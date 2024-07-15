Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Today, we are taking our first look at CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in 2024. The company has seen a lot of news flow over the past couple of months, and it is to sift through recent events and results to review our take around this healthcare diagnostic concern. An updated analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Seeking Alpha

CareDx, Inc is headquartered in San Francisco and is focused on in developing and marketing diagnostic solutions for transplant patients that can execute noninvasive tests to help identify injury and rule out transplant rejection. These can be divided into four segments: testing services, transplant lab products, digital transplant solutions, and pharma solutions. The vast majority of the company's overall revenues comes from diagnostic tests that include AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Kidney, AlloSure Lung and Olerup SSP. The stock trades near $16.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $830 million.

Recent News:

The company has seen some significant organizational moves recently. CareDx appointed a new CEO from outside the company in April. The previous CEO disclosed he was leaving the company in November of last year. The firm also named a new director for its board in late March.

May 2024 Company Presentation

In addition, CareDx lost a jury verdict in a patent litigation lawsuit it has been locked in with Natera (NTRA) for some time. The jury awarded Natera a bit over $95 million in damages. There will still be further proceedings on this front, but the verdict did remove significant uncertainty and some analysts were expected a potential award in the $150 million to $200 million range, it also should be noted.

First Quarter Results:

CareDx posted its Q1 numbers on May 9th. The company easily beat low expectations. The company had a non-GAAP loss of three cents a share for a net loss of $1.4 million for the quarter. Expectations were for a 21 cent a share loss for the quarter. Operating expenses fell approximately 15% compared to 1Q2023

May 2024 Company Presentation

Revenues fell nearly seven percent on a year-over-year basis to $72 million, which still beat the consensus by some $9 million. Testing Services fell $8 million from the same period a year ago to $53.8 million, but they rose 15% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2023 of note. The company did see solid growth in its Products and Digital Solutions Segments.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Previous unpaid claims that came in, and other cost recovery efforts, added some $3.7 million to the quarterly revenue total. Management also bumped up its FY2024 sales guidance by $8 million to $282 million.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Falling year-over-year sales are largely due to regulatory challenges related to billing its molecular transplant tests. However, the company has now seen three consecutive quarters of sequential testing volume growth.

May 2024 Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst firm community is currently split on the prospects for CareDx. Since first quarter results hit the wires, three analyst firms including Raymond James have maintained Hold ratings on the stock. Meanwhile, Craig-Hallum, Goldman Sachs ($14 price target) and Stephens ($18 price target, up from $15 previously) have reissued/assigned Buy ratings on the stock.

One of the most attractive features of CareDx is its pristine balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, the company had just over $215 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against no long-term debt. In addition, despite the recent rally in the stock, insiders are holding tight to their equity holdings and there has been no insider activity in the shares since last October. Approximately 10% of the outstanding float in the equity is currently held short.

Conclusion:

CareDx lost 84 cents on just over $280 million in FY2023. The current analyst firm consensus has losses dropping to 37 cents a share in FY2024 despite flat sales growth. They project the company will cut losses again in FY2025 to 20 cents a share on seven percent revenue growth.

The stock has rallied some 60% since Q1 results came out that included a beat and a guidance raise. The company has also seen substantial uncertainty removed from its investment case as CareDx has found a new CEO and now has clarification around the damages from the litigation lawsuit with Natera.

However, profitability remains at least a couple of years out. Outside of Stephens, the stock is above all price target of the half dozen analyst firms that cover the shares. Therefore, it seems more likely CareDx, Inc stock will encounter some profit taking over the coming months rather than rising further.