt that VST is well-positioned to benefit from the significant underpinnings in the data center rollout.

Notwithstanding my optimism, Vistra investors must be mindful of assessing the stability of VST's medium-term outlook across its whole portfolio. Vistra's hedging program has clarified VST's earnings guidance through 2026. However, VST remains 50% hedged (as of VST's Q1 earnings release) for 2026, although it has hedged "approximately 95% of its expected generation volumes for the balance of 2024." As a result, underlying market volatility could impact VST's earnings profile, leading to unanticipated downside volatility.

VST: Robust Growth Supports Valuation

Vistra adjusted EBITDA outlook (Vistra filings)

Vistra's ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA outlook implies an 18% CAGR from 2022 to 2026, reaching more than $6B in FY2026. Wall Street estimates are consistent with VST's management's optimism, projecting $6.03B in adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

Therefore, unless Vistra guides significantly lower, VST's buying optimism is expected to be sustained. However, investors are reminded to monitor VST's execution carefully, as the market has likely reflected optimism in VST's valuation.

VST adjusted EBITDA growth estimates % (TIKR)

As seen above, Vistra's earnings growth is expected to slow markedly through FY2026 unless management provides another boost to its medium-term outlook. Wall Street estimates on VST have also been upgraded markedly, suggesting investors must be cautious in anticipating another significant raise.

Despite that, VST's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 10.7x is still slightly lower than its sector median of 11x, suggesting valuation re-rating potential. The question is whether VST's price action is still favorable to justify further upside. Investors must also assess whether VST could have reached a long-term peak before a growth normalization phase could follow.

Is VST Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

VST price chart (weekly, medium-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

VST's price action indicates a robust uptrend bias, although it faced selling pressure in late May under the $107 level. However, buying sentiments have remained incredibly resilient, with dip-buying momentum assessed above the $80 level.

Therefore, the recent bear market shakeout may have been sufficient to level off some FOMO, allowing VST to recover its upward bias. VST's "A+" momentum grade corroborates my bullish proposition, suggesting a valid dip-buying opportunity.

Rating: Initiate Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

